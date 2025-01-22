Sorry Sambas—This is the Exact Trainer People in New York, Copenhagen and Paris Are Wearing Now
As a fashion editor, I’ve developed a knack for predicting which trainer trends are set to take off. While there are some obvious indicators—a celebrity styling them is always a strong clue—there are also more subtle signs. One of my favourites tells? When I see the same item emerging across multiple style capitals. Recently, I’ve spotted a new trainer doing just that.
Appearing everywhere from New York to Copenhagen to Paris, Adidas's Taekwondo trainers are showing all of the tell-tale signs that the specific style is going to be huge. Offering something undeniably fresh, these trainers feature an aerodynamic silhouette which, yes, isn't too far removed from the brand's once sought-after Samba trainers. This may be a shape fashion enthusiasts are already well acquainted with but the Taekwondo serves up an even sleeker look that's set on a slim sole and features a laceless design.
While the look might feel new for spring/summer 2025, like so many of this year’s most sought-after trainer styles, Adidas’s Taekwondo trainers draw inspiration from the brand’s archives. First introduced in the ‘80s, the original design was crafted with function in mind featuring laces covered with a leather flap to aid precision and meet the demands of the Taekwondo martial art.
Fast forward to 2025 and the archival designs are being embraced by modern wardrobes, the laces all but gone on many pairs. Tapping into the sports-inspired trainers that been steadily gaining momentum, Adidas’s Taekwondo trainers are now leading that charge. Pairing effortlessly with relaxed shorts and track pants, these kicks are also equally at home styled with more elevated wardrobe staples including jeans and slip dresses.
While the Taekwondo trainer has become famous for its lace-free design, the line does offer a few styles that feature laces, if you're not quiet ready to ditch them entirely.
Sleek, versatile and chic, Adidas’s Taekwondo trainers might just be 2025's answer to Sambas. Read on to discover and shop the Adidas Taekwondo trainer trend here, as well as find our other favourite Adidas trainers below.
SHOP ADIDAS TAEKWONDO TRAINERS:
Style with sporty shorts or pair with straight leg jeans.
This metallic trainer trend is taking off this season.
The silver striped nod to the metallic trainer trend in a relaxed and low-key way.
SHOP MORE ADIDAS TRAINERS:
Trust me—the gold shoes trend is going to be huge this season.
These light beige shoes are perfect for daily styling.
Be quick—these won't stay in stock for long.
Style with jeans or pair with casual track pants.
These playful trainers are a fashion person's favourites.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
