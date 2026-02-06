I Know You're a Fashion Person If You're Wearing One of These 5 Denim Trends in 2026

Want to know what denim silhouettes, washes and details from the runway will define spring 2026? Scroll on.

Victoria Beckham, Celine and Balenciaga runway models wearing 2026 denim trends
(Image credit: Victoria Beckham, Celine, Balenciaga)
There was a time when denim sat quietly on the edge of designer collections. It was dependable, practical and predictable. A pair of straight, slim or bootleg jeans would be the supporting act, and rarely the defining piece. In recent years, however, denim has taken on a life of its own, with new jeans silhouettes emerging at a steady pace. This season, denim took centre stage with familiar styles given new proportions, finishes and details. Denim is no longer filling the gap in the collection; it's actively shaping it.

This shift expands well beyond jeans. We've seen designers exploring the fabric across categories, weaving denim into dresses, outerwear and accessories in a way that feels thoughtful and timeless rather than novelty and kitsch.

For spring 2026, with jeans, two classic fits—straight and slim—merged to create the stovepipe silhouette at Valentino and Khaite, while Celine reinstated the cropped jean as a spring staple and Dior reminded us of the elegance of a crisp white pair. Elsewhere, Victoria Beckham and Loewe reinvented the denim shacket through slouchy, relaxed fits, Balenciaga brought a new sense of formality to the Bermuda short and denim bags were reworked into elevated, everyday pieces at Etro, Acne and Coach.

So, if you're looking to give denim a starring role in your spring wardrobe, read on for the spring 2026 denim trends to know about and the pieces worth investing in.

1. Stovepipe Jeans

A Valentino runway model wearing stovepipe jeans.

(Image credit: Valentino)

Style Notes: The straight-leg may be timeless, but there's no denying that it has been surpassed by barrel and wide-leg styles in recent years. This year, people are returning to the classic silhouette in the form of stovepipe jeans. Stovepipe jeans or cigarette jeans are a cross between a straight-leg and a slim. They sit more on the straight side, with a subtle tapering below the knee that creates a more streamlined look that pairs well with sleek sandals and heels.

2. Denim Shackets

Victoria Beckham runway model wearing a denim shacket.

(Image credit: Victoria Beckham)

Style Notes: Denim jackets have been well overdue for an upgrade, and the denim shacket has done exactly that. Thinner denim, a more structured, boxy silhouette and tailored details give the piece a sharper feel that elevates casualwear and grounds smarter pieces with a relaxed ease.

3. White Jeans

A Christian Dior runway model wearing white jeans.

(Image credit: Christian Dior)

Style Notes: White jeans aren't just for summer. They can easily be worked into your transitional wardrobe, too. The key is keeping to a simple colour palette, and complementing textures. Black, chocolate brown and dark indigo keep the outfit looking fresh and chic, while textures such as denim, leather and suede prevent the look from feeling one-note.

4. Cropped Jeans

A Celine runway model wearing cropped jeans.

(Image credit: Celine)

Style Notes: Cropped jeans feel like a natural next step in fashion's obsession with the straight-leg. A hemline that's allowed us to play with shoe and sock pairings has turned the ankle into a focal point, and cropped jeans take things one step further. From cropped straights sitting just above the ankle to cropped barrel-legs at the base of the calf, the trend offers a range of proportions to play with to create a whole new look.

