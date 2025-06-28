Not a Nike, Nor an Adidas—This is the Trending Trainer Fashion People Are Focused On Right Now

In the Venn diagram of my personal interests, emerging trainer trends and Harry Styles occupy two steady circles—and this week, the unexpected happened: they overlapped! Spotted wearing the very new-season pair I’ve been eyeing since their launch in spring, Styles has officially co-signed one of this summer’s buzziest shoes.

Not hailing from your usual suspects like Nike or Adidas, these trainers come courtesy of Maison Margiela. The brand’s new Sprinter trainers (£690) are quietly emerging as one of the season’s most important styles. With Harry Styles now in the mix—and Jacob Elordi already spotted wearing his pair on repeat during a recent trip to Italy—this trend is building momentum right now. I imagine it's only a matter of time until the A-list's equally chic women catch on.

(Image credit: Splash)

Defined by a slim, low-profile shape and rendered in a washed-out lemon yellow, the Sprinters are accented with soft grey and sky-blue detailing—a subtle colour combination that gives the shoe its understated edge.

Styles was seen wearing the pair earlier this week, styling them with his favourite chore jacket, straight-leg beige trousers and a bright red crossbody bag. Topped off with a baseball cap and sunglasses, his look carried the laid-back cool we’ve come to expect. In fact, the trainers blended so seamlessly into the outfit, I almost missed them entirely—but that’s their power. They channel the kind of effortless, worn-in appeal usually reserved for long-loved favourites.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Elordi, too, embraced the trend on the Italian coast, reaching for his pair multiple times. Teaming them with long-line shorts and a boxy tee, his relaxed summer uniform got an instant lift from the sleek, low-key silhouette of the Sprinter—a testament to the shoe’s versatility and easy charm.

Read on to discover the trainer trend celebrities are investing in right now, and discover my edit of my other trainers below.

Shop Maison Margiela Sprinters:

Maison Margiela Sprinters Sneakers £690 SHOP NOW Shop the specific trainer trend Harry and Jacob are wearing on repeat.

Shop Our Other Favourite Trainers Here: