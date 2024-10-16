Fashion People in Paris, Stockholm and London Are Swapping Their White Trainers for This Smart Winter Alternative
It's no secret to anyone who knows me that I live in flat shoes and am always on the hunt for new styles to add to my outfit rotation. Whether it be a polished pair of loafers for work or a pair of mesh ballet pumps for nights out, flat shoe styles are my go-to no matter the season or occasion. Come winter however, trainers are by far my most worn style, working as a comfortable option that will keep my feet both warm and dry. And although I love my classic white trainers—which I certainly won't be getting rid of this versatile style anytime soon—I often find that this lighter hue can look quite stark against the darker palette I opt for come autumn/winter.
White trainers will never go out of style, but after scrolling on my Instagram feed, I've found a new shade to try out this winter. All of my favourite fashion influencers in Paris, Stockholm, and even here in London have been opting to style their cold-weather outfits with black trainers instead this season. Pairing well with literally every other colour in your wardrobe, whether it be other dark shades such as navy and grey or lighter hues like cream and white, black trainers are an option that's versatile, timeless and will make any outfit look instantly more polished.
They're also incredibly easy to style. I'll personally be wearing them with any outfit that I'd usually wear my white trainers with. Whether it be jeans, maxi skirts or even my tailored trousers, black trainers are an option that will wear well with literally everything I already own in my wardrobe.
If you're looking for inspiration on how to incorporate black trainers into your own winter outfits, I've found seven stylish looks that I'll be recreating this season.
Scroll to discover how fashion people are styling their black trainers for winter 2024.
How to Style Black Trainers for Winter 2024:
1. Jumper + Track Pants + Black Trainers
Style Notes: I genuinely don't think there's anything more chic than a monochrome outfit. Use TikTok's viral 'sandwich rule' and match your black trainers with a black bag to pull the look together.
Shop the Look:
2. Button-Up Shirt + Maxi Skirt + Black Trainers
Style Notes: A black maxi skirt is a winter wardrobe staple. Freshen up the look with a stripe button-up and black trainers for a look to you can wear in and out of the office.
Shop the Look:
A classic striped shirt will never date.
3. Canvas Jacket + Jeans + Black Trainers
Style Notes: Canvas jackets are the 'It' style for autumn/winter 2024. Opt for a black iteration to match your black trainers.
Shop the Look:
I've heard nothing but good things about Abercrombie's denim
This more relaxed pair will also wear well with your knitted midi dresses.
My dream winter bag.
4. Bomber Jacket + Mini Skirt + Black Trainers
Style Notes: You don't have to pack away your mini skirts come winter. Simply pair it with a warm bomber jacket and add a pair of chunky socks or tights when the temperature drops.
Shop the Look:
Puffball skirts are having a moment right now.
These were made with Heat of Absorption functions to keep your feet warm in winter.
Adidas has a number of different black trainer styles to choose from.
5. Wool Coat + Jeans + Black Trainers
Style Notes: We probably all already own a black wool coat to wear come wintertime, and I love how Francesca has styled her's with matching black jumper and trainers and then added lighter wash denim jeans to freshen up the look.
Shop the Look:
The editors at Who What Wear UK love this coat.
This light khaki shade is sure to brighten up your darker winter outfits.
6. Leather Jacket + Tailored Trousers + Black Trainers
Style Notes: Looking to add interest to your tailored trouser outfits? Swap out your classic wool blazer for a leather version and add a black trainer for a chic everyday look.
Shop the Look:
High-quality accessories are the key to making your outfit look more expensive.
When it comes to trainers, it doesn't get more iconic than Converse.
7. Blazer + Jumper + Black Trainers
Style Notes: It's no surprise that French women have nailed how to style black trainers for winter. I love Franny's combination of the navy blazer, striped jumper and burgundy shoulder bag, tied together with a relaxed pair of rousers.
Shop the Look:
Wear with the matching blazer or with a cosy tonal knit.
-
Gracie Abrams Wore Fall's Most Expensive-Looking Sneaker Trend in NYC With Paul Mescal
It's chic.
By Allyson Payer
-
Move Over, Sambas—Gwyneth Paltrow Wore My Fave $90 Nike Sneakers in Paris
Classic.
By Drew Elovitz
-
Gen Z Figured Out Every 2024 Shoe Trend That Looks Better With Socks
From sneakers to heels.
By Natalie Cantell
-
I'm a Fashion Editor That Loves to Shop the Men's Section—35 Fall Pieces That Scream Cool Girl
These picks are super chic.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
The '90s Sneaker Trend Everyone Is Wearing in Paris Right Now
It's the opposite of Sambas.
By Allyson Payer
-
Zoë Kravitz Just Wore the Shoes That Will Make Your Basic Jeans Look Very 2024
A bit unexpected.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
5 Chic Skirt-and-Shoe Combos Fashion People Will Be Reaching for All Fall Long
100% adding these to my current outfit rotation.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
The 32 Best Sneakers to Buy From New Balance, Adidas, and Nike Right Now
Nothing here is over $250.
By Natalie Cantell