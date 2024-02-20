The 10 Best White Tank Tops of All Time, According to Me

There's only one wardrobe classic I live in more than anything else, especially during the summer, and it's a basic white tank top. Designers such as Prada and Loewe gave the humble tank a luxury makeover in their fall 2022 collections, but I've been wearing (and hoarding) mine for years now, tucking them into high-waisted denim, styling them with silk slip skirts, and tying them in a twisted knot at the hem. In other words, I'm kind of a white-tank-top expert, and as such, I consider it my duty to share my all-time top 10 versions.

No, they're not all made equally, which is why I've decided to take 10 classic white tanks for a spin and lend them my review. Each of the below versions has earned a spot in my closet for one reason or another, whether it's the $10 tanks I always order from Amazon or the vintage-inspired racerback that counts celeb fans like Hailey Bieber. I've tried countless white tanks over the years, so believe me when I say that the ones below are the best white tank tops of all time (with the selfies to prove it).

Ahead, see and shop the 10 white tank tops I'm recommending to everyone.

Agolde Bea Cutaway Tank

This tank gets a 10/10 from me. It's made from a thick rib material, so it feels extra luxurious, and I adore the sporty feel of the neckline. My only qualm is that the neckline is so dramatic that it requires a strapless bra or none at all.

AGOLDE Poppy Tank Top $98

Wsly Rivington Ribbed Tank

I didn't know I could be obsessed with a plain tank until I met this one. It's on the sheer side, but the thick edges make it look so elevated and clean.

WSLY Rivington Ribbed Tank $68

Skims Cotton Rib Tank

Miss Kardashian does it again. I was skeptical before trying this tank since it does have a lot of internet hype around it, per usual with Skims, but I'm officially a believer. My biggest pet peeve with ribbed tanks is when they get too loose, but I believe this Skims tank has some magic woven into it because it really holds you in and smooths everything out. It's one of those basics that makes everything else you wear it with look 10 times better. Yep, I'm hooked.

Skims Cotton Rib Tank $34

BP Classic Rib Crop Tank

Okay, Nordstrom, you really went off with this one. It's hard to find tanks that are compatible with my bras, and this scoop-neck one checks that box. It's soft, stretchy but not too stretchy, and all-around a great affordable find.

BP Classic Rib Crop Tank $19

Éterne Rib Tank

When a celeb stylist designs wardrobe basics, you know they're going to be good. Such is the case with Éterne, the brainchild of Chloé Bartoli that has everyone in Hollywood (including Bieber) hooked. I'm a big fan of the classic Rib Tank, which has a cool vintage quality to it. I sized down for a snug fit and suggest doing the same for any of the tanks.

Éterne Rib Tank $75

Hanes A-Shirt

My Amazon order history doesn't lie: I order a fresh pack of these basic tanks every summer. They may not be the most luxurious, but they get the job done. With such a good deal on a three-pack, I never have to feel guilty if I spill something. I also like to cut a few into cropped versions to wear with my high-waisted jeans.

Caes Ribbed Stretch-Jersey Tank

This tank is softer than soft. It's made from a delicate stretch jersey that feels like a dream to wear. The squarish scoop neckline and off-kilter seaming are subtle details that make it look more elevated than any of my other tanks. I reach for this one when I want to dress up a white tank for the office or an event.

Caes Ribbed Stretch-Jersey Tank $95

Open Edit Ribbed Crop Racerback Tank

I wear a ton of high-waisted trousers and jeans, so I was really impressed with Open Edit's cropped tank, which hits the perfect length to complement the high rises in my closet. This one's on the thicker side, so it barely shows anything underneath.

Open Edit Ribbed Crop Racerback Tank $19

ALO Airbrush Real Bra Tank

Whether I'm heading to a Pilates class, going on my daily hot-girl walk, or simply working from home, chances are I'm wearing this ALO tank. It has a built-in bra and thick straps that make it comfortable and supportive, but unlike other workout tanks I own, I actually feel cute in it thanks to the flattering V-neckline.

Alo Airbrush Real Bra Tank $72

Favorite Daughter The Perfect Bodysuit

While this is technically a bodysuit, it gets an honorary mention for being a long-standing classic in my wardrobe. The high neck and thick material really hug you in and bring a level of polish to the most casual outfits.

Favorite Daughter The Perfect Bodysuit $88

Now, shop the white tanks I want to try next:

H&M Ribbed Tank Top $13

Mango Ribbed Cotton-Blend Top $20

Michael Stars Halley Side Ruched Tank $68

COS Ribbed Tank Top $22

H&M Crop Tank Top $17

rag & bone The Essential Scoop Neck Ribbed Tank $85

Leset Laura Scoop Neck Tank $78