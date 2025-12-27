Fashion People in Paris Wear These Elevated Basics—They'll Make an Outfit Feel Very 2026

The Parisian aesthetic—elevated silhouettes made up of effortless pieces—is as covetable as it gets. Yes, basics are typical front-runners in the wardrobes of fashion people in Paris because they lean into that easy, no-fuss vibe. I recently took a scroll through my Saved folder on Instagram and noticed that people living in Paris have been wearing four specific elegant basics to create their chic outfits.
Keep scrolling to check out the basics in question that fashion people in Paris are wearing. Adding one of the items to your wardrobe will give it a very 2026 feel because of their forward and relevant nature. I'm definitely going to be recommending these items even more as we head into the new year as easy yet chic outfit makers.
Boatneck Top
Style Notes: A simple top with a boatneck is inherently elegant feeling and is classic yet modern for the season.
Shop Boatneck Top:
ZARA
Soft-Touch Lace Top
The soft touch fabric is my favourite.
Topshop
Modal Ruched Slash Neck Long Sleeve Top in Dark Red
Topshop is so back.
M&S
Flute Sleeve Knitted Top
A great way to wear light colours in the colder months.
Nobodys Child
Cream Boat Neck Frill Ribbed Top
I love the frills.
TOAST
Fine Wool Cashmere Boat Neck Sweater | Beetroot
Beetroot is going to be a huge colour trend in 2026.
Collarless Jacket
Style Notes: We've seen the rise of collarless jackets over the last few seasons, and the polished piece isn't going anywhere. It's certainly sophisticated but is easy at the same time. You could toss it on over basically any ensemble for a sleek look.
Shop Collarless Blazers:
COS
Waisted Collarless Blazer
I'd style it just like this.
Toteme
Collarless Cinched Jacket Black/white
Oh Toteme how you spoil me.
ALIGNE
Daphne Waisted Blazer
The OG.
ZARA
Round Neck Blazer With Belt
Another great styling hack.
ASOS DESIGN
Slim Fit High Neck Blazer in Navy
This is a great piece at a great price point.
Relaxed Turtleneck Sweater
Style Notes: I've been living in an oversized turtleneck recently (similar to the style above), and I'll be investing in another one to wear throughout 2026.
Shop Relaxed Turtleneck Sweater:
TIBI
Oversized Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater
So clean.
& Other Stories
Oversized Turtleneck Wool Jumper
Yes please.
MANGO
Turtleneck Knit Sweater
The colour really drew me in.
ZARA
Oversized 100% Wool High Neck Jumper
This whole look is so party-coded.
COS
Cashmere Funnel-Neck Jumper
A great cashmere piece from COS.
Ecru Jeans
Style Notes: Khaki jeans are having a moment, and I'm also into the ecru washes I've been seeing. I'm particularly into wearing them in the colder months for something a bit more unexpected with beautiful chocolate-brown pieces.