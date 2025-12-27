Fashion People in Paris Wear These Elevated Basics—They'll Make an Outfit Feel Very 2026

French women wear these elevated basics, and they'll make an outfit feel very 2026.

Bobby Schuessler's avatar
By
published
in News
A French woman with a Chanel 25 bag.
(Image credit: @lovisabarkman)
Jump to category:

The Parisian aesthetic—elevated silhouettes made up of effortless pieces—is as covetable as it gets. Yes, basics are typical front-runners in the wardrobes of fashion people in Paris because they lean into that easy, no-fuss vibe. I recently took a scroll through my Saved folder on Instagram and noticed that people living in Paris have been wearing four specific elegant basics to create their chic outfits.

Keep scrolling to check out the basics in question that fashion people in Paris are wearing. Adding one of the items to your wardrobe will give it a very 2026 feel because of their forward and relevant nature. I'm definitely going to be recommending these items even more as we head into the new year as easy yet chic outfit makers.

Boatneck Top

French woman with a boatneck top

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: A simple top with a boatneck is inherently elegant feeling and is classic yet modern for the season.

Shop Boatneck Top:

Collarless Jacket

French woman with a collarless jacket.

(Image credit: @frannfyne)

Style Notes: We've seen the rise of collarless jackets over the last few seasons, and the polished piece isn't going anywhere. It's certainly sophisticated but is easy at the same time. You could toss it on over basically any ensemble for a sleek look.

Shop Collarless Blazers:

Relaxed Turtleneck Sweater

French woman with an oversize turtleneck.

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

Style Notes: I've been living in an oversized turtleneck recently (similar to the style above), and I'll be investing in another one to wear throughout 2026.

Shop Relaxed Turtleneck Sweater:

Ecru Jeans

French woman with a suede jacket and ecru jeans.

(Image credit: @lovisabarkman)

Style Notes: Khaki jeans are having a moment, and I'm also into the ecru washes I've been seeing. I'm particularly into wearing them in the colder months for something a bit more unexpected with beautiful chocolate-brown pieces.

Shop Ecru Jeans: