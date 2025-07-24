Hold the Basic Jeans—This "Dated" Denim Trend Is on Its Way Back

Yes, khaki denim is emerging as the cool, low-key trend to know for autumn. The subtle neutral feels right in step with the shift toward effortless dressing and tonal outfits, and early adopters are already proving how easy it is to pull off. Whether it's a straight-leg style, a slouchy trouser cut, or a high-waisted utility silhouette, khaki denim offers a fresh update that still feels incredibly wearable.
What makes this trend stand out is its ability to go both polished and relaxed, depending on how you style it. A structured blazer and pointed heels instantly sharpen the look, and pairing it with a boxy tee and trainers keeps things casual. It's a go-to piece that slides into your existing wardrobe without needing a total overhaul.
One styling trick we're seeing on repeat? Pairing khaki denim with black. The contrast reads clean and directional, especially when balanced with sharp accessories like a sleek belt and leather crossbody. For something softer, mix it with other neutrals—think a creamy knit, a taupe trench, and an oatmeal-coloured button-down. The tone-on-tone effect always looks expensive.
As autumn approaches, khaki denim is one of those trends that feels like a quiet shift but has a big impact. It's subtle and versatile and makes every outfit feel a bit more considered. If your denim drawer could use a reset, this is the trend worth leaning into.
See all the khaki-denim outfit inspiration you need for now and well into fall below. Plus, shop the key pieces along the way.
1. White Tank + Khaki Jeans + Flip-Flops
Style Notes: A white tank top and khaki jeans are a no-fuss summer pairing that leans into 2025's ongoing love of elevated basics. Swap classic flip-flops for a leather pair to keep the look feeling a touch more polished. Great for weekend errands or a casual coffee date.
2. Fitted Black Tank + Khaki Pants + Flip-Flops
Style Notes: The fitted black tank gives this otherwise casual look a subtle, sculpted edge. Balance it with wide-leg khaki trousers for a contemporary silhouette. Opt for beach-ready flip-flops to stay trend-appropriate.
3. Lace Top + Khaki Jeans + Fancy Bag
Style Notes: A delicate lace top contrasts perfectly with utilitarian khaki jeans, lending the outfit a romantic-meets-relaxed energy. The statement bag elevates this from everyday to evening-appropriate. Perfect for a low-key dinner or gallery night.
Style Notes: A roomy sweater vest layered over a clean base offers volume and texture, while tailored khaki trousers keep things grounded. Add pointed-toe heels for a sharp finish that's ideal for transitional-season styling.
5. Turtleneck Sweater + Lightweight Black Jacket + Khaki Denim Skirt + Black Heels
Style Notes: Perfect for the weather's unpredictable in-between days. The khaki denim skirt keeps the look casual but structured, while the turtleneck and jacket combo makes it polished enough for desk-to-dinner plans. Classic black heels pull it all together.