Not a Nike, Nor an Adidas—This is the Trending Trainer Fashion People Are Focused On Right Now

Maison Margiela's Sprinter trainers quickly made their way into the wardrobes of Harry Styles and Jacob Elordi. Discover exactly why below.

Jacob Elordi and Harry Styles walk down the street wearing Maison Margiela Sprinter trainers.
In the Venn diagram of my personal interests, emerging trainer trends and Harry Styles occupy two steady circles—and this week, the unexpected happened: they overlapped! Spotted wearing the very new-season pair I’ve been eyeing since their launch in spring, Styles has officially co-signed one of this summer’s buzziest shoes.

Not hailing from your usual suspects like Nike or Adidas, these trainers come courtesy of Maison Margiela. The brand’s new Sprinter trainers (£690) are quietly emerging as one of the season’s most important styles. With Harry Styles now in the mix—and Jacob Elordi already spotted wearing his pair on repeat during a recent trip to Italy—this trend is building momentum right now. I imagine it's only a matter of time until the A-list's equally chic women catch on.

Harry Styled walks down the streets wearing a cobalt blue chore jacket, beige trousers, a purple baseball cap and Maison Margiela Sprinter trainers.

Defined by a slim, low-profile shape and rendered in a washed-out lemon yellow, the Sprinters are accented with soft grey and sky-blue detailing—a subtle colour combination that gives the shoe its understated edge.

Styles was seen wearing the pair earlier this week, styling them with his favourite chore jacket, straight-leg beige trousers and a bright red crossbody bag. Topped off with a baseball cap and sunglasses, his look carried the laid-back cool we’ve come to expect. In fact, the trainers blended so seamlessly into the outfit, I almost missed them entirely—but that’s their power. They channel the kind of effortless, worn-in appeal usually reserved for long-loved favourites.

Jacob Elordi steps out in Rome wearing long-line denim shorts, an oversized, ripped t-shirt and Maison Margiela Sprinter trainers.

Elordi, too, embraced the trend on the Italian coast, reaching for his pair multiple times. Teaming them with long-line shorts and a boxy tee, his relaxed summer uniform got an instant lift from the sleek, low-key silhouette of the Sprinter—a testament to the shoe’s versatility and easy charm.

Read on to discover the trainer trend celebrities are investing in right now, and discover my edit of my other trainers below.

Shop Maison Margiela Sprinters:

Sprinters Sneakers
Maison Margiela
Sprinters Sneakers

Shop the specific trainer trend Harry and Jacob are wearing on repeat.

Shop Our Other Favourite Trainers Here:

Adidas Tokyo W
& Other Stories
Adidas Tokyo Trainers

While I love these in the green, they also come in a ruby red shade.

Puma Speedcat Og Sneakers
& Other Stories
Puma Speedcat Og Sneakers

Puma's Speedcat trainers are a fashion person's favourites.

Adidas Sl 72 Og
& Other Stories
Adidas Sl 72 Og

Style with denim or pair these with sporty shorts.

Ld-1000 Leather and Brushed Suede-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers
Nike
Ld-1000 Leather and Brushed Suede-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers

Add a pop of colour to your summer rotation.

Xt-6 Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers
Salomon
Xt-6 Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers

Every great wardrobe starts with a pair of white trainers.

Windspin Leather-Trimmed Brushed Suede Sneakers
Autry
Windspin Leather-Trimmed Brushed Suede Sneakers

The red fashion trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

The Sport Leather-Trimmed Suede and Twill Sneakers
Toteme
The Sport Leather-Trimmed Suede and Twill Sneakers

These also come in four other shades.

