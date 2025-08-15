Trust Me—Buy These 25 Things

Trust Me, Buy This is a series where editor at large Nicole Eshaghpour makes her favorite fashion finds shoppable for Who What Wear readers.
Welcome to the latest installment of Trust Me, Buy This! Fresh off the heels of my summer travels, I'm back to bring you everything from my vacation-ready finds to everyday basics I couldn't live without these days. We have beachwear (both simple and statement-making), bags (for day or night), cool-but-comfy pants, and more—all by brands ranging from The Row to Revolve and everything in between. Does this sound up your alley? Then simply keep scrolling to get started! For more frequent updates on my shopping picks, be sure to subscribe here to get the weekly Trust Me, Buy This newsletter straight to your inbox.
Starting off with one of several vacation outfits, here I paired two new items—the Cala de la Cruz bikini and The Row barn tote—with two older ones. The shorts have been my go-to for pairing with beachwear for the last few years because they're not lined, so they look very thin and flowy. The robe, which I probably bought five or six years ago, is by the brand Sleeper, and while it's no longer in stock, I did find one on The RealReal for anyone interested!
Cala de la Cruz
Exclusive Martina Bikini Top
Cala de la Cruz
Exclusive Elisa High-Rise Bikini Bottom
Reformation
Tiffie Linen Short
THE ROW
Barn Mini Leather-Trimmed Striped Mesh Tote
If you're looking for a cool, non-basic white button-down, this is it. It has these hooks and buttons on the sides so that you can cinch the waist, making it so flattering but still simple, and if you click through to Nordstrom, you can see another way to style it in which you crisscross the front. My mom saw it on me and immediately bought it in both colors, which, to me, is always how I know something is good.
Rebecca Taylor
Yara Poplin Shirt
This was my travel look from a couple weeks back, and while I highly endorse the sweater and sneakers (as I have in the past), I need everyone to stop and buy these poplin pants from Banana Republic ASAP. They're the perfect balance of polished and casual, and I never want to wear anything else these days. The bag, which I also love, was not only my travel bag but also my beach bag for my entire trip. It's so light but fits a ton and is perfectly oversize but not to the point of looking silly.
Dairy Boy
The Fisherman's Daughter Sweater
Banana Republic
Cotton Poplin Pull-On Pant
Miu Miu
Plume Suede Sneakers
Janessa Leone
Tanner Bag
This was one of my favorite outfits from my trip not only because of how it looked but because of how easy and comfortable it was. I paired an Andie gingham one-piece with white boxer-style shorts from Revolve (found at the last minute), and when I wasn't at the beach, I wore my fun new tee by Em on Holiday over it. The blue happened to match perfectly, and everyone knows that nothing brings me joy like being in a T-shirt.
Andie
The Malibu One Piece
Em on Holiday
Someone on Holiday Knit Tee
superdown
Jewelisa Short
Looking to spice up a white dress or make an old one feel new? Fun accessories are what you need. Here, I paired an ultra-flattering Dissh midi—which on me is a maxi—with my beloved Olympia le Tan clutch and a summery statement necklace. I can see myself wearing this dress over and over again simply by changing around the jewelry, bag, shoes, or all three. I would love it just as much with all black and neutral accessories for a different occasion.
dissh
TOBY WHITE COTTON MIDI DRESS
OLYMPIA LE-TAN
Sardines Embroidered Appliquéd Canvas Clutch
jennifer behr
Calandra Necklace
I love this Madewell dress so much I've worn it at least once a week, often twice, for the last two months. It's breezy, it's comfortable, it's flattering, it's versatile, and it's black! What more could one possibly want?
Madewell
Smocked Maxi Dress
These are two new-ish pieces I not only love wearing together like above but have used so much separately in a variety of outfits, too. The top comes with a matching skirt and makes for an incredibly cute cover-up set. The shorts are a bloomer-style pair—and a particularly flattering one—and I've been styling them with everything from tanks to cardigans.
J.Crew
Tie-front eyelet top in ramie
HOPE AND MAY
Bebi Cotton Bloomer Short
This is one of those outfits I wear whenever I don't know what to wear. A flattering, smocked tank; black cargo pants; and platform sandals for a little extra height. My pants are taffeta and sold out but still in stock in poplin, and my sandals are out of stock in burgundy but still available (and on sale) in black! These are three elevated basics you'll use over and over again.
Madewell
Smocked Poplin Tank Top
DONNI.
The Pop Drawstring Cargo Pant
Ancient Greek Sandals
Platform Sandals
When it comes to beachwear, if I'm going to splurge on something, it has to be a piece I can see myself loving and returning to for years, and this tunic was one of those pieces. I eyed it for months after it first came out, hoping it would go on sale eventually, and once it did, I purchased it immediately. It's so timeless but also intricate thanks to the lace detailing and just one of those items I feel special in.
Tove
Luisa Top`
Closing it out with my casual outfit of choice these days, this is what you'll see me in at home, on quick grocery runs, or when picking up my son from the camp bus. Getting into each item separately, we have my beloved Flore Flore tank (which I own two of), my Skims boxer shorts (which run big FYI), and, of course, my trusty Birkenstock Arizona sandals.
Since starting as an intern back in 2013, Nicole Akhtarzad Eshaghpour has held several roles here at Who What Wear, and she is currently Editor-at-Large. Upon joining, she was a senior about to graduate from business school at USC. Fast-forward to 2025, and she's moved to NYC from her hometown of Beverly Hills and spends her workdays a little differently from when she was just starting out. Currently, she focuses on a weekly mélange of shopping content and her Trust Me—Buy This newsletter. As far as her personal style goes, she's largely drawn to neutral, classic pieces but will always make an exception for something colorful or bejeweled as long as it's deemed worthy enough. After all, the only thing she loves more than a party is dressing up for one. On her downtime, she can usually be found at home eating something delicious and trying to force her husband to watch Summer House.