Leopard Print Is Chic, But Wearing This Alternative Print Makes You an Elite Fashion Person

Leopard print is one of autumn/winter 2024's biggest trends. It's pretty much impossible to miss right now, be it in stores, on social media or on the street. However, the print's sudden surge in popularity means that fashion people and brands alike will continue to explore new ways of feeding this fashion appetite.

Enter the new faux animal print coming to the fore. Quietly conquering the chicest wardrobes out there, cow print is the latest animal-inspired motif that stylish dressers are becoming obsessed with right now. Slowly seeping onto the scene, cow-print patterns have touched all major autumn silhouettes this year. From neatly-fitting jackets to chic shoulder bags and fun, fuzzy shoes, no item is safe from the new-season print.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whilst the pattern might seem bold or difficult the style, its neutral colour palette of brown and white tones and the relaxed, squiggly design make it far easier to experiment with than you may have imagined. To cater to the growing trend, some brands have offered up heavily printed pieces, whilst others have incorporated the pattern in subtler ways, putting it on slim belts or shoes for a more approachable take on the trend.

A subtle nod to the enduring Western aesthetic that's kept cowboy boots relevant for several seasons now, cow print has evolved to offer a fresh design that feels both exciting and fun for 2024. Less commonplace than its leopard counterpart that has floated in and out of style for decades, cow print has never quite reached the same level of mass appeal, meaning that the trend still has plenty of mileage.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mango's cow-print jacket flew out of stock in most sizes earlier this month, but plenty of other high-street and designer brands have started introducing the print into their collections, too.

A resounding favourite amongst fashion circles this season, read on to discover the cow-print fashion trend and see how stylish people are styling it right now.

SHOP THE COW-PRINT TREND:

MANGO 100% Leather Fur Jacket $600 SHOP NOW Grab this before it's gone.

ZARA Ruffled Printed Satin Effect Dress $60 SHOP NOW Style with knee-high boots and a leather jacket all autumn long.

MANGO Buckle Leather Belt $60 SHOP NOW Dip your toe into the trend with a low-key belt.

Style Notes: Balance your cow print with pinstripe trousers for a supremely cool smart/casual look.

MANGO Heeled Leather Shoes $180 SHOP NOW Fashion editors live in mules during early autumn.

We The Free Calico Flannel Shirt $148 SHOP NOW This also comes in a blue floral print.

ZARA Animal Print Oval Bag $36 SHOP NOW This squishy bag is another easy way to incorporate the trend.

Style Notes: Keep the rest of your 'fit simple and let a playful cow-print bag do the heavy lifting.

Stradivarius Leather Animal Print Ballet Flats £46 SHOP NOW These look more expensive than they are.

Weekday Low Cow Printed Twill Trousers $99 SHOP NOW These low-waist trousers are crafted from 100% cotton.

Le Monde Béryl Regency Calf Hair Ballet Flats $510 SHOP NOW Style with socks or wear on their own.

Style Notes: This playful print is all you need to elevate a laid-back look.

Jimmy Choo Cinch M Bag in Rose Cow Print £1650 SHOP NOW Jimmy Choo's Cinch is an under-the-radar It bag.

ZARA Printed Asymmetrical Balloon Top $30 SHOP NOW Style with the matching trousers or wear with baggy jeans. Shop the matching Printed Flowing Trousers (£26).

Acne Studios Calf Hair Leather Loafers $800 $560 SHOP NOW The easiest way to spice up a casual autumn outfit.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.