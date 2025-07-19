Hold the Basic Jeans—This "Dated" Denim Trend Is on Its Way Back

Yes, khaki denim is emerging as the cool, low-key trend to know for fall. The subtle neutral feels right in step with the shift toward effortless dressing and tonal outfits, and early adopters are already proving how easy it is to pull off. Whether it's a straight-leg style, a slouchy trouser cut, or a high-waisted utility silhouette, khaki denim offers a fresh update that still feels incredibly wearable.

What makes this trend stand out is its ability to go both polished and relaxed, depending on how you style it. A structured blazer and pointed heels instantly sharpen the look, and pairing it with a boxy tee and sneakers keeps things casual. It's a go-to piece that slides into your existing wardrobe without needing a total overhaul.

One styling trick we're seeing on repeat? Pairing khaki denim with black. The contrast reads clean and directional, especially when balanced with sharp accessories like a sleek belt and leather crossbody. For something softer, mix it with other neutrals—think a creamy knit, a taupe trench, and an oatmeal-colored button-down. The tone-on-tone effect always looks expensive.

As fall approaches, khaki denim is one of those trends that feels like a quiet shift but has a big impact. It's subtle and versatile and makes every outfit feel a bit more considered. If your denim drawer could use a reset, this is the trend worth leaning into.

See all the khaki-denim outfit inspiration you need for now and well into fall below. Plus, shop the key pieces along the way.

Get the Look: White Tank + Khaki Jeans + Flip-Flops

Cary Low Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
Reformation
Cary Low Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans

Get the Look: Fitted Black Tank + Khaki Pants + Flip-Flops

High Waist Slouchy Barrel Jeans
MANGO
High Waist Slouchy Barrel Jeans

Get the Look: Lace Top + Khaki Jeans + Fancy Bag

Ribcage Wide Leg Jeans
LEVI'S
Ribcage Wide Leg Jeans

Get the Look: Oversize Sweater-Vest + Khaki Pants + Pointed-Toe Heels

Candy Pleated Wide Leg Jeans
Haikure
Candy Pleated Wide Leg Jeans

Get the Look: Turtleneck Sweater + Lightweight Black Jacket + Khaki Denim Skirt + Black Heels

Denim Pencil Skirt
Miu Miu
Denim Pencil Skirt

Get the Look: Sleeveless Black Top + Khaki Pants + Leather Bag

Oneteaspoon Love Barrell Jeans
Oneteaspoon
Love Barrell Jeans

Get the Look: Khaki Jacket + Matching Khaki Jeans + Sandals

Beige Brynn Drawstring Jeans
Citizens of Humanity
Beige Brynn Drawstring Jeans

Get the Look: Khaki Denim Jacket + White Tank + Baggy Jeans

Janelle Slim Jacket
L'AGENCE
Janelle Slim Jacket

Get the Look: Suede Jacket + Dark Khaki Jeans + Heels

Oriane Mid-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans
Madewell
Pleated Low-Slung Baggy Jeans

Get the Look: Button-Down Shirt + Khaki Pants + Black Sandals

The Bianca Paneled High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
Old Navy
High-Waisted OG Straight Braided Ankle Jeans

Get the Look: Loose Black Jacket + White Tank + Khaki Jeans

Veronica Beard Jean Heather Straight Leg Jeans With Rope Belt
Veronica Beard Jean
Heather Straight Leg Jeans With Rope Belt

Get the Look: Black Cardigan + Khaki Capri Pants + Flip-Flops

Oneteaspoon Long Length Denim Shorts
Oneteaspoon
Long Length Denim Shorts

Get the Look: Fitted Tank + Khaki Pants + Gold Jewelry

The Emmett Patch Pocket Wide Leg Pants
Madewell
The Emmett Patch Pocket Wide Leg Pants

Get the Look: Black Top + Khaki Denim Shorts + Nude Sandals

Hattie Short
AG
Hattie Shorts

Get the Look: Printed Top + Khaki Cargo Pants + Mules

Bustier Cargo Pants
MONSE
Bustier Cargo Pants

