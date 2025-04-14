Kendall Jenner Just Wore the Stylish Trainer Colour That's Much More Interesting Than White
Silver trainers may read statement, but Kendall Jenner just demonstrated how easily they can slot into a minimalist wardrobe.
Something I know after years spent writing about fashion is that trainer trends move fast. So when I want a quick read on what’s actually resonating in real-time, I turn to the celebrity style set. With access to the latest and greatest pieces, it’s always fascinating to see which trends they're choosing to work into their wardrobes and which ones they quietly skip. And this weekend my scroll-stopping moment came courtesy of Kendall Jenner, who stepped out in a trainer trend that’s not only unexpected but also surprisingly wearable.
Spotted soaking up the sun at Coachella, Jenner swerved the usual suspects—plain white trainers, which, let's be real, would dirty in an instant in any festival setting—and instead opted for a pair of glossy silver trainers. Set on a black base with thick silver detailing framing the shoe, the metallic sheen and subtle iridescence added depth and shine to her casual ensemble in ways few other trainer trends ever could.
Styling her trainer with a casual and comfortable look, Jenner styled cuffed straight-leg black jeans, a pared-back grey tank, The Row's Park Tote Bag (£2,270), and simple Gucci sunglasses, creating a low-key festival-ready outfit with elevated undertones.
With their futuristic finish and easygoing appeal, silver trainers are an easy alternative to white, which, thanks to the reflective finish that literally mirrors what you're wearing, go with just as much as their optic counterparts. Styling well with denim—as showcased by Jenner—these trainers work just as well with cut-off shorts, voluminous skirts or slip dresses as the white trainers that we all know and love.
Scroll on to discover the best silver trainers to shop this season.
SHOP SILVER TRAINERS:
Adidas' Teakwondo trainers are shaping up to be the shoe of the season.
Style with simple black trainers or pair with straight-leg jeans.
The low-profile trainer trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
The glossy, metallic finish gives these such a playful edge.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
