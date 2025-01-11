Suddenly, Every Millennial's Favourite Trainer Trend Is Back Like It Never Left

When I think about trainers, my mind immediately drifts to the classic styles that I fell in love with first—the pairs that defined my teenage years. White plimsolls, Vans, and Converse were my go-tos—the ones that saw me through every moment that mattered. Each pair worked hard to keep up with my evolving style, until all of a sudden, they fell out of my rotation, making way for loafers and ballet flats instead. But still, I always held a soft spot for each in my heart. So, you can imagine my delight when whispers of a Converse revival began circulating this season, bringing my favourite pair of all time back to the fore.

At first, I was sceptical—but it didn’t take long for the evidence to mount. Alexa Chung was one of the first to put the retro trainers back on my radar. Last spring, she stepped out in a pair of classic cream Converse high-tops, styled chicly with white jeans, a red cardigan and a black top-handle bag. The simple yet perfectly crafted ensemble made me question why I ever stopped wearing them in the first place.

From then on, I couldn't stop thinking about or wanting to wear the trainer. But, unlike the last time I declared my love for it, I'm trying to make my modern-day approach to styling Converse distinctly chic. Gone are the skater girl associations that were etched into my memory. Instead, the blueprint for styling Converse in 2025 is polished, refined and grown-up—and honestly, these latest looks are hard not to love.

While it might seem surprising at first, the Converse comeback actually makes a lot of sense. In the aftermath of the quiet luxury trend that championed subtlety and minimalism, fashion fans are starting to lean towards pieces that inject playfulness and nostalgia into their outfits, but that still feel considered. Converse trainers, with their instantly recognisable silhouette and rich history, tick all the right boxes.

For those of us who grew up lacing them up daily, seeing Converse back in the fashion spotlight feels like reconnecting with an old friend. Read on to discover and shop the Converse trend below.

