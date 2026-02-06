I Know You're a Fashion Person If You're Wearing One of These 5 Denim Trends in 2026

There was a time when denim sat quietly on the edge of designer collections. It was dependable, practical and predictable. A pair of straight, slim or bootleg jeans would be the supporting act, and rarely the defining piece. In recent years, however, denim has taken on a life of its own, with new jeans silhouettes emerging at a steady pace. This season, denim took centre stage with familiar styles given new proportions, finishes and details. Denim is no longer filling the gap in the collection; it's actively shaping it.
This shift expands well beyond jeans. We've seen designers exploring the fabric across categories, weaving denim into dresses, outerwear and accessories in a way that feels thoughtful and timeless rather than novelty and kitsch.
For spring 2026, with jeans, two classic fits—straight and slim—merged to create the stovepipe silhouette at Valentino and Khaite, while Celine reinstated the cropped jean as a spring staple and Dior reminded us of the elegance of a crisp white pair. Elsewhere, Victoria Beckham and Loewe reinvented the denim shacket through slouchy, relaxed fits, Balenciaga brought a new sense of formality to the Bermuda short and denim bags were reworked into elevated, everyday pieces at Etro, Acne and Coach.
So, if you're looking to give denim a starring role in your spring wardrobe, read on for the spring 2026 denim trends to know about and the pieces worth investing in.
5 Denim Trends to Know About for Spring 2026:
1. Stovepipe Jeans
Style Notes: The straight-leg may be timeless, but there's no denying that it has been surpassed by barrel and wide-leg styles in recent years. This year, people are returning to the classic silhouette in the form of stovepipe jeans. Stovepipe jeans or cigarette jeans are a cross between a straight-leg and a slim. They sit more on the straight side, with a subtle tapering below the knee that creates a more streamlined look that pairs well with sleek sandals and heels.
Shop Stovepipe Jeans:
H&M
Slim Straight High Ankle Jeans
I love the vintage-style wash!
MANGO
Matilda Medium-Rise Straight-Fit Jeans
With a subtle slouch.
Reformation
Cynthia High Rise Straight Long Jeans
For a streamlined all-black outfit.
Frame
Le Sleek Straight Long
A brand that specialises in good quality denim.
Saint Laurent
Straight High Rise Jeans
This wash is perfect for spring.
2. Denim Shackets
Style Notes: Denim jackets have been well overdue for an upgrade, and the denim shacket has done exactly that. Thinner denim, a more structured, boxy silhouette and tailored details give the piece a sharper feel that elevates casualwear and grounds smarter pieces with a relaxed ease.
Shop Denim Shackets:
COS
Flocked-Denim Jacket
A new texture for denim.
H&M
Shacket
H&M always nails the brief.
Everlane
Denim Chore Jacket
Just add a white tee.
ASOS DESIGN
Oversized Denim Western Jacket
Size up for a super oversized fit.
The Row
Ness Jacket in Cotton
Indigo denim and yellow stitching are a match made in heaven.
3. White Jeans
Style Notes: White jeans aren't just for summer. They can easily be worked into your transitional wardrobe, too. The key is keeping to a simple colour palette, and complementing textures. Black, chocolate brown and dark indigo keep the outfit looking fresh and chic, while textures such as denim, leather and suede prevent the look from feeling one-note.
Shop White Jeans:
ZARA
High-Waist Mom Fit Jeans
A vintage fit.
M&S
High Waisted Wide Leg Ankle Grazer Jeans
Dress up with a pointed kitten heel boot.
Massimo Dutti
Mid-Waist Slim Fit Cropped Jeans
Cropped jeans are also in for 2026.
Toteme
Wide Leg Denim
Obsessed with the tailored detail.
AGOLDE
The Low-Slung Baggy Jeans
A fashion-editor favourite.
4. Cropped Jeans
Style Notes: Cropped jeans feel like a natural next step in fashion's obsession with the straight-leg. A hemline that's allowed us to play with shoe and sock pairings has turned the ankle into a focal point, and cropped jeans take things one step further. From cropped straights sitting just above the ankle to cropped barrel-legs at the base of the calf, the trend offers a range of proportions to play with to create a whole new look.