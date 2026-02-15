Parisian It Girls Have This Flat-Shoe Trend in Their Closets to Wear With Jeans

A polished yet effortless aesthetic is often associated with Parisian style. This leads to a capsule wardrobe curated around elevated basics. So, yes, jeans (one of the ultimate easy-to-style basics) are consistently closet front-runners. While French women certainly style their jeans with a range of cool shoe silhouettes, there's one specific flats trend that It girls are gravitating toward. This style seems to be in the closets of many because it too leans into that streamlined and simple vibe. Enter glove flats (styles with a higher vamp) or those with a V-shape upper.
This no-frills style has been a favourite among the style crowd and continues to increase in popularity because it can be worn with so many different outfits(jeans included) and also brings a sophisticated and dressier feel to an ensemble. Below, you'll see how Parisian It girls are styling these flats with jeans. There are also inspired shopping picks if you too want to add these shoes your wardrobe.
The Flat-Shoe Trend Colours French Women Wear With Jeans