People Say Pale Yellow Looks Chic, But This Fresh Colour Trend Whispers Wealth

By Natalie Munro
published

After a season of styling rich and opulent tones, the arrival of spring calls for a fresh palette that better illustrates the mood of the brighter months. Having fixated on ruby red and deep merlot shades all winter long, this season the fashion set are reaching for a fresh new shade that cuts through the heavy tones that dominated at the beginning of 2024.

Influencer styles a pale blue dress.

(Image credit: @abimarvel)

Quickly becoming a firm favourite in style circles, the pale blue colour trend is asserting itself as the one to know right now. Having peppered countless designer collections including Stella McCartney and Fendi during the S/S 24 runway shows, now that spring is officially here, the colour is taking over IRL.

Influencer styles a baby blue outfit.

(Image credit: @monikh)

These runway looks weren't the anomaly, as detailed in our spring/summer 2024 fashion trends report, fashion search engine Tagwalk noted that light blue were up 19% from spring/summer last year, with 54% more blue looks featuring in the most prevalent designer collections in each city.

Model on the Stella McCartney runway styles a baby blue suit.

(Image credit: Stella McCartney)

Having done its time on the runway and quickly crept onto the chicest corners of social media, it's only natural that now the pale blue colour trend has worked its way onto the shopping circuit. Cropping up in the from of elegant shoes, floaty dresses and chic knits, the colour is coming for all of our favourite items this season.

Influencer styles a baby blue dress with brown boots.

(Image credit: @vivianyrl)

Ideal for a summer full of weddings, the tone is works well for wedding guest styling—just steer clear of very light blues that may photograph more white than you might intend. Wearing well with bright reds, oranges and pinks, as well as with a more muted creams and whites, you'll find that the pale blue is far easier to style than you might have initially thought.

Model wears sky blue dress on the Fendi S/S '24 runway.

(Image credit: Fendi)

Quickly becoming the colour to know about, read on to discover our edit of the baby blue items available to shop right now.

DISCOVER THE PALE BLUE FASHION COLOUR TREND HERE:

Tapered-Waist Dress
H&M
Tapered-Waist Dress

This lightweight dress is ideal for summer styling.

Column Maxi Skirt
COS
Column Maxi Skirt

Wear with a navy knit for a elevated take on tonal styling.

Will Oversized Shirt Es
Reformation
Will Oversized Shirt Es

Style with white linen trousers for an easy summer look.

blue trousers
Marks & Spencer
Straight Leg Trousers

Wear with a white button down or style with the matching waistcoat.

14-Karat Gold Agate Necklace
Jia Jia
14-Karat Gold Agate Necklace

Layer this with gold necklaces or style on its own.

Satin Dress With Open Back - Women
mango
Satin Dress With Open Back - Women

This sky blue dress is ideal for wedding season styling.

+ Net Sustain Organic Cotton Shirt
Another Tomorrow
Organic Cotton Shirt

Light blue shirts add a fresh layer to an early spring outfit.

blue cardigan
Sézane
Amance Cardigan

Wear over a white tee or style on its own.

blue clutch
Loewe
Mini Flamenco Clutch In Nappa Calfskin

This also comes in a larger size.

Sky Blue Hoops
Kitty Joyas
Sky Blue Hoops

An easy way to add some colour into your day-to-day style.

Taffeta Silk Volume Skirt
Whistles
Taffeta Silk Volume Skirt

Taffeta skirts are taking off as a major trend this season.

Didi 45
Jimmy Choo
Didi 45

Wear with a white cotton dress or style with you favourite jeans.

Diletta Cashmere Sweater
Khaite
Diletta Cashmere Sweater

A neat cashmere jumper is the ideal early-spring layer.

Irisa Dress Es
Reformation
Irisa Dress Es

This comes in sized 18–28.

bag
Charles & Keith
Cesia Metallic Accent Shoulder Bag

This also comes in black and brown.

Blue Linen-Blend One Shoulder Midi Dress
Nobodys Child
Blue Linen-Blend One Shoulder Midi Dress

Style with a platform heel or a strappy sandal.

trousers
Mango
100% Linen Suit Trousers - Women

This comes in sizes 4–26.

t-bar heels
Bibi Lou
Mignon Leather Block Kitten Heels

The T-bar shoe trend is a fashion persons favourite.

dress
Spirit & Grace
Skye Dress

A lightweight summer dress you'll come back to all season.

Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends. 

