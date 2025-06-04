Confirmed: This Is the Sneaker Color Fashion People Are Swapping Their White Pairs For

More vibrant than white but still subtle, butter-yellow sneakers are about to be everywhere this summer.

Collage of women wearing butter yellow sneakers.
(Image credit: @abimarvel; @styledsara; Zara)
I love my white sneakers—I really do. For years, they completed all of my very best outfits, taking me from early morning commutes to meeting-packed days and straight out for drinks without ever once making me question whether I should swap them out. They were the perfect blank canvas, my everyday essential.

But then, something shifted. A wave of colorful alternatives swept onto the scene, and suddenly, my once-reliable white sneakers were starting to feel… a little uninspired. I wasn't ready to give up on their versatility altogether, but I craved something that felt fresher. I found the perfect middle ground the moment I slipped into a pair of butter-yellow sneakers.

Influencer wears butter yellow sneakers.

(Image credit: @styledsara)

Softer and more subdued than the bright colors that dominated summers past, butter yellow brings a gentle hit of warmth without the intensity of a saturated hue. It's a shade that's fresh and eye-catching yet easygoing, offering just enough lift to feel special without overpowering the rest of your look. In fact, I'd say it gives the same payoff as a sandy beige, and as such, many would argue that it's pretty versatile as far as colors go.

While pale-yellow garments have been trickling in for a few seasons now, it's only recently that I've seen the trend really take root in sneakers. Suddenly, brands like Zara, Adidas, and New Balance are delivering the goods, and it couldn't come at a better time.

Influencer wears butter yellow sneakers.

(Image credit: @abimarvel)

Not a million miles from the milky shades I usually wear on repeat, butter-yellow sneakers feel like exactly the wearable, feel-good update my 2025 wardrobe has been crying out for. They're a little fresher, a little more fun, and still endlessly versatile.

Ready to step into the trend? Scroll on to shop the best butter-yellow sneakers to buy now.

SHOP BUTTER-YELLOW SNEAKERS

Combination Running Sneakers
ZARA
Combination Running Sneakers

These low-profile sneakers have a retro energy that sees them pair so well with casual shorts and jeans.

Brmd Sneaker
adidas
Brmd Sneaker

The butter-yellow color trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Sl 72 Og Suede and Leather-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers
ADIDAS
SL 72 OG Suede and Leather-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers

Perfect for your next vacation.

Serina Sneaker
Dolce Vita
Serina Sneaker

Give your white-sneaker collection a 2025 upgrade.

Vince Oasis-W Sneakers
Vince
Oasis-W Sneakers

These are chic.

Sprinter Leather and Brushed Suede-Trimmed Shell Sneakers
MAISON MARGIELA
Sprinter Leather and Brushed Suede-Trimmed Shell Sneakers

The blue detailing adds a playful energy that makes these perfect for weekend styling.

Miles Low Top Sneaker
Paloma Wool
Miles Low Top Sneaker

These are so fashion person coded.

Loewe Yellow Sneakers
LOEWE x on
Cloudventure 2.0 Rubber-Trimmed Paneled Recycled-Mesh Sneakers

These also come in other fun shades.

Field General Paneled Sneakers
NIKE
Field General Paneled Sneakers

You can't go wrong with a classic.

Track Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers
Proenza Schouler
Track Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers

Style with a flowing dress or pair these with your favorite jeans.

Air Superfly Sneaker
Nike
Air Superfly Sneaker

Sporty yet sleek.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.

