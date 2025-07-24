Hold the Basic Jeans—This "Dated" Denim Trend Is on Its Way Back

Khaki seems to be the denim colour on everyone's mind this season—and we can see why.

Yes, khaki denim is emerging as the cool, low-key trend to know for autumn. The subtle neutral feels right in step with the shift toward effortless dressing and tonal outfits, and early adopters are already proving how easy it is to pull off. Whether it's a straight-leg style, a slouchy trouser cut, or a high-waisted utility silhouette, khaki denim offers a fresh update that still feels incredibly wearable.

What makes this trend stand out is its ability to go both polished and relaxed, depending on how you style it. A structured blazer and pointed heels instantly sharpen the look, and pairing it with a boxy tee and trainers keeps things casual. It's a go-to piece that slides into your existing wardrobe without needing a total overhaul.

One styling trick we're seeing on repeat? Pairing khaki denim with black. The contrast reads clean and directional, especially when balanced with sharp accessories like a sleek belt and leather crossbody. For something softer, mix it with other neutrals—think a creamy knit, a taupe trench, and an oatmeal-coloured button-down. The tone-on-tone effect always looks expensive.

As autumn approaches, khaki denim is one of those trends that feels like a quiet shift but has a big impact. It's subtle and versatile and makes every outfit feel a bit more considered. If your denim drawer could use a reset, this is the trend worth leaning into.

See all the khaki-denim outfit inspiration you need for now and well into fall below. Plus, shop the key pieces along the way.

Shop Khaki Denim Outfits:

1. White Tank + Khaki Jeans + Flip-Flops

Woman wearing khaki pants trend 2025.

(Image credit: @chloekathbutler)

Style Notes: A white tank top and khaki jeans are a no-fuss summer pairing that leans into 2025's ongoing love of elevated basics. Swap classic flip-flops for a leather pair to keep the look feeling a touch more polished. Great for weekend errands or a casual coffee date.

Shop the Look:

Ribbed Tank Top
COS
Ribbed Tank Top

A staple.

Cary Low Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
Reformation
Cary Low Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans

Love the length on these.

Freja Leather Flip Flops
STAUD
Freja Leather Flip Flops

Very CBK coded.

2. Fitted Black Tank + Khaki Pants + Flip-Flops

Woman wearing khaki denim trend 2025.

(Image credit: @kimturkington_)

Style Notes: The fitted black tank gives this otherwise casual look a subtle, sculpted edge. Balance it with wide-leg khaki trousers for a contemporary silhouette. Opt for beach-ready flip-flops to stay trend-appropriate.

Shop the Look:

Wool Tank Top – Black – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Wool Tank Top

Love.

Khaki Barrel Chino Trousers
Mint Velvet
Khaki Barrel Chino Trousers

So chic.

Saionara Leather Flip Flops
ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS
Saionara Leather Flip Flops

So many of team WWW have these.

3. Lace Top + Khaki Jeans + Fancy Bag

Woman wearing khaki denim trend 2025.

(Image credit: @karolinebeltner)

Style Notes: A delicate lace top contrasts perfectly with utilitarian khaki jeans, lending the outfit a romantic-meets-relaxed energy. The statement bag elevates this from everyday to evening-appropriate. Perfect for a low-key dinner or gallery night.

Shop the Look:

Saemdi Lace Top and Skirt Set
Free People
Saemdi Lace Top and Skirt Set

This also comes with a matching skirt-Bonus!

Ribcage Wide Leg Jeans
LEVI'S
Ribcage Wide Leg Jeans

You can never go wrong with a pair of Levi's.

True Decadence Beaded Detail Shoulder Bag in Silver/gold
True Decadence
Beaded Detail Shoulder Bag in Silver/gold

Hello, you.

4. Oversize Sweater-Vest + Khaki Pants + Pointed-Toe Heels

Woman wearing khaki pants trend 2025.

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Style Notes: A roomy sweater vest layered over a clean base offers volume and texture, while tailored khaki trousers keep things grounded. Add pointed-toe heels for a sharp finish that's ideal for transitional-season styling.

Shop the Look:

Uo Cassy Tank Top
Urban Outfitters
Uo Cassy Tank Top

How sweet.

Mason Pant
Reformation
Mason Pant

Yes please.

Bb 90 Suede Pumps
Manolo Blahnik
Bb 90 Suede Pumps

My most worn pair of pumps.

5. Turtleneck Sweater + Lightweight Black Jacket + Khaki Denim Skirt + Black Heels

Woman wearing khaki denim trend 2025.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: Perfect for the weather's unpredictable in-between days. The khaki denim skirt keeps the look casual but structured, while the turtleneck and jacket combo makes it polished enough for desk-to-dinner plans. Classic black heels pull it all together.

Shop the Look:

Classic Tailored Coat Black
Toteme
Classic Tailored Coat Black

We can all dream

Cashmere Mock-Neck T-Shirt
COS
Cashmere Mock-Neck T-Shirt

I need this in my wardrobe.

Denim Pencil Skirt
Miu Miu
Denim Pencil Skirt

So chic

Liz Patent-Leather Pumps
AEYDE
Liz Patent-Leather Pumps

I have these and can't recommend them enough.

