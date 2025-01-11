Suddenly, Every Millennial's Favourite Trainer Trend Is Back Like It Never Left
When I think about trainers, my mind immediately drifts to the classic styles that I fell in love with first—the pairs that defined my teenage years. White plimsolls, Vans, and Converse were my go-tos—the ones that saw me through every moment that mattered. Each pair worked hard to keep up with my evolving style, until all of a sudden, they fell out of my rotation, making way for loafers and ballet flats instead. But still, I always held a soft spot for each in my heart. So, you can imagine my delight when whispers of a Converse revival began circulating this season, bringing my favourite pair of all time back to the fore.
At first, I was sceptical—but it didn’t take long for the evidence to mount. Alexa Chung was one of the first to put the retro trainers back on my radar. Last spring, she stepped out in a pair of classic cream Converse high-tops, styled chicly with white jeans, a red cardigan and a black top-handle bag. The simple yet perfectly crafted ensemble made me question why I ever stopped wearing them in the first place.
From then on, I couldn't stop thinking about or wanting to wear the trainer. But, unlike the last time I declared my love for it, I'm trying to make my modern-day approach to styling Converse distinctly chic. Gone are the skater girl associations that were etched into my memory. Instead, the blueprint for styling Converse in 2025 is polished, refined and grown-up—and honestly, these latest looks are hard not to love.
While it might seem surprising at first, the Converse comeback actually makes a lot of sense. In the aftermath of the quiet luxury trend that championed subtlety and minimalism, fashion fans are starting to lean towards pieces that inject playfulness and nostalgia into their outfits, but that still feel considered. Converse trainers, with their instantly recognisable silhouette and rich history, tick all the right boxes.
For those of us who grew up lacing them up daily, seeing Converse back in the fashion spotlight feels like reconnecting with an old friend. Read on to discover and shop the Converse trend below.
SHOP CONVERSE TRAINERS:
Style these with tailored trousers or wear them with your favourite jeans.
The leather composition gives these a luxurious edge.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
