I Don't Make the Rules—Here Are All the Classic Trends to Pair With the Leopard-Print This Winter

No pattern has lived quite as many lives as leopard print. Depending on who you ask, the classic animal print will draw associations with anyone from Kate Moss to Joan Collins, Janice from Friends to Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy. Through the decades, leopard print has been used to create looks of all aesthetics, from '70s rock'n'roll to '80s glamazon—and I will personally forever associate the print with Audrey Hepburn's incredibly chic hat that she paired with a crimson coat in Alfred Hitchock's Charade.

This season, the print is back with a vengeance, and from my people watching and Instagram stalking, I'm convinced it's the '90s leopard print aesthetic that fashion insiders are taking their inspiration from. The effortless minimalism of the era was made up of tailored trousers and crisp shirts, blue jeans and white t-shirts, but this one print got the minimalist seal of approval, with the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Aniston and more adding leopard print accessories or outerwear to their stripped back looks.

The renewed popularity of leopard print means there are plenty of ways to integrate it into your wardrobe this season and well into 2025—from ballet flats to faux fur coats, evening dresses to figure-hugging trousers, there's a plethora of styles to explore from both high street and designer brands. Perhaps because minimalist looks and classic styles are particularly popular at the moment, this nostalgic print also happens to work perfectly with a number of other classic trends that never go out of style. In other words, why you may think of it as a maximalist print, you'll be surprised to discover just how versatile it really is.

From suede to leather, brown to red, I've picked out the timeless trends that happen to be an ideal match for our beloved leopard print, with some outfit inspiration to help get you started.

THE BEST TRENDS TO WEAR WITH LEOPARD PRINT:

1. 50 Shades of Brown

Style Notes: From eveningwear to outerwear, brown is a top colour choice this season and I predict also throughout 2025. Leopard print obviously lives in this colour world, making it a brilliant choice to break up a tonal look, as Lena demonstrates.

Shop the Look:

Zemeta Zemeta Darker Plaid Mini Skirt £108 SHOP NOW Retro in the best way.

& Other Stories Boxy Merino Wool Cardigan £67 SHOP NOW A camel cardigan will always elevate a look.

Anthropologie Oversized Double-Breasted Blazer £120 SHOP NOW An oversized chocolate blazer will definitely come in handy this season.

ZARA Animal Print Scarf £23 SHOP NOW A cosy yet trendy winter staple.

Toteme Suede Ankle Boots £600 SHOP NOW Lena's worn her look with chunky boots, but you can also add in kitten heel styles or even a loafer.

GANNI Leopard Small Ganni Bou Bag £395 SHOP NOW A bag is such an easy way to wear the animal print trend.

2. Suede

Style Notes: If there's one item everyone is hunting this season, it's the suede jacket. Thanks to its classic aesthetic, it's a great match for leopard print—especially when it's in the form of elegant flats.

Shop the Look:

Mint Velvet Tan Suede Pocket Detail Jacket £285 SHOP NOW This won't stay in stock for long, trust me.

AGOLDE Low Curve Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans £310 SHOP NOW This loose-fit silhouette is a top pick this season.

& Other Stories Almond-Toe Ballerina Flats £125 SHOP NOW The shape of these is just so good—and looks refined enough to elevate almost any look.

Demellier The New York £495 SHOP NOW For an elegant tote, you can't go wrong with Demellier.

3. Ballet Flats

Style Notes: Ballet pumps are the classic flat that has been dominating the footwear world for at least the past year. Emili's look is a great example of how to use them to create an effortlessly elegant outfit that feels both relaxed and perfectly considered. Leopard print trousers are undoubtedly the star of the show, but opting for a flat makes them feel more than appropriate for daytime wear.

Shop the Look:

Reformation Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pant Es £198 SHOP NOW So easy to dress up or down.

COS Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt £30 SHOP NOW My go-to white t-shirt.

ZARA Long Trench Coat With Belt £70 SHOP NOW Forget the classic beige trench coat—this season I've got my eyes on an olive green version.

JIMMY CHOO Elme Embellished Leather Ballet Flats £625 SHOP NOW These have been on my wish list for weeks.

4. Sheer

Style Notes: Camille is the queen of 90s-inspired evening wear, so of course she's embracing the sheer trend this season. The fact it's also a leopard print style is a major added bonus—just layer on the leather trench to guard against the winter chill.

Shop the Look:

Rat & Boa Valentina Dress £160 SHOP NOW This looks like it jumped right out of the 90s.

Arket Belted Leather Coat £729 SHOP NOW A leather trench will always be in style, making it well worth the investment.

Reformation Gigi Strappy Mid Heel Sandal £298 SHOP NOW A barely-there strappy heel is the perfect finishing touch.

5. Red

Style Notes: Competing with brown for colour of the season is none other than red. Burgundy has been the top choice for the past few months, but richer, brighter tones are also a hit this winter. And as Julie proves, leopard and red are a match made in sartorial heaven.

Shop the Look:

Reformation Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater £168 SHOP NOW I'm such a fan of Reformation's cashmere collection.

COS Oversized Tailored Shirt £65 SHOP NOW Layer under your knit for a understatedly polished look.

& Other Stories Tailored Wool Trousers £125 SHOP NOW The slouchy fit is just so good.

ZARA Animal Print Pointed Toe Shoes £36 SHOP NOW These truly look like a designer shoe.

6. Vintage Wash Denim

Style Notes: If you're looking to emulate Parisian style this season, opt for pairing your leopard print with vintage wash, straight fit denim. While vintage everything is the best way to recreate the Parisian look, there are plenty of options that exude the classic vibe.

Shop the Look:

ZARA Animal Print Faux Fur Coat £70 SHOP NOW The faux fur coat keeps popping up this season—tick off two trends in one with this leopard print version.

COS Pure Cashmere Jumper £155 SHOP NOW You'll never regret owning a black crew neck cashmere jumper.

COS Shift Straight-Leg Jeans £85 SHOP NOW These jeans are at the top of my wish list.

Reformation Mallori Closed Toe Heel £298 SHOP NOW Perfect for completing the Parisian look.

7. Leather

Style Notes: For real Nineties glamour, you can't go wrong with the combination of leather and leopard. While leather jackets are always in style, leather blazers and trench coats are particularly popular this season—and all look amazing with a pop of leopard print peeping through.

Shop the Look:

RIXO Kelly - Leopard Brown £185 SHOP NOW So easy to dress up or down.

Reformation Davy Long Sleeve Crewneck Tee £88 SHOP NOW The close fit of this top makes it perfect for layering, but understatedly elegant when worn solo.

COS Oversized Collared Leather Jacket £400 SHOP NOW I'm obsessed with this leather bomber.