While butter yellow seems to be the colour on every fashion person's mind right now, I have to admit, I’ve been hesitant to jump on board. As someone with a naturally pale complexion, I’ve always struggled with milkier tones. Thankfully, another shade has been quietly making its way onto the fashion scene, and it feels like a breath of fresh air.

Elegant, graceful and undeniably fresh, the colour that’s captured my attention is best described as "glass slipper" blue. An icy, delicate shade reminiscent of the shade seen in thick glass pieces, with it's soft, ethereal quality, it captures both a dreamy romance and an understated sophistication—an impressive feat for any colour to achieve. In fact, I would go so far as to say that there’s a quiet confidence to this hue—it's not as saccharine as pastels nor as bold as cobalt, making it a playful yet wearable choice for spring.

Paris Fashion Week attendees wear the glass slipper blue colour trend.

Cutting through the deep browns, burgundy and greys that have saturated the style set during the long winter months, this emerging colour trend offers lightness and optimism in droves. Perhaps a reflection of our collective craving for a little comfort, or maybe it’s the innate nostalgia and whimsy that this shade evokes. Either way, glass slipper blue is already catching on.

Model wears the glass slipper blue colour trend on the runway.

I first spotted the colour subtly making its way into street style looks during Paris Fashion Week—floating down boulevards in the form of breezy dresses, elegant suits and glossy accessories. Then, it began cropping up on the runways, with brands like Louis Vuitton, Ujoh and Chloé weaving it into their spring/summer collections in a way that felt both modern and romantic. And just like that, all signs pointed to a major colour moment unfolding before my eyes.

Model wears the glass slipper blue colour trend on the runway.

While I’d love to take full credit for coining such a whimsical name, I must give a nod to my colleague, Who What Wear UK's deputy editor, Maxine Eggenberger, who reported back on the shade after a press appointment with the Savette team in Paris. With its fairytale-like charm and undeniable versatility, I have no doubt that glass slipper blue will be the soft, sophisticated antidote to the louder trends of the season.

Savette bag in glass slipper blue.

Craving a little more whimsy in my day-to-day, below I've curated an edit of the emerging colour trend along with some excellent styling inspiration. Read on to discover the glass slipper blue colour trend below.

SHOP THE "GLASS SLIPPER" BLUE COLOUR TREND HERE:

Bessi Dress
Reformation
Bessi Dress

I'm banking this ahead of the summer months.

Flutter-Sleeved Blouse
Never Fully Dressed
Pastel Blue Elinor Blouse

Style this with jeans or pair with a billowy white skirt.

Leather Slip on Flat Ballet Pumps
Marks & Spencer
Leather Slip on Flat Ballet Pumps

These also come in cream and gold.

Paris Fashion Week attendees wear the glass slipper blue colour trend.

Style Notes: The pale blue shade compliments the gauzy finish of this floaty mini so well.

Soft Blue One Shoulder Midi Skylar Dress
Nobody's Child
Soft Blue One Shoulder Midi Skylar Dress

This fresh colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Cotton Broderie Trim Detail Blouse
ME+EM
Cotton Broderie Trim Detail Blouse

I always come back to Me+Em for their elevated basics.

Le Teckel Small Leather Shoulder Bag
Alaïa
Le Teckel Small Leather Shoulder Bag

Paris Fashion Week attendees wear the glass slipper blue colour trend.

Style Notes: I predict that the glass slipper blue bag trend will make waves this spring.

Patent Effect Slingback Shoes
Zara
Patent Effect Slingback Shoes

If you ask me, these look so much more expensive than they are.

Claudine Voile-Trimmed Satin-Jacquard Shirt
Jil Sander
Claudine Voile-Trimmed Satin-Jacquard Shirt

This vintage-inspired blouse looks chic with trousers and skirts.

Mali + Lili Convertible Sling Bag
Anthropologie
Mali + Lili Convertible Sling Bag

This also comes in three other shades.

Model wears the glass slipper blue colour trend on the runway.

Style Notes: The Ujoh autumn/winter 2025 runway proved that this joyful shades is surprisingly wearable—even when it comprises the whole look.

Oversize Linen Blend Shirt
Zara
Oversize Linen Blend Shirt

Every great wardrobe starts with a classic button-down shirt.

Ghost Willow Scoop Neck Satin Midi Dress
Ghost
Willow Scoop Neck Satin Midi Dress

This comes in sizes XS to XXXL.

Vitow Alpaca-Blend Cardigan
American Vintage
Vitow Alpaca-Blend Cardigan

Style this over a white tee or wear it on its own.

Suede Top Handle Grab Bag
Marks & Spencer
Suede Top Handle Grab Bag

The suede bag trend is taking off in a big way right now.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

