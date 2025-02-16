Literally Every Who What Wear Editor Bought This One Skirt On the Same Day

There are a lot of places I look towards when I'm trying to track down new season trends. Of course, there's Instagram and street style images, but my absolute favourite is right under my nose, in Who What Wear's very own office. A revolving door of new-season trends and timeless staples, the Who What Wear team know a thing or two about what makes a great buy, so naturally, when I spotted so many of my colleagues wearing the very same skirt trend this week, I knew we were onto something very special.

Twinning in box pleats, I locked eyes with four of Who What Wear's very own styling the pleated skirt trend. Wearing them with comfortable knits, form-fitting tees and matching sets, this elevated skirt has officially found a few new fans in the heart of London.

Influencer wears a pleated skirt.

(Image credit: @chrystelleeriksberger)

And for good reason. Employing a pretty pleat detailing that offers a swishy finish and smart design, this skirt has all the hallmarks of becoming a wardrobe classic. Where concertina pleats have dominated in the past, this more minimal take on the look also taps into the soft structure and neat finish that make it perfectly aligned with spring/summer 2025's move towards to tailoring.

Maxine Eggenberger wears a pleated skirt.

(Image credit: @maxineeggenberger)

Who What Wear's Deputy Editor Maxine Eggenberger wears grey pleated maxi skirt.

While deputy editor Maxine Eggenberger called upon a swishy style she's owned for years, three of my other colleagues snapped up their own pleated skirts practically on the same day—so new are their additions that they're still in stock.

To discover the chic skirt trend that has our whole office ready to hit checkout, read on to discover Who What Wear's pleated skirts below.

Shop Our Editors' Exact Pleated Skirts

Hannah Almassi Wearing Arket

Hannah Almassi wears a pleated skirt.

(Image credit: @hannahalmassi)

Our Editor in Chief was quick to snap up Arket's iteration, which she styled with a polished black leather belt, boots and a button-up cardigan.

Shop Hannah's Skirt:

Pleated Wool Blend Skirt
Arket
Pleated Wool Blend Skirt

The box pleated design gives this thick wool skirt plenty of movement.

Sophie Cookson Wearing Mango

Sophie Cookson wears a pleated skirt.

(Image credit: @sophie__cookson)

eCom Analyst Sophie Cookson ticks off two trends in one with her Mango pleated skirt—the buckles are another key 2025 detail to look out for.

Shop Sophie's Skirt:

Double-Belted Pleated Skirt - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Double-Belted Pleated Skirt - Women | Mango United Kingdom

The layered belt trend is set to be one of the season's favourite styling tricks.

Jerrylyn Saguiped Wearing Reformation

Jerrylyn Saguiped wears the Reformation pleated skirt.

(Image credit: @jerrylynmae)

Making her pleated skirt look all the more polished and preppy, client manager Jerrylyn Saguiped's addition of loafers and a button-down shirt is inspired.

Shop Jerrylyn's Skirt:

Alyssa Low Waist Skirt
Reformation
Alyssa Low Waist Skirt

This is a great option if, like Jerrylyn, you have a petite frame and are looking for a chic midi-skirt.

Shop More Pleated Skirts:

Pleated A-Line Skirt
H&M
Pleated A-Line Skirt

I would easily believe you if you told me this was designer.

Pleated A-Line Midi Skirt
COS
Pleated A-Line Midi Skirt

Style with a simple white tee or pair with a tonal knit.

Pleated Wool and Silk-Blend Midi Skirt
Toteme
Pleated Wool and Silk-Blend Midi Skirt

I always come back to Toteme for their elevated basics.

Wool Blend Pleated Midi Skirt
Massimo Dutti
Wool Blend Pleated Midi Skirt

Be quick—this is on its way to selling out.

Suede-Effect Midi Skirt With Belt
Zara
Suede-Effect Midi Skirt With Belt

Style with a sleek skinny belt for a very 2025 take on the trend.

Belted Denim-Trimmed Pleated Satin Midi Wrap Skirt
Sacai
Belted Denim-Trimmed Pleated Satin Midi Wrap Skirt

I'm banking this ahead of the summer months.

Pleated Drawstring Midi Skirt
& Other Stories
Pleated Drawstring Midi Skirt

This elegant black skirt is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

Belted Pleated Stretch-Wool Twill Midi Skirt
Patou
Belted Pleated Stretch-Wool Twill Midi Skirt

This khaki green shade is set to take off this spring.

