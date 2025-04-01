I Commute in London Every Day—I've Started Seeing This Specific Trainer Style Everywhere
Every morning I start my day with a journey across the city. Living south of the river, but working north, my commute involves a not-insubstantial walk, as well as a stint on the Northern and Elizabeth lines. As such, by the time I've made it into the office, not only have I finished a podcast episode or two, but I've laid eyes on the outfits of hundreds of Londoners.
For a while, these commutes were peppered with the familiar flashes of white and black Adidas Sambas that seemed to dominate train carriages no matter which route I took. Recently, however, I've noticed a little more variety on my morning journey. Picking up on a few of the shoe trends that are capturing the hearts of Londoners in real time, this season it's been hard to ignore the growing popularity of Asics GT-2160 trainers.
Suddenly contending with Samba's success, these trending trainers are set on a thick, rubber sole that ensures a comfortable and durable finish, and makes them perfect for those with a hefty step-count ahead. Complete with a mesh finish and faux-leather detailing, the trainers have a sporty energy that sees them style well with straight-leg jeans, while also pairing well with leggings, shorts and tennis skirts for a sporty silhouette.
While Asics is a legacy trainer brand that has produced trending designs for decades, it seems to be having a particularly big moment right now. A social media favourite, their chunky, Y2K-inspired designs pull at the heartstrings of fashion's nostalgic dressers. Last year, trainer multi-retailer StockX noted that Asics were the fastest-growing trainer brand across the platform, and having secured buzzy collaborations with big names, including Cecilie Bahnsen and Kiko Kostadinov, it's clear that the trainer brand's growth won't be slowing down any time soon.
While slim-sole trainers have dominated shelves for the past few seasons, for their chunky design, that extra bit of height and a bolder, more structured finish, thick-soled trainers will always appeal to me the most.
To get ahead of the growing trainer trend that's slowly taking over London's streets, read on to discover the Asics GT-2160 trainers here, as well as our other favourite Asics trainers below.
SHOP ASICS GT-2160 TRAINERS:
The subtle pop of green adds a playful energy to these sporty shoes.
The low-profile design makes these easier to style with with wider range of hem lengths.
SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE ASICS TRAINERS:
The Asics X Cecilie Bahnsen collaboration is one of my favourite trainer collabs in recent years.
The blue, white and red colour pallet gives these a retro energy that makes them so fun to style.
The bright yellow finish makes the so fun to style.
The beige colour pallet makes these so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
I Have Proof—These Are the Shoes New Yorkers Always Wear With Trench Coats
It's NYC's spring uniform.
By Natalie Cantell
-
Jennifer Lawrence Just Wore the New Adidas It Sneakers Everyone Will Buy to Pair With Skirts
With a butter-yellow jacket, I might add.
By Allyson Payer
-
I'm a Fashion Editor, and These Are the It-Girl Sneakers I'm Adding to My Wardrobe This Spring
Retro cool.
By Judith Jones
-
The Chanel-Inspired Flats Trend That Looks Elevated, Luxe, and Instantly Polished
Just ask Alexa Chung.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
I'm Actually Shocked Dua Lipa's $120 Sneakers Are Still in Stock
Great news.
By Erin Fitzpatrick
-
Move Over, Mesh Flats—Your Successor Is Hot on Your Heels
It's trailing close behind.
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
-
Non-Dated Ways to Style Classic White Sneakers This Summer
These outfits are so fresh.
By Michelle Scanga
-
All the It Girls and Celebs Are Shelving White Sneakers for These 6 Colors
Spring's most comfortable trends.
By Natalie Cantell