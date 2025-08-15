Spotted in the Mediterranean: Kate Moss Wore the Skirt Trend It Girls Are About to Fall in Love With

From the busy capital of Madrid to the rolling hills of Andalucía, mainland Spain has a lot to offer tourists year-round. In the summer, however, it's hard to beat the Balearic Islands, where you can find turquoise water, spotless beaches, charming fishing villages, and more. Ibiza and Mallorca tend to be the busiest islands of the Balearics, but you'd be remiss to overlook their chiller cousin: Formentera. Guess what: You might even spot a supermodel there.
Kate Moss was recently photographed on Formentera wearing an outfit that screams vacation chic. For a beach day, she wore a crochet crop top with a low-slung midi skirt, ballet flats, and a colorful tote bag. Her skirt is my favorite part of her outfit. The crochet waistband, flowy fabric, and sage-green color make it a winner in my book. Given Kate Moss's trend-setting prowess, I have a feeling fashion lovers will want to copy this outfit before the sunny season is over. Scroll down to shop similar pieces.
