Hold the Basic Jeans—This "Dated" Denim Trend Is on Its Way Back

Yes, khaki denim is emerging as the cool, low-key trend to know for fall. The subtle neutral feels right in step with the shift toward effortless dressing and tonal outfits, and early adopters are already proving how easy it is to pull off. Whether it's a straight-leg style, a slouchy trouser cut, or a high-waisted utility silhouette, khaki denim offers a fresh update that still feels incredibly wearable.
What makes this trend stand out is its ability to go both polished and relaxed, depending on how you style it. A structured blazer and pointed heels instantly sharpen the look, and pairing it with a boxy tee and sneakers keeps things casual. It's a go-to piece that slides into your existing wardrobe without needing a total overhaul.
One styling trick we're seeing on repeat? Pairing khaki denim with black. The contrast reads clean and directional, especially when balanced with sharp accessories like a sleek belt and leather crossbody. For something softer, mix it with other neutrals—think a creamy knit, a taupe trench, and an oatmeal-colored button-down. The tone-on-tone effect always looks expensive.
As fall approaches, khaki denim is one of those trends that feels like a quiet shift but has a big impact. It's subtle and versatile and makes every outfit feel a bit more considered. If your denim drawer could use a reset, this is the trend worth leaning into.
See all the khaki-denim outfit inspiration you need for now and well into fall below. Plus, shop the key pieces along the way.
Get the Look: White Tank + Khaki Jeans + Flip-Flops
Reformation
Cary Low Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
Get the Look: Fitted Black Tank + Khaki Pants + Flip-Flops
MANGO
High Waist Slouchy Barrel Jeans
Get the Look: Lace Top + Khaki Jeans + Fancy Bag
LEVI'S
Ribcage Wide Leg Jeans
Get the Look: Oversize Sweater-Vest + Khaki Pants + Pointed-Toe Heels
Haikure
Candy Pleated Wide Leg Jeans
Get the Look: Turtleneck Sweater + Lightweight Black Jacket + Khaki Denim Skirt + Black Heels
Miu Miu
Denim Pencil Skirt
Get the Look: Sleeveless Black Top + Khaki Pants + Leather Bag
Oneteaspoon
Love Barrell Jeans
Get the Look: Khaki Jacket + Matching Khaki Jeans + Sandals
Citizens of Humanity
Beige Brynn Drawstring Jeans
Get the Look: Khaki Denim Jacket + White Tank + Baggy Jeans
L'AGENCE
Janelle Slim Jacket
Get the Look: Suede Jacket + Dark Khaki Jeans + Heels
Madewell
Pleated Low-Slung Baggy Jeans
Get the Look: Button-Down Shirt + Khaki Pants + Black Sandals
Old Navy
High-Waisted OG Straight Braided Ankle Jeans
Get the Look: Loose Black Jacket + White Tank + Khaki Jeans
Veronica Beard Jean
Heather Straight Leg Jeans With Rope Belt
Get the Look: Black Cardigan + Khaki Capri Pants + Flip-Flops
Oneteaspoon
Long Length Denim Shorts
Get the Look: Fitted Tank + Khaki Pants + Gold Jewelry
Madewell
The Emmett Patch Pocket Wide Leg Pants
Get the Look: Black Top + Khaki Denim Shorts + Nude Sandals
AG
Hattie Shorts
Get the Look: Printed Top + Khaki Cargo Pants + Mules