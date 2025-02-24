I’m Not Saying White Sneakers Are Out, But This Other Anti-Trend Pair Is Officially in for 2025

The debate between black and white sneakers continues to be a hot topic in sneaker culture. While white kicks are often seen as the classic symbol of clean and crisp style, black sneakers are becoming increasingly popular among fashion people, including celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence.

Recently, J.Law was spotted in New York City wearing black Loewe Ballet Runner 2.0 Sneakers. These shoes feature a sleek, minimalist silhouette, luxurious craftsmanship, and a retro-inspired design, making them highly sought after by the style set. For a casual yet polished look, she paired them with a black beanie, a red scarf, a double-breasted wool coat, wide-leg pants, and red socks.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lawrence: Dior F/W 23 Coat; Loewe Ballet Runner 2.0 Sneakers ($850); The Row bag

We're not saying white sneakers are out, but it's clear that black sneakers are definitely in for 2025—and for good reason. Black sneakers' sophisticated and subtle power adds an undeniable edge to any outfit. Plus, they are versatile, allowing for both understated and bold looks, and seamlessly blend with casual and formal attire.

If you're looking to refresh your sneaker collection, keep scrolling to shop for Lawrence's exact pair and more chic black sneaker options.

Shop Jennifer Lawrence's Sneakers

LOEWE Ballet Runner 2.0 Low-Top Leather Trainers $850 SHOP NOW

Shop more chic black sneakers

Jeffrey Campbell Aleta Sneakers $115 SHOP NOW These popular sneakers will effortlessly integrate into your wardrobe.

adidas Japan Low Top Sneakers $120 SHOP NOW I'm not saying Sambas are out, but Japan sneakers have officially been declared the top Adidas style for 2025.

ZARA Elastic Strap Ballet Flats $50 SHOP NOW So sleek.

PUMA Speedcat Og Sneakers $100 SHOP NOW The rounded toe is retro yet modern, and the suede fabric is quite luxurious.

ASICS Asics Women's Gt-2160 Sneakers $120 SHOP NOW All chic Scandi women own these and style them with wide-leg trousers.

COOLWAY Coolway Mile Sneakers $120 SHOP NOW If you're looking for a cool pair of sneakers that no one else has, grab these.