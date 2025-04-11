Lila Moss Just Wore the Timeless Trainer Trend Mum Kate Lived in During the '00s

Converse trainers are one of the few shoe trends that never truly go out of style. Read on to discover how Lila and Kate have been styling theirs here.

Kate and Lila Moss wear converse
(Image credit: @lilamoss, Shutterstock)
Trends come and go, but some special items are forever. In my opinion, Converse trainers are one of these rare, truly timeless buys. Sure, they've had moments of heightened popularity, but their retro energy and simple design reserve them a place amongst my forever wardrobe heroes.

Clearly on the same page, Lila Moss stepped out this week in a fresh take on my enduring favourite. She chose a deep navy pair, styling them with low-rise indigo jeans, an olive green jacket and a simple knit draped casually over her shoulders. While her outfit tapped into a few current trends—baggy denim and earthy tones included—it still felt grounded and timeless, thanks in no small part to the iconic trainers at her feet.

Lila Moss wears converse trainers.

(Image credit: @lilamoss)

Of course, this isn’t the first time a Moss has leaned on Converse for understated cool. Her mother, Kate Moss, has been wearing them since the ’00s, pairing them with everything from jeans and tees to, yes, a classic khaki jacket—just like her daughter.

Kate Moss wears converse trainers.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Proving their staying power across decades and generations, Converse trainers remain one of the smartest buys you can make. Fated to make a roaring return this season—I've already spotted Alexa Chung reach for her trusty pair in recent months, I'm recommending these kicks to all of my friends looking to invest in a trainer that won't feel dated by the end of the season. If you're after a similarly timeless shoe, read on to shop Converse trainers below.

SHOP CONVERSE TRAINERS:

Converse,

Converse
All Star Hi in Black & White

These classic trainers are a wardrobe staple you'll keep coming back to.

Converse All Star Ox in Off-White Multi
Converse
All Star Ox in Off-White Multi

Style with denim or pair with straight leg trousers.

Converse All Star Hi in White
Converse
All Star Hi

Simple, clean white trainers will never go out of style.

Converse All Star Mono Ox in White
Converse
All Star Mono Ox in White

The slim-line design gives these a sleek and polished finish.

schuh,

Converse
All Star Hi in Burgundy

Add a pop of colour to your spring styling rotation.

Converse All Star Hi in Red
Converse
All Star Hi in Red

The red colour trend isn't showing any sings of slowing down.

Converse Run Star in White
Converse
Run Star in White

These also come in eight other shades.

Converse All Star Hi in Beige
Converse
Converse All Star Hi in Beige

This rich beige shade is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

