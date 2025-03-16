I Take Back Everything I’ve Said Before—“Glass Slipper” Blue Is Spring’s Most-Elegant Colour Trend
While butter yellow seems to be the colour on every fashion person's mind right now, I have to admit, I’ve been hesitant to jump on board. As someone with a naturally pale complexion, I’ve always struggled with milkier tones. Thankfully, another shade has been quietly making its way onto the fashion scene, and it feels like a breath of fresh air.
Elegant, graceful and undeniably fresh, the colour that’s captured my attention is best described as "glass slipper" blue. An icy, delicate shade reminiscent of the shade seen in thick glass pieces, with it's soft, ethereal quality, it captures both a dreamy romance and an understated sophistication—an impressive feat for any colour to achieve. In fact, I would go so far as to say that there’s a quiet confidence to this hue—it's not as saccharine as pastels nor as bold as cobalt, making it a playful yet wearable choice for spring.
Cutting through the deep browns, burgundy and greys that have saturated the style set during the long winter months, this emerging colour trend offers lightness and optimism in droves. Perhaps a reflection of our collective craving for a little comfort, or maybe it’s the innate nostalgia and whimsy that this shade evokes. Either way, glass slipper blue is already catching on.
I first spotted the colour subtly making its way into street style looks during Paris Fashion Week—floating down boulevards in the form of breezy dresses, elegant suits and glossy accessories. Then, it began cropping up on the runways, with brands like Louis Vuitton, Ujoh and Chloé weaving it into their spring/summer collections in a way that felt both modern and romantic. And just like that, all signs pointed to a major colour moment unfolding before my eyes.
While I’d love to take full credit for coining such a whimsical name, I must give a nod to my colleague, Who What Wear UK's deputy editor, Maxine Eggenberger, who reported back on the shade after a press appointment with the Savette team in Paris. With its fairytale-like charm and undeniable versatility, I have no doubt that glass slipper blue will be the soft, sophisticated antidote to the louder trends of the season.
Craving a little more whimsy in my day-to-day, below I've curated an edit of the emerging colour trend along with some excellent styling inspiration. Read on to discover the glass slipper blue colour trend below.
SHOP THE "GLASS SLIPPER" BLUE COLOUR TREND HERE:
Style this with jeans or pair with a billowy white skirt.
Style Notes: The pale blue shade compliments the gauzy finish of this floaty mini so well.
This fresh colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Style Notes: I predict that the glass slipper blue bag trend will make waves this spring.
This vintage-inspired blouse looks chic with trousers and skirts.
Style Notes: The Ujoh autumn/winter 2025 runway proved that this joyful shades is surprisingly wearable—even when it comprises the whole look.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
