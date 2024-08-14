Fashion People in Paris and London Agree That These Will Be 2025's It Sneakers

As a trend-forecasting fashion editor, I have dedicated a lot of time to considering the key trends that will dominate the fashion scene in 2025. In the realm of footwear, I have determined that two sneaker styles will make a significant impact in the coming year. These are the Adidas Taekwondo shoes and Puma Speedcat sneakers, both of which are already generating substantial interest among chic fashion people in London and Paris.

These two sneakers have strong roots in sports and are making a comeback in the fashion world thanks to their minimal yet stylish designs that almost resemble ballet flats, which are a European favorite. The slip-on Adidas Taekwondo sneakers first appeared in the early 2000s, initially created for martial arts; however, they're back and already selling out. Similarly, Puma revived its 1999 Speedcat sneakers, which drew inspiration from Formula One drivers of the 1970s and 1980s. These sneakers, which have evolved from an athletic style to a lifestyle staple, have been reintroduced in new suede versions to honor iconic racing teams and demonstrate their timeless appeal.

(Image credit: @emili.sindlev)

These sleek sneakers are becoming popular among Parisians and Londoners due to their unisex appeal, weightless feel, all-day comfort, and nostalgic charm. They feature ultra-thin and flexible soles that allow wearers to feel closely connected to the ground or pedals, catering to the active lifestyles of Europeans spending long hours on their feet and bikes.

Today, these kicks are available in classic and distinctive color palettes, making them both versatile additions to any wardrobe. In Paris, fashion people are pairing them with pleated maxi skirts and flowing minidresses, while trendsetters in London are styling them with Bermuda shorts and baggy jeans. The adaptability of these sneakers allows for personalization based on individual tastes.

As we look ahead, it is evident that a shift is occurring, and individuals are swapping their chunky sneakers for lighter, sleeker options like the Adidas Taekwondos and Puma Speedcats. If you haven't yet noticed the widespread popularity of these two sneakers, I'm certain you will encounter them soon—even in a U.S. city near you.

Continue reading to discover 2025's It sneakers and my edit of the best low-profile sneakers that are currently flying under the radar but won't remain a secret for long.

