People Say Pale Yellow Looks Chic, But This Fresh Colour Trend Whispers Wealth
After a season of styling rich and opulent tones, the arrival of spring calls for a fresh palette that better illustrates the mood of the brighter months. Having fixated on ruby red and deep merlot shades all winter long, this season the fashion set are reaching for a fresh new shade that cuts through the heavy tones that dominated at the beginning of 2024.
Quickly becoming a firm favourite in style circles, the pale blue colour trend is asserting itself as the one to know right now. Having peppered countless designer collections including Stella McCartney and Fendi during the S/S 24 runway shows, now that spring is officially here, the colour is taking over IRL.
These runway looks weren't the anomaly, as detailed in our spring/summer 2024 fashion trends report, fashion search engine Tagwalk noted that light blue were up 19% from spring/summer last year, with 54% more blue looks featuring in the most prevalent designer collections in each city.
Having done its time on the runway and quickly crept onto the chicest corners of social media, it's only natural that now the pale blue colour trend has worked its way onto the shopping circuit. Cropping up in the from of elegant shoes, floaty dresses and chic knits, the colour is coming for all of our favourite items this season.
Ideal for a summer full of weddings, the tone is works well for wedding guest styling—just steer clear of very light blues that may photograph more white than you might intend. Wearing well with bright reds, oranges and pinks, as well as with a more muted creams and whites, you'll find that the pale blue is far easier to style than you might have initially thought.
Quickly becoming the colour to know about, read on to discover our edit of the baby blue items available to shop right now.
DISCOVER THE PALE BLUE FASHION COLOUR TREND HERE:
Wear with a white button down or style with the matching waistcoat.
Light blue shirts add a fresh layer to an early spring outfit.
Style with a platform heel or a strappy sandal.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
-
These 30 Items Are Already Defining Spring 2024—Take Note
Are you writing these down?
By Eliza Huber
-
Ashley Olsen Just Wore a $33,000 Version of 2024's Next Big Handbag Trend
Shop similar styles starting at $70.
By Eliza Huber
-
Finally, Some New Spring Color Trends That Don't Feel So Expected
These hues are a breath of fresh air.
By Eliza Huber
-
Long-Haul Report: 10 Trends That Will Be Around for the Rest of 2024
They're worth your time.
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
-
Costume Designer Alix Friedberg Takes Us Behind Palm Royale’s Perfect '60s Style
How much paisley is too much paisley? Let's find out.
By Maxine Eggenberger
-
Life Is Short, so Buy the Trendy Sheer Pieces You're Eyeing—30 I'm Obsessed With
You know you want to.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I Design Party Dresses for a Living—3 Trends to Wear for a Night Out in 2024
RSVP: Absolutely.
By Grace O'Connell Joshua
-
I’m a Fashion Editor on a Budget—These 21 Designer Sale Finds Have My Attention
By Jennifer Camp Forbes