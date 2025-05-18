Everywhere I Look, Chic Londoners Are Wearing This IYKYK Trainer Brand (Clue: It’s Not Adidas)

Not your average Nike or Adidas, Gola trainers are quietly becoming the London style set's favourite kicks. Read on to discover the growing trend amongst city-dwellers below.

I commute in London every day and, with a 45-minute journey between my office and my home, I have plenty of time to analyse and assess the outfit choices of my fellow Londoners. And lately, something intriguing has caught my eye. Amid the Nikes and Adidas that pepper my commute, I've spotted Gola trainers spilling onto London's streets amongst the typical heavyweights this season.

With their low-profile silhouette and vintage-inspired design, Gola trainers bring an unfussy feel to the sneaker table. Rendered in a pretty palette—soft yellows, bubblegum pinks, powder blues—with sporty side stripes framing the shoe, they're the sort of trainer that adds something different to a look without completely distracting from it.

So far, I’ve seen them most often paired with straight-leg jeans and easy tees for an elevated take on casual city dressing, but they’re just as effective styled with voluminous cotton skirts or breezy linen shorts when temperatures rise.

With cushioned inners and a supportive gum-sole base, they’re built for long days pounding the pavements. Among the standout styles, the brand's Elan Trainers (£90) offer a streamlined option in a spectrum of wearable hues, while the metallic silver Stadium '86 (£100) are a retro-inspired gem that I've since spotted on the feet of more than a few in-the-know fashion people.

If you’re on the lookout for an IYKYK trainer brand that offers style without the oversaturation of other labels, Gola might just be for you. Below, we’ve rounded up the best Gola trainers to shop now.

SHOP GOLA TRAINERS:

Gola Elan Suede Trainers
Gola
Elan Suede Trainers

The blue trainer trend is taking off this season.

Gola Elan Suede Trainers
Gola
Elan Suede Trainers

Add a pop of colour to your summer rotation.

Gola Viper Trainers
Gola
Viper Trainers

Every great wardrobe starts with a pair of fresh white trainers.

Gola Tornado Trainers
Gola
Tornado Trainers

This pretty peachy shade styles so well with slate greys and chocolate browns.

Gola X Anthropologie Elan Leopard Trainers
Gola
X Anthropologie Elan Leopard Trainers

The leopard print trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Gola Stadium '86 Trainers
Gola
Stadium '86 Trainers

Gola's silver trainers are a fashion person's favourites.

Gola for Anthropologie Hawk Suede Trainers
Gola
Hawk Suede Trainers

Be quick! These are on their way to selling out.

