I Commute in London Every Day—I've Started Seeing This Specific Trainer Style Everywhere

Every morning I start my day with a journey across the city. Living south of the river, but working north, my commute involves a not-insubstantial walk, as well as a stint on the Northern and Elizabeth lines. As such, by the time I've made it into the office, not only have I finished a podcast episode or two, but I've laid eyes on the outfits of hundreds of Londoners.

For a while, these commutes were peppered with the familiar flashes of white and black Adidas Sambas that seemed to dominate train carriages no matter which route I took. Recently, however, I've noticed a little more variety on my morning journey. Picking up on a few of the shoe trends that are capturing the hearts of Londoners in real time, this season it's been hard to ignore the growing popularity of Asics GT-2160 trainers.

Suddenly contending with Samba's success, these trending trainers are set on a thick, rubber sole that ensures a comfortable and durable finish, and makes them perfect for those with a hefty step-count ahead. Complete with a mesh finish and faux-leather detailing, the trainers have a sporty energy that sees them style well with straight-leg jeans, while also pairing well with leggings, shorts and tennis skirts for a sporty silhouette.

While Asics is a legacy trainer brand that has produced trending designs for decades, it seems to be having a particularly big moment right now. A social media favourite, their chunky, Y2K-inspired designs pull at the heartstrings of fashion's nostalgic dressers. Last year, trainer multi-retailer StockX noted that Asics were the fastest-growing trainer brand across the platform, and having secured buzzy collaborations with big names, including Cecilie Bahnsen and Kiko Kostadinov, it's clear that the trainer brand's growth won't be slowing down any time soon.

While slim-sole trainers have dominated shelves for the past few seasons, for their chunky design, that extra bit of height and a bolder, more structured finish, thick-soled trainers will always appeal to me the most.

To get ahead of the growing trainer trend that's slowly taking over London's streets, read on to discover the Asics GT-2160 trainers here, as well as our other favourite Asics trainers below.

Asics Gt-2160 Faux Leather-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers £125 SHOP NOW The subtle pop of green adds a playful energy to these sporty shoes.

Asics Gt-2160 Mesh Sneakers £135 SHOP NOW Style with leggings or pair with straight-leg jeans.

Free People Gt-2160 Trainers £108 SHOP NOW Classic white trainers will always have a place in my wardrobe.

Asics Gt-2160 Trainers £125 SHOP NOW The thick, cushioned sole ensures a lasting comfortable finish.

Asics Gt-2160 Unisex Trainers £125 SHOP NOW The low-profile design makes these easier to style with with wider range of hem lengths.

Asics Gt-2160 Unisex Trainers £125 SHOP NOW Add a subtle pop of colour to your spring rotation.

Asics + Cecilie Bahnsen Gel-Terrain Embellished Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers £225 SHOP NOW The Asics X Cecilie Bahnsen collaboration is one of my favourite trainer collabs in recent years.

Asics Gel-Kayano 20 Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers £170 SHOP NOW The blue, white and red colour pallet gives these a retro energy that makes them so fun to style.

Asics Gel-Kayano 14 Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers £165 SHOP NOW These also come in a beige base.

Asics Gel-Kinetic Fluent™ Mesh Sneakers £180 SHOP NOW The metallic finish gives these such an elevated edge.

Asics Ub9-S Gel-Ds Trainer 14 Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers £135 SHOP NOW The bright yellow finish makes the so fun to style.

Asics Gel-Quantum Kinetic Mesh Sneakers £255 SHOP NOW The beige colour pallet makes these so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.