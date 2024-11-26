Right now, it might seem unseasonable to be discussing anything footwear related that doesn't fall under the umbrella of boots, but ever the diligent fashion editor, I'm here to think about and uncover future trends for you, and I'm going to start with shoes.

2025 is tantalisingly close now, and while some of the shoes that dominated the spring/summer 2025 runways for the season ahead might still a little early to talk about, I've always been of the opinion that knowledge is power. If you know what the biggest trends are going to be ahead of time, you have more time to mull over which speak to you the most. I never advocate blindly following trends, as often this can lead to post-purchase regret, so having a couple of months on your side to decipher which, if any, are for you will ultimately result in a more sound investment.

Speaking of which, knowing the trends that are yet to come may have an impact of any investments you do make beforehand. If, for instance, Miu Miu and Prada have convinced you to finally add a pair of premium Mary Janes to your footwear line-up, then that will probably impact every other item you buy or consider buying in the interim. I'll reiterate: Knowledge is power.

So, what do the biggest shoe trends of 2025 look like? Genuinely, I feel like there's something for everyone. After a year (or two!) of flat-shoe domination, the runways were of the opinion that heels are back. Of course, we know that many brands opt to have their models walk in heels to elevate the looks, but fashion data site, Tagwalk, there were 15% less flat shoes on the runway this season compared to last. Thankfully, though, there were still plenty of aforementioned mary janes around, and, you'll be pleased to hear that many of the broader trends I saw can be adapted to suit those with flat-shoe sensibilities. Colour-wise there was one very apparent theme running throughout the collections, while other designers honed in on small details that have a big impact on an outfit.

Interested in seeing more? I thought you might be. After hours of research on my part, scroll on to discover the six biggest shoe trends of 2025.

6 SHOE TRENDS THAT WILL DOMINATE 2025

1. CLOGS

Clogs are largely considered pretty classic, especially by fashion editors who seem to have a collective affinity towards "ugly" or, at the very least, more original-looking shoes. However, the sheer volume of them on the spring/summer 2025 was still a surprise, permeating the collections of Miu Miu, Hermès and Zimmermann to name a very small few.

Although more traditional closed-toe clogs were apparent, I was interested to see how many modern interpretations there were, too; think thong sandals and peep toes, as well as details like logos and jumbo studs.

ON THE RUNWAY:

(Image credit: Ulla Johnson / Launchmetrics Spotlight)

All-white clogs feel fresh at Ulla Johnson.

(Image credit: Hermès / Launchmetrics Spotlight)

We'll get into this in a moment, but open-toe shoes are a huge 2025 trend also.

(Image credit: Zimmermann / Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Thong clogs are now a thing, thanks to Zimmermann.

(Image credit: Rachel Comey / Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Although very classic, the jumbo silver studs give this Rachel Comey pair an edge.

(Image credit: Miu Miu / Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Trust me, every It girl will own these.

SHOP THE TREND:

Sézane Taylor Clogs £190 SHOP NOW

The Drop Francine Clog £48 SHOP NOW

Arket Wooden Sole Clogs £130 £80 SHOP NOW

By Anthropologie Wood-Bottom Mule Heels £130 SHOP NOW

Penelope Chilvers High Horsebit Leather Clog £169 SHOP NOW

2. PEEP TOES

Sometimes working in fashion feels a bit like a waiting game—you know trends that were once favoured but then faded when others came to the fore will come back around again eventually, but, I have to admit, this is one shoe trend I pretty much forgot about until I started researching spring/summer 2025 trends more closely. Next year, peep-toe shoes are going to be back on the style agenda after a long, long hiatus.

While we've seen open toes added to silhouettes such as mules, it's been a hot minute since traditional peep-toes were a thing. So much so, there are hardly any to shop on the market yet. I've rounded up the best of them out there, but this is definitely a shoe trend we'll see develop the more into 2025 we head.

ON THE RUNWAY:

(Image credit: The Attico / Launchmetrics Spotlight)

The addition of an angled heel makes these silver shoes all the more striking.

(Image credit: Tory Burch / Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Many designers opted for tiny peep toes, but no one did them better than Tory Burch.

(Image credit: Giambattista Valli / Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Fabulous, fun and SO on trend.

(Image credit: Dries Van Noten / Launchmetrics Spotlight)

These will look cute styled with jeans and simple shirting.

(Image credit: Miu Miu / Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Miu Miu taps into so many key 2025 shoe trends.

SHOP THE TREND:

Reformation Gloria Heeled Platform Sandal £298 SHOP NOW

MANOLO BLAHNIK Jadara 70 Suede-Trimmed Raffia Sandals £675 SHOP NOW

Alaïa Spike 55 Leather Peep-Toe Mules £1000 SHOP NOW

ZARA Metallic High-Heel Sandals £36 SHOP NOW

Saint Laurent La Scandale 110 Patent Leather Peep-Toe Pumps £895 SHOP NOW

3. T-BARS

The rise of the t-bar shoe has been a slow one. I first noticed the term was rising in popularity via Google searched last year. Although they were briefly a thing in the '90s and early '00s, the shoe silhouette has struggled to achieve the same gravitas that it had back in the 1920s, so this renewed interest was something I made a mental note of . However, a century on and it would appear the t-bar is looking to reclaim the spotlight.

Appearing on the runways of Balmain and Versace amongst many others, t-bar shoes are definitely on my radar for 2025. While heeled sandals are the most common iteration—a silhouette that's long been beloved by French women—there are several modern updates to consider too, such as pointed closed toes and flats.

ON THE RUNWAY:

(Image credit: Balmain / Launchmetrics Spotlight)

T-bars sealed with a kiss at Balmain.

(Image credit: Versace / Launchmetrics Spotlight)

If you want to make your new shoes feel even trendier, add red tights like Versace.

(Image credit: Rachel Comey / Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Proof that t-bar shoes are just as chic as any court or pump.

(Image credit: Christopher Esber / Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Silver was another key trend that kept cropping up on the shoe front this season.

(Image credit: Shiatzy Chen / Launchmetrics Spotlight)

It's unusual to find a t-bar shoe with a pointed toe such as this.

SHOP THE TREND:

Sezane Hortense High Sandals £165 SHOP NOW

FERRAGAMO Ferragamo Fg Lysandra 95 Ld43 £805 SHOP NOW

Next Khaki Green Forever Comfort® Leather T-Bar Point Toe Heels £49 SHOP NOW

ZARA Strappy Block Heel Shoes £50 SHOP NOW

4. MARY JANES

Let's talk flats for a second. While 2023 and 2024 were largely dominated by flat shoes, as I mentioned at the head of this article, Tagwalk reports a decline in the number of looks that featured flat shoes on the spring/summer 2025 runways. Although that may sound like flats are becoming passé, this couldn't be farther from the case. Flat shoes are what many of us wear day in, day out, so their relevance should never be questioned. However, if you are looking to ensure you're wearing the most on-trend flat shoe in 2025, then you'll want to have a pair of mary janes to hand.

While black shoes are always a smart option, I enjoyed seeing the fun ways designers finished their mary janes for 2025. Icy blue and silver were more common than I thought they'd be, while peach and pink tones repeatedly cropped up also.

If you insist on a small heel, opt for a pair with a block heel like the styles at Prada, leaning into the preppy feel with contrast piping or stitching.

ON THE RUNWAY:

(Image credit: Kent & Curwen / Launchmetrics Spotlight)

This shade of blue is a major trend for 2025 also.

(Image credit: Prada / Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Sometimes, you can't beat a classic—you'll wear these Pradas for life.

(Image credit: Niccolò Pasqualetti / Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Just imagine how pretty these would look with indigo denim.

(Image credit: Coperni / Launchmetrics Spotlight)

See what I mean about silver shoes?

(Image credit: Miu Miu / Launchmetrics Spotlight)

The white contrast edging makes these mary janes feel even preppier than usual.

SHOP THE TREND:

Clarks Fawna Mary Jane Flats £70 SHOP NOW

Jimmy Choo Elisa 45 Shoes £675 SHOP NOW

ZARA Split Suede Ballerinas £36 SHOP NOW

Reformation Melissa Mary Jane Flat £268 SHOP NOW

VIBI VENEZIA Grosgrain-Trimmed Velvet Mary Jane Slippers £100 SHOP NOW

5. LACE UP

For 2025 there's definitely a focus on extra details, as evidenced by the t-bar trend we've already discussed. Although subtle, it's additions such as this that can integrate more seamlessly into your existing wardrobe—you need not invest in a whole new outfit, but instead style it with a shoe with a distinguishable point of difference. And if t-bars feel a little twee for your liking, I have another suggestion.

Delicate lace-ups around the ankle were something I spotted at Chloé, Burberry and The Attico, with the feature being used on heels and flats alike. While ribbon ties were also on the runway, I personally think the more minimal payoff of a leather tie is easier to style.

ON THE RUNWAY:

(Image credit: Chloé / Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Chloé is no stranger to creating It bags, but now it seems the French brand is set on dominating the shoe world, too. Stunning.

(Image credit: Burberry / Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Shoes that were made for tropical getaways.

(Image credit: Casablanca / Launchmetrics Spotlight)

You could look to add your own oversized beads to your lace-up shoes to re-create this design.

(Image credit: The Attico / Launchmetrics Spotlight)

One of the finest tan sandals on the runway this season.

(Image credit: Hui / Launchmetrics Spotlight)

A modern interpretation of the lace-up ballet shoe.

SHOP THE TREND:

Jeffrey Campbell Alston Lace-Up Flats £158 SHOP NOW

AEYDE Roda Leather Sandals £345 SHOP NOW

COS Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats £110 SHOP NOW

MIISTA Asia Denim Courts £285 £200 SHOP NOW

AEYDE Paige Suede Sandals £320 SHOP NOW

6. RED

I'm also in the midst of researching 2025's biggest colour trends, and while clothing might be veering towards a palette of sugar hues—think a shade range reminiscent of a bowl of Jordan almonds—where shoes were concerned, the resounding mantra was the bolder the better.

After hours of scrolling, I can tell you that red was, without a doubt, the most dominate colour for shoes this season, perhaps inspired by the cinematic release of Wicked and its connections to the iconic character of Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz. Regardless, this is a shoe colour you know will stand the test of time, as pillar box red is yet to date.

ON THE RUNWAY:

(Image credit: Vetements / Launchmetrics Spotlight)

A red court shoe is a surefire way of updating an outfit.

(Image credit: Kiko Kostadinov / Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Our fashion editor Remy Farrell recently told me she thought red flat shoes were the coolest shoe to invest in for 2025.

(Image credit: Stella McCartney / Launchmetrics Spotlight)

An unusual shape I've very much here for.

(Image credit: Carven / Launchmetrics Spotlight)

I have a major soft spot for satin mules.

(Image credit: Ferrari / Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Fierce yet versatile, there really is room for a red shoe in every footwear collection.

SHOP THE TREND:

Jimmy Choo Isa Slingbacks £725 SHOP NOW

Reformation Mallori Closed Toe Heel £298 SHOP NOW

Bibi Lou Bibi Lou Poznan Slingback Heels £150 SHOP NOW

CAREL Ariana Patent Leather Mary Jane Flats £430 SHOP NOW