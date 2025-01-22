As a fashion editor, I’ve developed a knack for predicting which trainer trends are set to take off. While there are some obvious indicators—a celebrity styling them is always a strong clue—there are also more subtle signs. One of my favourites tells? When I see the same item emerging across multiple style capitals. Recently, I’ve spotted a new trainer doing just that.

Appearing everywhere from New York to Copenhagen to Paris, Adidas's Taekwondo trainers are showing all of the tell-tale signs that the specific style is going to be huge. Offering something undeniably fresh, these trainers feature an aerodynamic silhouette which, yes, isn't too far removed from the brand's once sought-after Samba trainers. This may be a shape fashion enthusiasts are already well acquainted with but the Taekwondo serves up an even sleeker look that's set on a slim sole and features a laceless design.

While the look might feel new for spring/summer 2025, like so many of this year’s most sought-after trainer styles, Adidas’s Taekwondo trainers draw inspiration from the brand’s archives. First introduced in the ‘80s, the original design was crafted with function in mind featuring laces covered with a leather flap to aid precision and meet the demands of the Taekwondo martial art.

Fast forward to 2025 and the archival designs are being embraced by modern wardrobes, the laces all but gone on many pairs. Tapping into the sports-inspired trainers that been steadily gaining momentum, Adidas’s Taekwondo trainers are now leading that charge. Pairing effortlessly with relaxed shorts and track pants, these kicks are also equally at home styled with more elevated wardrobe staples including jeans and slip dresses.

While the Taekwondo trainer has become famous for its lace-free design, the line does offer a few styles that feature laces, if you're not quiet ready to ditch them entirely.

Sleek, versatile and chic, Adidas’s Taekwondo trainers might just be 2025's answer to Sambas. Read on to discover and shop the Adidas Taekwondo trainer trend here, as well as find our other favourite Adidas trainers below.

SHOP ADIDAS TAEKWONDO TRAINERS:

ADIDAS ORIGINALS Taekwondo Striped Leather Sneakers £80 SHOP NOW Style with sporty shorts or pair with straight leg jeans.

Adidas Originals Taekwondo Trainers £80 SHOP NOW White trainers are a wardrobe staple I'll never grow tired of.

Adidas Taekwondo Metallic Textured-Leather Slip-On Sneakers £80 SHOP NOW This metallic trainer trend is taking off this season.

Adidas Originals Taekwondo Trainers £85 SHOP NOW Add a subtle pop of colour to your winter wardrobe.

Adidas Taekwondo Striped Leather Sneakers £80 SHOP NOW The slim-rubber soles give these a streamlined look.

Adidas Taekwondo Lace Shoes £75 SHOP NOW The silver striped nod to the metallic trainer trend in a relaxed and low-key way.

SHOP MORE ADIDAS TRAINERS:

Adidas Tokyo Two-Tone Leather Sneakers £90 SHOP NOW Trust me—the gold shoes trend is going to be huge this season.

Adidas Samba Lt Nubuck and Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers £100 SHOP NOW These light beige shoes are perfect for daily styling.

Adidas Sl 72 Og Leather-Trimmed Leopard-Print Calf Hair Sneakers £90 SHOP NOW Be quick—these won't stay in stock for long.

Adidas Sl 72 Og Suede and Leather-Trimmed Nylon Sneakers £85 SHOP NOW Style with jeans or pair with casual track pants.

Adidas Rasant Leather-Trimmed Cow-Print Calf Hair Sneakers £130 SHOP NOW These playful trainers are a fashion person's favourites.

Adidas Spezial Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers £130 SHOP NOW These are already on their way to selling out.