I’m Not Saying White Sneakers Are Out, But This Other Anti-Trend Pair Is Officially in for 2025

The debate between black and white sneakers continues to be a hot topic in sneaker culture. While white kicks are often seen as the classic symbol of clean and crisp style, black sneakers are becoming increasingly popular among fashion people, including celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence.

Recently, J.Law was spotted in New York City wearing black Loewe Ballet Runner 2.0 Sneakers. These shoes feature a sleek, minimalist silhouette, luxurious craftsmanship, and a retro-inspired design, making them highly sought after by the style set. For a casual yet polished look, she paired them with a black beanie, a red scarf, a double-breasted wool coat, wide-leg pants, and red socks.

Jennifer Lawrence wears a black beanie, sunglasses, red scarf, black jacket, black Loewe sneakers, and red socks.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lawrence: Dior F/W 23 Coat; Loewe Ballet Runner 2.0 Sneakers ($850); The Row bag

We're not saying white sneakers are out, but it's clear that black sneakers are definitely in for 2025—and for good reason. Black sneakers' sophisticated and subtle power adds an undeniable edge to any outfit. Plus, they are versatile, allowing for both understated and bold looks, and seamlessly blend with casual and formal attire.

If you're looking to refresh your sneaker collection, keep scrolling to shop for Lawrence's exact pair and more chic black sneaker options.

Shop Jennifer Lawrence's Sneakers

Ballet Runner 2.0 Low-Top Leather Trainers
LOEWE
Ballet Runner 2.0 Low-Top Leather Trainers

Shop more chic black sneakers

Aleta Sneaker
Jeffrey Campbell
Aleta Sneakers

These popular sneakers will effortlessly integrate into your wardrobe.

Japan Low Top Sneaker
adidas
Japan Low Top Sneakers

I'm not saying Sambas are out, but Japan sneakers have officially been declared the top Adidas style for 2025.

Elastic Strap Ballet Flats
ZARA
Elastic Strap Ballet Flats

So sleek.

Speedcat Og Sneaker
PUMA
Speedcat Og Sneakers

The rounded toe is retro yet modern, and the suede fabric is quite luxurious.

Asics Women's Gt-2160 Sneaker
ASICS
Asics Women's Gt-2160 Sneakers

All chic Scandi women own these and style them with wide-leg trousers.

Coolway Mile Sneakers
COOLWAY
Coolway Mile Sneakers

If you're looking for a cool pair of sneakers that no one else has, grab these.

Oasis Runner Sneaker
Vince
Oasis Runner Sneakers

These will make leggings, jeans, and black pants look so much prettier.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

