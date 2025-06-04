Confirmed: This Is the Sneaker Color Fashion People Are Swapping Their White Pairs For
More vibrant than white but still subtle, butter-yellow sneakers are about to be everywhere this summer.
I love my white sneakers—I really do. For years, they completed all of my very best outfits, taking me from early morning commutes to meeting-packed days and straight out for drinks without ever once making me question whether I should swap them out. They were the perfect blank canvas, my everyday essential.
But then, something shifted. A wave of colorful alternatives swept onto the scene, and suddenly, my once-reliable white sneakers were starting to feel… a little uninspired. I wasn't ready to give up on their versatility altogether, but I craved something that felt fresher. I found the perfect middle ground the moment I slipped into a pair of butter-yellow sneakers.
Softer and more subdued than the bright colors that dominated summers past, butter yellow brings a gentle hit of warmth without the intensity of a saturated hue. It's a shade that's fresh and eye-catching yet easygoing, offering just enough lift to feel special without overpowering the rest of your look. In fact, I'd say it gives the same payoff as a sandy beige, and as such, many would argue that it's pretty versatile as far as colors go.
While pale-yellow garments have been trickling in for a few seasons now, it's only recently that I've seen the trend really take root in sneakers. Suddenly, brands like Zara, Adidas, and New Balance are delivering the goods, and it couldn't come at a better time.
Not a million miles from the milky shades I usually wear on repeat, butter-yellow sneakers feel like exactly the wearable, feel-good update my 2025 wardrobe has been crying out for. They're a little fresher, a little more fun, and still endlessly versatile.
Ready to step into the trend? Scroll on to shop the best butter-yellow sneakers to buy now.
SHOP BUTTER-YELLOW SNEAKERS
This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
