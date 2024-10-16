Fashion People in Paris, Stockholm and London Are Swapping Their White Trainers for This Smart Winter Alternative

It's no secret to anyone who knows me that I live in flat shoes and am always on the hunt for new styles to add to my outfit rotation. Whether it be a polished pair of loafers for work or a pair of mesh ballet pumps for nights out, flat shoe styles are my go-to no matter the season or occasion. Come winter however, trainers are by far my most worn style, working as a comfortable option that will keep my feet both warm and dry. And although I love my classic white trainers—which I certainly won't be getting rid of this versatile style anytime soon—I often find that this lighter hue can look quite stark against the darker palette I opt for come autumn/winter.

White trainers will never go out of style, but after scrolling on my Instagram feed, I've found a new shade to try out this winter. All of my favourite fashion influencers in Paris, Stockholm, and even here in London have been opting to style their cold-weather outfits with black trainers instead this season. Pairing well with literally every other colour in your wardrobe, whether it be other dark shades such as navy and grey or lighter hues like cream and white, black trainers are an option that's versatile, timeless and will make any outfit look instantly more polished.

They're also incredibly easy to style. I'll personally be wearing them with any outfit that I'd usually wear my white trainers with. Whether it be jeans, maxi skirts or even my tailored trousers, black trainers are an option that will wear well with literally everything I already own in my wardrobe.

If you're looking for inspiration on how to incorporate black trainers into your own winter outfits, I've found seven stylish looks that I'll be recreating this season.

Scroll to discover how fashion people are styling their black trainers for winter 2024.

How to Style Black Trainers for Winter 2024:

1. Jumper + Track Pants + Black Trainers

Style Notes: I genuinely don't think there's anything more chic than a monochrome outfit. Use TikTok's viral 'sandwich rule' and match your black trainers with a black bag to pull the look together.

Shop the Look:

Boxy Silk Knit Cream
Toteme
Boxy Silk Knit Cream

Doesn't this look so cosy?

River Island, White Tipped Wide Leg Joggers
River Island
White Tipped Wide Leg Joggers

Comfy and chic.

Samba Og Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
Samba Og Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers

A fashion person favourite.

Leather Crossbody Bag
Arket
Leather Crossbody Bag

This sells out every year.

2. Button-Up Shirt + Maxi Skirt + Black Trainers

Style Notes: A black maxi skirt is a winter wardrobe staple. Freshen up the look with a stripe button-up and black trainers for a look to you can wear in and out of the office.

Shop the Look:

Regular Cotton Lyocell-Blend Shirt - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Regular Cotton Lyocell-Blend Shirt - Women | Mango United Kingdom

A classic striped shirt will never date.

Long Skirt With Belt
ZARA
Long Skirt With Belt

The added belt really sets this maxi skirt apart.

Volley Suede and Leather-Trimmed Canvas Sneakers
VEJA
Volley Suede and Leather-Trimmed Canvas Sneakers

These will go with everything.

Strap-Detail Shopper
H&M
Strap-Detail Shopper

This looks way more expensive than its £45 price tag.

3. Canvas Jacket + Jeans + Black Trainers

Style Notes: Canvas jackets are the 'It' style for autumn/winter 2024. Opt for a black iteration to match your black trainers.

Shop the Look:

Fern Waxed Jacket
Whistles
Fern Waxed Jacket

This went straight into my basket.

Curve Love Low Rise Baggy Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch
Curve Love Low Rise Baggy Jean

I've heard nothing but good things about Abercrombie's denim

Hush Rylee Retro Trainers
HUSH
Rylee Retro Trainers

This more relaxed pair will also wear well with your knitted midi dresses.

Loewe, Small Puzzle Bag in Classic Calfskin
Loewe
Small Puzzle Bag in Classic Calfskin

My dream winter bag.

4. Bomber Jacket + Mini Skirt + Black Trainers

Style Notes: You don't have to pack away your mini skirts come winter. Simply pair it with a warm bomber jacket and add a pair of chunky socks or tights when the temperature drops.

Shop the Look:

Boxy Zip-Up Jacket
& Other Stories
Boxy Zip-Up Jacket

I love the more oversized fit of this bomber.

Brynn Skirt
Reformation
Brynn Skirt

Puffball skirts are having a moment right now.

uniqlo, Heattech Socks
uniqlo
Heattech Socks

These were made with Heat of Absorption functions to keep your feet warm in winter.

Japan Suede and Textured-Leather Sneakers
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
Japan Suede and Textured-Leather Sneakers

Adidas has a number of different black trainer styles to choose from.

5. Wool Coat + Jeans + Black Trainers

Style Notes: We probably all already own a black wool coat to wear come wintertime, and I love how Francesca has styled her's with matching black jumper and trainers and then added lighter wash denim jeans to freshen up the look.

Shop the Look:

Voluminous Belted Wool Coat
& Other Stories
Voluminous Belted Wool Coat

The editors at Who What Wear UK love this coat.

Chunky Pure Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper
COS
Chunky Pure Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper

COS does some of the best knitwear on the high street.

Agolde Low-Rise Baggy Jeans
AGOLDE
Low-Rise Baggy Jeans

You'll never regret investing in high-quality denim.

New Balance 327 Trainers in Black
New Balance
327 Trainers

New Balance trainers are known for their long-lasting comfort.

Crossbody Bag With Foldover Flap
ZARA
Crossbody Bag With Foldover Flap

This light khaki shade is sure to brighten up your darker winter outfits.

6. Leather Jacket + Tailored Trousers + Black Trainers

Style Notes: Looking to add interest to your tailored trouser outfits? Swap out your classic wool blazer for a leather version and add a black trainer for a chic everyday look.

Shop the Look:

Aliza Waisted Leather Blazer
Whistles
Aliza Waisted Leather Blazer

No one does leather like Whistles.

Long-Sleeved T-Shirt
Arket
Long-Sleeved T-Shirt

This will act as the basis for so many of your winter outfits.

Grained Leather Belt
ANDERSONS BELTS
Grained Leather Belt

High-quality accessories are the key to making your outfit look more expensive.

Mason Pant Es
Reformation
Mason Pant Es

So easy to dress up or down.

Chuck Taylor All Star 70 Canvas Sneakers
CONVERSE
Chuck Taylor All Star 70 Canvas Sneakers

When it comes to trainers, it doesn't get more iconic than Converse.

7. Blazer + Jumper + Black Trainers

Style Notes: It's no surprise that French women have nailed how to style black trainers for winter. I love Franny's combination of the navy blazer, striped jumper and burgundy shoulder bag, tied together with a relaxed pair of rousers.

Shop the Look:

Wool Blend Tailored Double Breasted Blazer
M&S Collection
Wool Blend Tailored Double Breasted Blazer

Size up for a boxier fit.

Eastnor Cotton Stripe Jumper
Hobbs
Eastnor Cotton Stripe Jumper

Stripe knits are so easy to style.

Wool Blend Tailored Wide Leg Trousers
M&S Collection
Wool Blend Tailored Wide Leg Trousers

Wear with the matching blazer or with a cosy tonal knit.

Saint Laurent, Mini LE 5 À 7 in patent leather
Saint Laurent
Mini LE 5 À 7 in patent leather

I'm obsessed with this sleek burgundy shade.

Vans Knu Skool Chunky Trainers in Black and White
Vans
Knu Skool Chunky Trainers

These come is so many different colourways.

