Not a Nike, Nor an Adidas—This is the Trending Trainer Fashion People Are Focused On Right Now
Maison Margiela's Sprinter trainers quickly made their way into the wardrobes of Harry Styles and Jacob Elordi. Discover exactly why below.
In the Venn diagram of my personal interests, emerging trainer trends and Harry Styles occupy two steady circles—and this week, the unexpected happened: they overlapped! Spotted wearing the very new-season pair I’ve been eyeing since their launch in spring, Styles has officially co-signed one of this summer’s buzziest shoes.
Not hailing from your usual suspects like Nike or Adidas, these trainers come courtesy of Maison Margiela. The brand’s new Sprinter trainers (£690) are quietly emerging as one of the season’s most important styles. With Harry Styles now in the mix—and Jacob Elordi already spotted wearing his pair on repeat during a recent trip to Italy—this trend is building momentum right now. I imagine it's only a matter of time until the A-list's equally chic women catch on.
Defined by a slim, low-profile shape and rendered in a washed-out lemon yellow, the Sprinters are accented with soft grey and sky-blue detailing—a subtle colour combination that gives the shoe its understated edge.
Styles was seen wearing the pair earlier this week, styling them with his favourite chore jacket, straight-leg beige trousers and a bright red crossbody bag. Topped off with a baseball cap and sunglasses, his look carried the laid-back cool we’ve come to expect. In fact, the trainers blended so seamlessly into the outfit, I almost missed them entirely—but that’s their power. They channel the kind of effortless, worn-in appeal usually reserved for long-loved favourites.
Elordi, too, embraced the trend on the Italian coast, reaching for his pair multiple times. Teaming them with long-line shorts and a boxy tee, his relaxed summer uniform got an instant lift from the sleek, low-key silhouette of the Sprinter—a testament to the shoe’s versatility and easy charm.
Read on to discover the trainer trend celebrities are investing in right now, and discover my edit of my other trainers below.
Shop Maison Margiela Sprinters:
Shop Our Other Favourite Trainers Here:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
