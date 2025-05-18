Everywhere I Look, Chic Londoners Are Wearing This IYKYK Trainer Brand (Clue: It’s Not Adidas)

I commute in London every day and, with a 45-minute journey between my office and my home, I have plenty of time to analyse and assess the outfit choices of my fellow Londoners. And lately, something intriguing has caught my eye. Amid the Nikes and Adidas that pepper my commute, I've spotted Gola trainers spilling onto London's streets amongst the typical heavyweights this season.

With their low-profile silhouette and vintage-inspired design, Gola trainers bring an unfussy feel to the sneaker table. Rendered in a pretty palette—soft yellows, bubblegum pinks, powder blues—with sporty side stripes framing the shoe, they're the sort of trainer that adds something different to a look without completely distracting from it.

So far, I’ve seen them most often paired with straight-leg jeans and easy tees for an elevated take on casual city dressing, but they’re just as effective styled with voluminous cotton skirts or breezy linen shorts when temperatures rise.

With cushioned inners and a supportive gum-sole base, they’re built for long days pounding the pavements. Among the standout styles, the brand's Elan Trainers (£90) offer a streamlined option in a spectrum of wearable hues, while the metallic silver Stadium '86 (£100) are a retro-inspired gem that I've since spotted on the feet of more than a few in-the-know fashion people.

If you’re on the lookout for an IYKYK trainer brand that offers style without the oversaturation of other labels, Gola might just be for you. Below, we’ve rounded up the best Gola trainers to shop now.

SHOP GOLA TRAINERS: