Literally Every Who What Wear Editor Bought This One Skirt On the Same Day
There are a lot of places I look towards when I'm trying to track down new season trends. Of course, there's Instagram and street style images, but my absolute favourite is right under my nose, in Who What Wear's very own office. A revolving door of new-season trends and timeless staples, the Who What Wear team know a thing or two about what makes a great buy, so naturally, when I spotted so many of my colleagues wearing the very same skirt trend this week, I knew we were onto something very special.
Twinning in box pleats, I locked eyes with four of Who What Wear's very own styling the pleated skirt trend. Wearing them with comfortable knits, form-fitting tees and matching sets, this elevated skirt has officially found a few new fans in the heart of London.
And for good reason. Employing a pretty pleat detailing that offers a swishy finish and smart design, this skirt has all the hallmarks of becoming a wardrobe classic. Where concertina pleats have dominated in the past, this more minimal take on the look also taps into the soft structure and neat finish that make it perfectly aligned with spring/summer 2025's move towards to tailoring.
Who What Wear's Deputy Editor Maxine Eggenberger wears grey pleated maxi skirt.
While deputy editor Maxine Eggenberger called upon a swishy style she's owned for years, three of my other colleagues snapped up their own pleated skirts practically on the same day—so new are their additions that they're still in stock.
To discover the chic skirt trend that has our whole office ready to hit checkout, read on to discover Who What Wear's pleated skirts below.
Shop Our Editors' Exact Pleated Skirts
Hannah Almassi Wearing Arket
Our Editor in Chief was quick to snap up Arket's iteration, which she styled with a polished black leather belt, boots and a button-up cardigan.
Shop Hannah's Skirt:
The box pleated design gives this thick wool skirt plenty of movement.
Sophie Cookson Wearing Mango
eCom Analyst Sophie Cookson ticks off two trends in one with her Mango pleated skirt—the buckles are another key 2025 detail to look out for.
Shop Sophie's Skirt:
The layered belt trend is set to be one of the season's favourite styling tricks.
Jerrylyn Saguiped Wearing Reformation
Making her pleated skirt look all the more polished and preppy, client manager Jerrylyn Saguiped's addition of loafers and a button-down shirt is inspired.
Shop Jerrylyn's Skirt:
This is a great option if, like Jerrylyn, you have a petite frame and are looking for a chic midi-skirt.
Shop More Pleated Skirts:
I always come back to Toteme for their elevated basics.
Style with a sleek skinny belt for a very 2025 take on the trend.
I'm banking this ahead of the summer months.
This elegant black skirt is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
