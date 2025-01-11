Suddenly, Every Millennial's Favourite Trainer Trend Is Back Like It Never Left

When I think about trainers, my mind immediately drifts to the classic styles that I fell in love with first—the pairs that defined my teenage years. White plimsolls, Vans, and Converse were my go-tos—the ones that saw me through every moment that mattered. Each pair worked hard to keep up with my evolving style, until all of a sudden, they fell out of my rotation, making way for loafers and ballet flats instead. But still, I always held a soft spot for each in my heart. So, you can imagine my delight when whispers of a Converse revival began circulating this season, bringing my favourite pair of all time back to the fore.

Influencer wears converse trainers.

(Image credit: @fakerstrom)

At first, I was sceptical—but it didn’t take long for the evidence to mount. Alexa Chung was one of the first to put the retro trainers back on my radar. Last spring, she stepped out in a pair of classic cream Converse high-tops, styled chicly with white jeans, a red cardigan and a black top-handle bag. The simple yet perfectly crafted ensemble made me question why I ever stopped wearing them in the first place.

Alexa Chung wears converse trainers.

(Image credit: @alexachung)

From then on, I couldn't stop thinking about or wanting to wear the trainer. But, unlike the last time I declared my love for it, I'm trying to make my modern-day approach to styling Converse distinctly chic. Gone are the skater girl associations that were etched into my memory. Instead, the blueprint for styling Converse in 2025 is polished, refined and grown-up—and honestly, these latest looks are hard not to love.

Influencer wears converse trainers.

(Image credit: @​​dianekari)

While it might seem surprising at first, the Converse comeback actually makes a lot of sense. In the aftermath of the quiet luxury trend that championed subtlety and minimalism, fashion fans are starting to lean towards pieces that inject playfulness and nostalgia into their outfits, but that still feel considered. Converse trainers, with their instantly recognisable silhouette and rich history, tick all the right boxes.

Influencer wears converse trainers.

(Image credit: @hannahcrosskey)

For those of us who grew up lacing them up daily, seeing Converse back in the fashion spotlight feels like reconnecting with an old friend. Read on to discover and shop the Converse trend below.

SHOP CONVERSE TRAINERS:

Converse All Star Hi Trainers in Black & White
Converse
All Star Hi Trainers

Style these with denim or a relaxed, daily look.

Converse All Star Hi Trainers in White
Converse
All Star Hi Trainers

Classic white trainers are so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

Converse All Star Hi Trainers in Navy
Converse
All Star Hi Trainers

Shop these whilst they're on sale.

Converse All Star Hi Trainers in Red
Converse
All Star Hi Trainers

Add a pop of colour to your winter wardrobe.

Converse All Star Lift Ox Trainers in Blue
Converse
All Star Lift Ox Trainers

Style these with tailored trousers or wear them with your favourite jeans.

Converse All Star Hi Leather 3d Flowers Trainers in Off-White Multi
Converse
All Star Hi Leather 3d Flowers Trainers

The leather composition gives these a luxurious edge.

Converse All Star Hi Trainers in Dark Green
Converse
All Star Hi Trainer

The dark green colour trend is taking off this season.

Converse All Star Hi Trainers in Light Grey
Converse
All Star Hi Trainers

This light grey shade is so easy to style with a winter wardrobe.

