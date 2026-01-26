Who What Wear is the leading digital destination for fashion and beauty, built on a long-standing mission to make personal style accessible. For two decades, its global teams in Los Angeles, New York, and London have delivered premium trend reporting, shoppable guides, celebrity style coverage, and editor-vetted recommendations that resonate with a highly engaged audience. With a seamless blend of inspiration, shopping, and expert advice—and the trust of 24M+ monthly global readers—Who What Wear creates influential content that powers the shopping decisions of fashion and beauty enthusiasts around the world.
Future is a global platform for specialist media with scalable, diversified brands. We connect people to their passions through the high-quality content we create, the innovative technology we pioneer, and the engaging experiences we deliver. We’re the name behind more than 220 market-leading brands that span categories including fashion, beauty, technology, games, TV and entertainment, women’s lifestyle, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B. Visit Future’s press room.
Jane McFarland
Maxine Eggenberger
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s Deputy Editor and has over fourteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and authoritative content for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, talent interviews self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their search and keyword planning, works closely with the fashion and beauty team on strategy and continues to pen many of her own articles. Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine's contributed to publications including Grazia, InStyle Marie Claire, Elle and Look, amongst others.
Rebecca Rhys-Evans
Rebecca Rhys-Evans is a London-based fashion and beauty editor with a decade of editorial experience. She started working at Who What Wear UK in the summer of 2022, where she was hired to lead all branded content for the UK site. Be it styling the latest designer collections, or reviewing the most recent beauty skincare products, Rebecca is the voice (and often face) for Who What Wear UK’s commercial partnerships. A self-confessed internet obsessive, she loves all facets of content creation—be it writing, filming, art directing or styling—and revels in collaborating with brands to help harness their product and tell their story. Before Who What Wear, Rebecca contributed to FLANNELS.com, BURO., Polyester, Screenshot, Marie Claire, Refinery29 and Culture Trip, reporting on everything from internet culture, sustainability and trends.
Remy Farrell
Remy Farrell is a London-based fashion editor with 10 years of experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she ventured into beauty, compiling reviews and diverse beauty content.
In her role as Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, Remy is interested in discovering new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and loves uncovering hidden gems to make shopping accessible to everyone.
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is the Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the brand's audience as well as finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.
Marina Avraam
Marina Avraam is Senior Shopping Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Zara, H&M, Toteme and Net-a-Porter (to name but a few) on a daily basis to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket. At Who What Wear, Marina is committed to curating a shopping experience that feels both aspirational and intentional, guiding readers to items—both affordable and investment—that will genuinely benefit their wardrobes.
Florrie Alexander
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, where she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s News Writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
Ava Gilchrist
Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's SEO Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.
Brittany Davy
As WWW UK’s Editorial Assistant, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion and beauty content for site. She supports the fashion team on shoots and with styling, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!
Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.
Shannon Lawlor
Shannon Lawlor is the Beauty Director at Who What Wear UK. With over a decade of experience working for some of the beauty industry’s most esteemed titles, including Marie Claire, Glamour UK, Stylist and Refinery29, Shannon’s aim is to make the conversation around beauty as open, relatable and honest as possible. As a self-confessed lazy girl, Shannon has an affinity for hard-working perfumes, fool-proof makeup products and does-it-all skincare.
Eleanor Vousden
Eleanor Vousden is the Beauty Editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections.
With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title-winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.
Eleanor’s journalistic focus is on providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.
Grace Lindsay
Grace Lindsay is the Junior Beauty Editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at several publications, including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's Junior Beauty Editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.
Felicia Pennant
Felicia Pennant is a London-based journalist, editor, and Central Saint Martins graduate with over a decade of experience across fashion, beauty, football, and lifestyle. Her career spans editor roles at ASOS Magazine, Dazed Beauty, and MATCHESFASHION, with bylines for Vogue.co.uk, i-D, and Sunday Times Style, alongside consultancy work with Nike and ALIGNE. In 2016, she founded SEASON zine, a trailblazing fashion and football platform championing marginalised communities, recognised by Hypebeast and even featured on Jeopardy!. Felicia is currently Acting Senior Fashion & Beauty Editor, Branded Content at Who What Wear UK, focused on inclusive, forward-thinking storytelling.
Humaa Hussain
Humaa is the Junior Branded Content Editor at Who What Wear UK, specialising in trend-led beauty and fashion content. Previously an editor at Who What Wear US and British Vogue, she brings years of product-testing expertise. Off duty, she's working through her endless Kindle TBR.
Poppy Nash
Poppy joined the Who What Wear UK team as Managing Editor in 2022. After graduating from university with a degree in English literature, she worked for several publications, including SheerLuxe, before landing her role at Who What Wear UK.
As WWW UK’s Managing Editor, Poppy looks after the content calendar and all output across the brand, in addition to working with contributors and supporting the Editor in Chief with social media, branded content, marketing and brand strategy. A keen eye for detail means Poppy oversees the production of tentpole moments such as special issues, events, gift guides and more. You won’t find many articles by Poppy on site, but when you do, there’s no doubt they will either be focused on dresses, handbags or classic high-street buys she shares with her mum. Or better yet, all three!
Who What Wear was founded in 2006 by Hillary Kerr and Katherine Power as a daily fashion newsletter and website that was one of the first to bring a shopping-focused, editorial approach to the digital space. In 2015, the brand expanded and launched Who What Wear UK to create content specifically catered to our UK-based audience. In addition to the digital property, Who What Wear has launched two books, a podcast, and a clothing line. In 2022, Future PLC acquired Who What Wear, strengthening Future’s portfolio in the fashion-and-beauty space in the U.S. and UK market.
Today, Who What Wear UK boasts 2.5 million social followers, 1.9 million average monthly users, and nearly half a million newsletter subscribers.
Who What Wear UK is an independent journalistic outlet committed to the principles of freedom of expression as protected under UK law. We follow the Editors’ Code of Practice overseen by the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO) and uphold high standards of ethical integrity and transparency. Who What Wear UK advocates using an abundance of caution to provide a safe, inclusive, and equality-based resource for our readers. Errors or mistakes are corrected.
For interviews, press requests, or general comments, please contact us via pr@futurenet.com.
For any advertising inquiries, please email advertising@whowhatwear.com.
