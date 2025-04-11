Trends come and go, but some special items are forever. In my opinion, Converse trainers are one of these rare, truly timeless buys. Sure, they've had moments of heightened popularity, but their retro energy and simple design reserve them a place amongst my forever wardrobe heroes.

Clearly on the same page, Lila Moss stepped out this week in a fresh take on my enduring favourite. She chose a deep navy pair, styling them with low-rise indigo jeans, an olive green jacket and a simple knit draped casually over her shoulders. While her outfit tapped into a few current trends—baggy denim and earthy tones included—it still felt grounded and timeless, thanks in no small part to the iconic trainers at her feet.

Of course, this isn’t the first time a Moss has leaned on Converse for understated cool. Her mother, Kate Moss, has been wearing them since the ’00s, pairing them with everything from jeans and tees to, yes, a classic khaki jacket—just like her daughter.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Proving their staying power across decades and generations, Converse trainers remain one of the smartest buys you can make. Fated to make a roaring return this season—I've already spotted Alexa Chung reach for her trusty pair in recent months, I'm recommending these kicks to all of my friends looking to invest in a trainer that won't feel dated by the end of the season. If you're after a similarly timeless shoe, read on to shop Converse trainers below.

SHOP CONVERSE TRAINERS:

Converse All Star Hi in Black & White £65 SHOP NOW These classic trainers are a wardrobe staple you'll keep coming back to.

Converse All Star Ox in Off-White Multi £60 SHOP NOW Style with denim or pair with straight leg trousers.

Converse All Star Hi £65 SHOP NOW Simple, clean white trainers will never go out of style.

Converse All Star Mono Ox in White £70 SHOP NOW The slim-line design gives these a sleek and polished finish.

Converse All Star Hi in Burgundy £65 SHOP NOW Add a pop of colour to your spring styling rotation.

Converse All Star Hi in Red £65 SHOP NOW The red colour trend isn't showing any sings of slowing down.

Converse Run Star in White £80 SHOP NOW These also come in eight other shades.