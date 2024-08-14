Fashion People in Paris and London Agree That These Will Be 2025's It Sneakers

By
published
in News

As a trend-forecasting fashion editor, I have dedicated a lot of time to considering the key trends that will dominate the fashion scene in 2025. In the realm of footwear, I have determined that two sneaker styles will make a significant impact in the coming year. These are the Adidas Taekwondo shoes and Puma Speedcat sneakers, both of which are already generating substantial interest among chic fashion people in London and Paris.

These two sneakers have strong roots in sports and are making a comeback in the fashion world thanks to their minimal yet stylish designs that almost resemble ballet flats, which are a European favorite. The slip-on Adidas Taekwondo sneakers first appeared in the early 2000s, initially created for martial arts; however, they're back and already selling out. Similarly, Puma revived its 1999 Speedcat sneakers, which drew inspiration from Formula One drivers of the 1970s and 1980s. These sneakers, which have evolved from an athletic style to a lifestyle staple, have been reintroduced in new suede versions to honor iconic racing teams and demonstrate their timeless appeal.

Emili Sindlev wearing red Puma Speedcat sneakers with white socks, a Louis Vuitton bag, and a long-sleeve shirt.

(Image credit: @emili.sindlev)

These sleek sneakers are becoming popular among Parisians and Londoners due to their unisex appeal, weightless feel, all-day comfort, and nostalgic charm. They feature ultra-thin and flexible soles that allow wearers to feel closely connected to the ground or pedals, catering to the active lifestyles of Europeans spending long hours on their feet and bikes.

Sofia Coehlo wears Adidas Taekwondo sneakers in white with khaki Bermuda shorts, a sports jersey, and a shoulder bag.

(Image credit: @sofiacoehlo)

Today, these kicks are available in classic and distinctive color palettes, making them both versatile additions to any wardrobe. In Paris, fashion people are pairing them with pleated maxi skirts and flowing minidresses, while trendsetters in London are styling them with Bermuda shorts and baggy jeans. The adaptability of these sneakers allows for personalization based on individual tastes.

A woman wearing Puma Speedcat sneakers in blue with black trousers, a belt, and a navy vest.

(Image credit: @nakedCPH)

As we look ahead, it is evident that a shift is occurring, and individuals are swapping their chunky sneakers for lighter, sleeker options like the Adidas Taekwondos and Puma Speedcats. If you haven't yet noticed the widespread popularity of these two sneakers, I'm certain you will encounter them soon—even in a U.S. city near you.

Continue reading to discover 2025's It sneakers and my edit of the best low-profile sneakers that are currently flying under the radar but won't remain a secret for long.

Daniela wearing Adidas Taekwondo white sneakers with gray sweatpants, a burgundy leather jacket, and a navy handbag.

(Image credit: @that.daniela)

Shop 2025's It sneakers:

adidas, Taekwondo Shoes
adidas
Taekwondo Shoes

Style with maxi skirts, wide-leg jeans, and minidresses.

Puma Mens Speedcat Shield Leather Lace Up Sneakers Shoes Casual - Black - Size 4 M
Puma
Speedcat Shield Leather Lace Up Sneakers

If you miss your size, check Puma's site on August 29, as the brand will be restocking the red and black styles.

Puma Speedcat Shield Sd Lace Up Sneakers Shoes Casual - Green - Size 4 M
Puma
Speedcat Shield SD Lace Up Sneakers

Army green is a classic color for the fall season.

Puma, Speedcat Sneakers
Puma
Speedcat Sneakers

Emily Ratajkowski has this pair.

adidas, Taekwondo Shoes
adidas
Taekwondo Shoes

Sambas, who?

Puma, Speedcat OG+ Sneakers
Puma
Speedcat OG+ Sneakers

Add a splash of color to your footwear collection.

Shop other soon-to-be It sneakers:

adidas, Japan Shoes
adidas
Japan Shoes

If you don't want to wear the same thing as everyone else, consider buying these.

Asics, Skyhand OG Sportstyle Sneakers
Asics
Skyhand OG Sportstyle Sneakers

These chic and sporty kicks look more expensive than they are.

Run Star Trainer
Converse
Run Star Trainers

I own these and am obsessed with them.

New Balance® Rc42 Unisex Sneakers
New Balance
RC42 Sneakers

The distinct green "N" detailing on these shoes enhances their sporty and modern appeal.

Onituska tiger mexico 66
Onitsuka Tiger
Mexico 66 Sneakers

The Onitsuka Tiger's Mexico 66 Sneakers in yellow may have had their moment last season, but now, it's the black version's time to shine.

Explore More:
Sneakers Adidas Puma
Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸