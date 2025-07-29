Before I could begin writing this article, I first had to minimise a clutter of open tabs—runway imagery, Instagram posts and snippets of research—all in support of a different piece I’m working on: spotlighting the colour green as the shade set to dominate autumn 2025's palette.
Up until this point, I'd spotted it on the runways within collections including Saint Laurent, Louis Vuitton and Hermès, to name just a few—so my argument was off to a compelling start. Then this morning, to my delight, I spotted the very trend I was closing in on on one of my favourite style icons, Sofia Richie Grainge.
Naturally, one of the first people to pick up on the new-season hue, Richie Grainge, took the emerging colour trend out for a spin, styling a pair of vibrant green trainers with her otherwise all black look.
Rather than defaulting to a predictable white or stealthy black sneaker, Richie Grainge's green pair felt both eye-catching and wearable—not too loud, but with enough bite to make her black trousers feel 10x more interesting.
If the runways are anything to go by, this shift towards green is only just beginning. Expect to see shop floors awash with the hue in the coming weeks. And if you’re looking for the easiest way to get ahead of the trend, then a comfortable trainer is your best entry point.
Scroll on for my edit of the best green trainers to shop now.
Shop Green Trainers:
H&M
Trainers
Be quick! These are well on their way to selling out.
COS
Minimal Leather Trainers
COS' minimal leather trainers are a fashion person's favourites.
Adidas
Tokyo Leather and Suede-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers
Add a pop of colour to your footwear rotation.
Adidas
Taekwondo Striped Leather-Trimmed Satin Sneakers
These slip-on trainers are a fashion person favourites.
Nike
Ld-1000 Leather and Brushed Suede-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers
These come in half sizes so you can find your perfect fit.
Onitsuka Tiger
Mexico 66 Trainers
While I love these in the lime green, these come in so many other shades.
Prada
Collapse Re-Nylon and Suede Elasticized Sneakers
The low-profile trainer trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.