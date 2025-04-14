Kendall Jenner Just Wore the Stylish Trainer Colour That's Much More Interesting Than White

Something I know after years spent writing about fashion is that trainer trends move fast. So when I want a quick read on what’s actually resonating in real-time, I turn to the celebrity style set. With access to the latest and greatest pieces, it’s always fascinating to see which trends they're choosing to work into their wardrobes and which ones they quietly skip. And this weekend my scroll-stopping moment came courtesy of Kendall Jenner, who stepped out in a trainer trend that’s not only unexpected but also surprisingly wearable.

Spotted soaking up the sun at Coachella, Jenner swerved the usual suspects—plain white trainers, which, let's be real, would dirty in an instant in any festival setting—and instead opted for a pair of glossy silver trainers. Set on a black base with thick silver detailing framing the shoe, the metallic sheen and subtle iridescence added depth and shine to her casual ensemble in ways few other trainer trends ever could.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Styling her trainer with a casual and comfortable look, Jenner styled cuffed straight-leg black jeans, a pared-back grey tank, The Row's Park Tote Bag (£2,270), and simple Gucci sunglasses, creating a low-key festival-ready outfit with elevated undertones.

With their futuristic finish and easygoing appeal, silver trainers are an easy alternative to white, which, thanks to the reflective finish that literally mirrors what you're wearing, go with just as much as their optic counterparts. Styling well with denim—as showcased by Jenner—these trainers work just as well with cut-off shorts, voluminous skirts or slip dresses as the white trainers that we all know and love.

Scroll on to discover the best silver trainers to shop this season.

SHOP SILVER TRAINERS:

Zara Metallic Trainers £23 SHOP NOW These look so much more expansive than they actually are.

Adidas Originals Taekwondo Metallic Textured-Leather Slip-On Sneakers £80 SHOP NOW Adidas' Teakwondo trainers are shaping up to be the shoe of the season.

Gola Torpedo Glimmer £95 SHOP NOW Be quick! These won't stay in stock for much longer.

Clarks Stara Walk £60 SHOP NOW These also come in five other shades.

Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 £150 SHOP NOW Onitsuka Tiger's Mexico 66 Trainers are a fashion person's favourites.

Adidas Originals Sl 72 Og Metallic Cracked-Leather Sneakers £85 SHOP NOW Style with simple black trainers or pair with straight-leg jeans.

Dries Van Noten Metallic Crinkled-Leather Sneakers £430 SHOP NOW The low-profile trainer trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.