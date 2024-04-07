People Say Pale Yellow Looks Chic, But This Fresh Colour Trend Whispers Wealth

After a season of styling rich and opulent tones, the arrival of spring calls for a fresh palette that better illustrates the mood of the brighter months. Having fixated on ruby red and deep merlot shades all winter long, this season the fashion set are reaching for a fresh new shade that cuts through the heavy tones that dominated at the beginning of 2024.

Quickly becoming a firm favourite in style circles, the pale blue colour trend is asserting itself as the one to know right now. Having peppered countless designer collections including Stella McCartney and Fendi during the S/S 24 runway shows, now that spring is officially here, the colour is taking over IRL.

These runway looks weren't the anomaly, as detailed in our spring/summer 2024 fashion trends report, fashion search engine Tagwalk noted that light blue were up 19% from spring/summer last year, with 54% more blue looks featuring in the most prevalent designer collections in each city.

(Image credit: Stella McCartney)

Having done its time on the runway and quickly crept onto the chicest corners of social media, it's only natural that now the pale blue colour trend has worked its way onto the shopping circuit. Cropping up in the from of elegant shoes, floaty dresses and chic knits, the colour is coming for all of our favourite items this season.

Ideal for a summer full of weddings, the tone is works well for wedding guest styling—just steer clear of very light blues that may photograph more white than you might intend. Wearing well with bright reds, oranges and pinks, as well as with a more muted creams and whites, you'll find that the pale blue is far easier to style than you might have initially thought.

(Image credit: Fendi)

Quickly becoming the colour to know about, read on to discover our edit of the baby blue items available to shop right now.

DISCOVER THE PALE BLUE FASHION COLOUR TREND HERE:

H&M Tapered-Waist Dress £38 SHOP NOW This lightweight dress is ideal for summer styling.

COS Column Maxi Skirt £75 SHOP NOW Wear with a navy knit for a elevated take on tonal styling.

Reformation Will Oversized Shirt Es £128 SHOP NOW Style with white linen trousers for an easy summer look.

Marks & Spencer Straight Leg Trousers £40 SHOP NOW Wear with a white button down or style with the matching waistcoat.

Jia Jia 14-Karat Gold Agate Necklace £510 SHOP NOW Layer this with gold necklaces or style on its own.

mango Satin Dress With Open Back - Women £250 SHOP NOW This sky blue dress is ideal for wedding season styling.

Another Tomorrow Organic Cotton Shirt £363 SHOP NOW Light blue shirts add a fresh layer to an early spring outfit.

Sézane Amance Cardigan £109 SHOP NOW Wear over a white tee or style on its own.

Loewe Mini Flamenco Clutch In Nappa Calfskin £1500 SHOP NOW This also comes in a larger size.

Kitty Joyas Sky Blue Hoops £170 SHOP NOW An easy way to add some colour into your day-to-day style.

Whistles Taffeta Silk Volume Skirt £249 SHOP NOW Taffeta skirts are taking off as a major trend this season.

Jimmy Choo Didi 45 £750 SHOP NOW Wear with a white cotton dress or style with you favourite jeans.

Khaite Diletta Cashmere Sweater £1000 SHOP NOW A neat cashmere jumper is the ideal early-spring layer.

Reformation Irisa Dress Es £298 SHOP NOW This comes in sized 18–28.

Charles & Keith Cesia Metallic Accent Shoulder Bag £65 SHOP NOW This also comes in black and brown.

Nobodys Child Blue Linen-Blend One Shoulder Midi Dress £85 SHOP NOW Style with a platform heel or a strappy sandal.

Mango 100% Linen Suit Trousers - Women £50 SHOP NOW This comes in sizes 4–26.

Bibi Lou Mignon Leather Block Kitten Heels £150 SHOP NOW The T-bar shoe trend is a fashion persons favourite.