I Spent Hours Researching 2025 Shoe Trends—These 6 Really Count
Right now, it might seem unseasonable to be discussing anything footwear related that doesn't fall under the umbrella of boots, but ever the diligent fashion editor, I'm here to think about and uncover future trends for you, and I'm going to start with shoes.
2025 is tantalisingly close now, and while some of the shoes that dominated the spring/summer 2025 runways for the season ahead might still a little early to talk about, I've always been of the opinion that knowledge is power. If you know what the biggest trends are going to be ahead of time, you have more time to mull over which speak to you the most. I never advocate blindly following trends, as often this can lead to post-purchase regret, so having a couple of months on your side to decipher which, if any, are for you will ultimately result in a more sound investment.
Speaking of which, knowing the trends that are yet to come may have an impact of any investments you do make beforehand. If, for instance, Miu Miu and Prada have convinced you to finally add a pair of premium Mary Janes to your footwear line-up, then that will probably impact every other item you buy or consider buying in the interim. I'll reiterate: Knowledge is power.
So, what do the biggest shoe trends of 2025 look like? Genuinely, I feel like there's something for everyone. After a year (or two!) of flat-shoe domination, the runways were of the opinion that heels are back. Of course, we know that many brands opt to have their models walk in heels to elevate the looks, but fashion data site, Tagwalk, there were 15% less flat shoes on the runway this season compared to last. Thankfully, though, there were still plenty of aforementioned mary janes around, and, you'll be pleased to hear that many of the broader trends I saw can be adapted to suit those with flat-shoe sensibilities. Colour-wise there was one very apparent theme running throughout the collections, while other designers honed in on small details that have a big impact on an outfit.
Interested in seeing more? I thought you might be. After hours of research on my part, scroll on to discover the six biggest shoe trends of 2025.
6 SHOE TRENDS THAT WILL DOMINATE 2025
1. CLOGS
Clogs are largely considered pretty classic, especially by fashion editors who seem to have a collective affinity towards "ugly" or, at the very least, more original-looking shoes. However, the sheer volume of them on the spring/summer 2025 was still a surprise, permeating the collections of Miu Miu, Hermès and Zimmermann to name a very small few.
Although more traditional closed-toe clogs were apparent, I was interested to see how many modern interpretations there were, too; think thong sandals and peep toes, as well as details like logos and jumbo studs.
ON THE RUNWAY:
All-white clogs feel fresh at Ulla Johnson.
We'll get into this in a moment, but open-toe shoes are a huge 2025 trend also.
Thong clogs are now a thing, thanks to Zimmermann.
Although very classic, the jumbo silver studs give this Rachel Comey pair an edge.
Trust me, every It girl will own these.
SHOP THE TREND:
2. PEEP TOES
Sometimes working in fashion feels a bit like a waiting game—you know trends that were once favoured but then faded when others came to the fore will come back around again eventually, but, I have to admit, this is one shoe trend I pretty much forgot about until I started researching spring/summer 2025 trends more closely. Next year, peep-toe shoes are going to be back on the style agenda after a long, long hiatus.
While we've seen open toes added to silhouettes such as mules, it's been a hot minute since traditional peep-toes were a thing. So much so, there are hardly any to shop on the market yet. I've rounded up the best of them out there, but this is definitely a shoe trend we'll see develop the more into 2025 we head.
ON THE RUNWAY:
The addition of an angled heel makes these silver shoes all the more striking.
Many designers opted for tiny peep toes, but no one did them better than Tory Burch.
Fabulous, fun and SO on trend.
These will look cute styled with jeans and simple shirting.
Miu Miu taps into so many key 2025 shoe trends.
SHOP THE TREND:
3. T-BARS
The rise of the t-bar shoe has been a slow one. I first noticed the term was rising in popularity via Google searched last year. Although they were briefly a thing in the '90s and early '00s, the shoe silhouette has struggled to achieve the same gravitas that it had back in the 1920s, so this renewed interest was something I made a mental note of . However, a century on and it would appear the t-bar is looking to reclaim the spotlight.
Appearing on the runways of Balmain and Versace amongst many others, t-bar shoes are definitely on my radar for 2025. While heeled sandals are the most common iteration—a silhouette that's long been beloved by French women—there are several modern updates to consider too, such as pointed closed toes and flats.
ON THE RUNWAY:
T-bars sealed with a kiss at Balmain.
If you want to make your new shoes feel even trendier, add red tights like Versace.
Proof that t-bar shoes are just as chic as any court or pump.
Silver was another key trend that kept cropping up on the shoe front this season.
It's unusual to find a t-bar shoe with a pointed toe such as this.
SHOP THE TREND:
4. MARY JANES
Let's talk flats for a second. While 2023 and 2024 were largely dominated by flat shoes, as I mentioned at the head of this article, Tagwalk reports a decline in the number of looks that featured flat shoes on the spring/summer 2025 runways. Although that may sound like flats are becoming passé, this couldn't be farther from the case. Flat shoes are what many of us wear day in, day out, so their relevance should never be questioned. However, if you are looking to ensure you're wearing the most on-trend flat shoe in 2025, then you'll want to have a pair of mary janes to hand.
While black shoes are always a smart option, I enjoyed seeing the fun ways designers finished their mary janes for 2025. Icy blue and silver were more common than I thought they'd be, while peach and pink tones repeatedly cropped up also.
If you insist on a small heel, opt for a pair with a block heel like the styles at Prada, leaning into the preppy feel with contrast piping or stitching.
ON THE RUNWAY:
This shade of blue is a major trend for 2025 also.
Sometimes, you can't beat a classic—you'll wear these Pradas for life.
Just imagine how pretty these would look with indigo denim.
See what I mean about silver shoes?
The white contrast edging makes these mary janes feel even preppier than usual.
SHOP THE TREND:
5. LACE UP
For 2025 there's definitely a focus on extra details, as evidenced by the t-bar trend we've already discussed. Although subtle, it's additions such as this that can integrate more seamlessly into your existing wardrobe—you need not invest in a whole new outfit, but instead style it with a shoe with a distinguishable point of difference. And if t-bars feel a little twee for your liking, I have another suggestion.
Delicate lace-ups around the ankle were something I spotted at Chloé, Burberry and The Attico, with the feature being used on heels and flats alike. While ribbon ties were also on the runway, I personally think the more minimal payoff of a leather tie is easier to style.
ON THE RUNWAY:
Chloé is no stranger to creating It bags, but now it seems the French brand is set on dominating the shoe world, too. Stunning.
Shoes that were made for tropical getaways.
You could look to add your own oversized beads to your lace-up shoes to re-create this design.
One of the finest tan sandals on the runway this season.
A modern interpretation of the lace-up ballet shoe.
SHOP THE TREND:
6. RED
I'm also in the midst of researching 2025's biggest colour trends, and while clothing might be veering towards a palette of sugar hues—think a shade range reminiscent of a bowl of Jordan almonds—where shoes were concerned, the resounding mantra was the bolder the better.
After hours of scrolling, I can tell you that red was, without a doubt, the most dominate colour for shoes this season, perhaps inspired by the cinematic release of Wicked and its connections to the iconic character of Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz. Regardless, this is a shoe colour you know will stand the test of time, as pillar box red is yet to date.
ON THE RUNWAY:
A red court shoe is a surefire way of updating an outfit.
Our fashion editor Remy Farrell recently told me she thought red flat shoes were the coolest shoe to invest in for 2025.
An unusual shape I've very much here for.
I have a major soft spot for satin mules.
Fierce yet versatile, there really is room for a red shoe in every footwear collection.
SHOP THE TREND:
