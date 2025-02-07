6 Trainer Trends My Colleagues Say Feel "Less Relevant" for 2025

I’ve been thinking about trainer trends recently—not because they’re something I reach for every day, but precisely because they’re not. When I do wear them, I want them to feel just right, which has made me more aware of the styles I’m naturally gravitating towards and the ones I’m not as excited to put on anymore. It’s not that any particular pair has suddenly lost all appeal—personal style doesn’t work like that—but it’s interesting to notice how certain trends (particularly shoe trends) start to feel less relevant to different people over time.

With that in mind, I asked my colleagues which trainers they’re feeling less drawn to for spring/summer 2025. This isn’t about declaring anything “out” (if you love them, I will always support you in wearing them), but rather a reflection on how our tastes evolve. Nor does it mean that they'll be purging them from their capsule wardrobes either—it's more that they wouldn't consider investing in them afresh for one reason or another.

Unsurprisingly, the responses were mixed—what feels "dated" or less appealing to one person might still be a favourite for someone else, and that’s part of what keeps fashion interesting. So, if you’re curious to know which trainer trends our editors are pausing on this year—and, just as importantly, the styles they’re excited to embrace instead—you’ll find their honest thoughts below.

6 Trainer Trends Our Editors Won't Be Investing in in 2025

Pausing: White Trainers

Wearing: Bright Trainers

"Don't get me wrong, white trainers will always be a classic wardrobe staple and I still wear mine all the time, but, in my opinion, adding a pop of colour with your trainers (or even experimenting with a tonal brown if you're a neutrals loyalist) feels much fresher for spring/summer 2025. A bright trainer can instantly make a plain T-shirt and jeans outfit look special." — Emily Dawes, Senior Shopping Editor

Pausing: Platform Trainers

Wearing: Streamlined Trainers

"From Sambas to Speedcats, it's clear that slim silhouettes have taken over from their platform counterparts when it comes to in-the-know trainers. The more streamlined shape not only has a retro feel that feels very 2025, but also has an ease of styling that suits all pairings from leggings to wide-leg trousers to flowing skirts." — Florrie Alexander, Shopping Editor

Pausing: Silver Trainers

Wearing: Animal Print Trainers

“Silver trainers were big news last year, with searches rising to 300% on Google. However, I think animal print will be even more popular in 2025. It's a trainer that's fun enough to add interest to your outfits but the neutral tones make them feel a lot less 'out there' than metallic styles. I’ve already got my eye on Adidas’s leopard SL 72s (which are finally back in stock!) but expect to see other chic iterations such as cow print and even snakeskin." — Brittany Davy, Editorial Assistant

Pausing: Neon Trainers

Wearing: Brown Suede Trainers

"I've never been a trainer person, but this year's influx of very sleek-looking suede pairs (particularly in elegant brown tones) have swayed me to finally invest in a new pair. Thanks to their versatile hue and expensive connotations (I can thank the suede upper for that), they work better with my dresses, skirts and tailored trousers than I could have imagined. For me, neon flashes feel very dated by comparison to these smart sneakers." — Hannah Almassi, Editor in Chief

Pausing: Wedge Trainers

Wearing: Gum Sole Trainers

"I'm not saying I thought these trainers were 'in' prior to now, but there's just something about wedge trainers that will always feel dated to me. Probably because I was there when they first started trending back in the Noughts. Preferring to keep my kicks on the simpler side, a gum sole is enough for me." — Remy Farrell, Fashion Editor

Pausing: Crystal-Adorned Trainers

Wearing: Retro Sporty Trainers

"There's a time and a place for sparkle, but featuring on trainers just isn't one of them (in my opinion at least). Metallic finishes, yes, but full-on encrusted crystals definitely feel a decade or so past their expiration date. Instead, I'm into the retro, sportier trainers on the market this season; pairs with sweeping go faster stripes or strategically-placed perforations or stitching that makes them look as if they'd fit right at home in an '80s gym class." — Maxine Eggenberger, Deputy Editor

