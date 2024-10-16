Fashion People in Paris, Stockholm and London Are Swapping Their White Trainers for This Smart Winter Alternative

It's no secret to anyone who knows me that I live in flat shoes and am always on the hunt for new styles to add to my outfit rotation. Whether it be a polished pair of loafers for work or a pair of mesh ballet pumps for nights out, flat shoe styles are my go-to no matter the season or occasion. Come winter however, trainers are by far my most worn style, working as a comfortable option that will keep my feet both warm and dry. And although I love my classic white trainers—which I certainly won't be getting rid of this versatile style anytime soon—I often find that this lighter hue can look quite stark against the darker palette I opt for come autumn/winter.

White trainers will never go out of style, but after scrolling on my Instagram feed, I've found a new shade to try out this winter. All of my favourite fashion influencers in Paris, Stockholm, and even here in London have been opting to style their cold-weather outfits with black trainers instead this season. Pairing well with literally every other colour in your wardrobe, whether it be other dark shades such as navy and grey or lighter hues like cream and white, black trainers are an option that's versatile, timeless and will make any outfit look instantly more polished.

They're also incredibly easy to style. I'll personally be wearing them with any outfit that I'd usually wear my white trainers with. Whether it be jeans, maxi skirts or even my tailored trousers, black trainers are an option that will wear well with literally everything I already own in my wardrobe.

If you're looking for inspiration on how to incorporate black trainers into your own winter outfits, I've found seven stylish looks that I'll be recreating this season.

Scroll to discover how fashion people are styling their black trainers for winter 2024.

How to Style Black Trainers for Winter 2024:

1. Jumper + Track Pants + Black Trainers

Style Notes: I genuinely don't think there's anything more chic than a monochrome outfit. Use TikTok's viral 'sandwich rule' and match your black trainers with a black bag to pull the look together.

Shop the Look:

Toteme Boxy Silk Knit Cream £540 SHOP NOW Doesn't this look so cosy?

River Island White Tipped Wide Leg Joggers £38 SHOP NOW Comfy and chic.

ADIDAS ORIGINALS Samba Og Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers £95 SHOP NOW A fashion person favourite.

Arket Leather Crossbody Bag £179 SHOP NOW This sells out every year.

2. Button-Up Shirt + Maxi Skirt + Black Trainers

Style Notes: A black maxi skirt is a winter wardrobe staple. Freshen up the look with a stripe button-up and black trainers for a look to you can wear in and out of the office.

Shop the Look:

MANGO Regular Cotton Lyocell-Blend Shirt - Women | Mango United Kingdom £30 SHOP NOW A classic striped shirt will never date.

ZARA Long Skirt With Belt £36 SHOP NOW The added belt really sets this maxi skirt apart.

VEJA Volley Suede and Leather-Trimmed Canvas Sneakers £110 SHOP NOW These will go with everything.

H&M Strap-Detail Shopper £45 SHOP NOW This looks way more expensive than its £45 price tag.

3. Canvas Jacket + Jeans + Black Trainers

Style Notes: Canvas jackets are the 'It' style for autumn/winter 2024. Opt for a black iteration to match your black trainers.

Shop the Look:

Whistles Fern Waxed Jacket £189 SHOP NOW This went straight into my basket.

Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Low Rise Baggy Jean £75 SHOP NOW I've heard nothing but good things about Abercrombie's denim

HUSH Rylee Retro Trainers £100 SHOP NOW This more relaxed pair will also wear well with your knitted midi dresses.

Loewe Small Puzzle Bag in Classic Calfskin £2550 SHOP NOW My dream winter bag.

4. Bomber Jacket + Mini Skirt + Black Trainers

Style Notes: You don't have to pack away your mini skirts come winter. Simply pair it with a warm bomber jacket and add a pair of chunky socks or tights when the temperature drops.

Shop the Look:

& Other Stories Boxy Zip-Up Jacket £120 SHOP NOW I love the more oversized fit of this bomber.

Reformation Brynn Skirt £148 SHOP NOW Puffball skirts are having a moment right now.

uniqlo Heattech Socks £8 SHOP NOW These were made with Heat of Absorption functions to keep your feet warm in winter.

ADIDAS ORIGINALS Japan Suede and Textured-Leather Sneakers £90 SHOP NOW Adidas has a number of different black trainer styles to choose from.

5. Wool Coat + Jeans + Black Trainers

Style Notes: We probably all already own a black wool coat to wear come wintertime, and I love how Francesca has styled her's with matching black jumper and trainers and then added lighter wash denim jeans to freshen up the look.

Shop the Look:

& Other Stories Voluminous Belted Wool Coat £245 SHOP NOW The editors at Who What Wear UK love this coat.

COS Chunky Pure Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper £225 SHOP NOW COS does some of the best knitwear on the high street.

AGOLDE Low-Rise Baggy Jeans £228 SHOP NOW You'll never regret investing in high-quality denim.

New Balance 327 Trainers £110 SHOP NOW New Balance trainers are known for their long-lasting comfort.

ZARA Crossbody Bag With Foldover Flap £30 SHOP NOW This light khaki shade is sure to brighten up your darker winter outfits.

6. Leather Jacket + Tailored Trousers + Black Trainers

Style Notes: Looking to add interest to your tailored trouser outfits? Swap out your classic wool blazer for a leather version and add a black trainer for a chic everyday look.

Shop the Look:

Whistles Aliza Waisted Leather Blazer £359 SHOP NOW No one does leather like Whistles.

Arket Long-Sleeved T-Shirt £22 SHOP NOW This will act as the basis for so many of your winter outfits.

ANDERSONS BELTS Grained Leather Belt £135 SHOP NOW High-quality accessories are the key to making your outfit look more expensive.

Reformation Mason Pant Es £178 SHOP NOW So easy to dress up or down.

CONVERSE Chuck Taylor All Star 70 Canvas Sneakers £80 SHOP NOW When it comes to trainers, it doesn't get more iconic than Converse.

7. Blazer + Jumper + Black Trainers

Style Notes: It's no surprise that French women have nailed how to style black trainers for winter. I love Franny's combination of the navy blazer, striped jumper and burgundy shoulder bag, tied together with a relaxed pair of rousers.

Shop the Look:

M&S Collection Wool Blend Tailored Double Breasted Blazer £89 SHOP NOW Size up for a boxier fit.

Hobbs Eastnor Cotton Stripe Jumper £110 SHOP NOW Stripe knits are so easy to style.

M&S Collection Wool Blend Tailored Wide Leg Trousers £59 SHOP NOW Wear with the matching blazer or with a cosy tonal knit.

Saint Laurent Mini LE 5 À 7 in patent leather £1350 SHOP NOW I'm obsessed with this sleek burgundy shade.

Vans Knu Skool Chunky Trainers £75 SHOP NOW These come is so many different colourways.