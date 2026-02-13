Fashion's love affair with looking in the rearview mirror is a tale as old as time. The biggest runway designers frequently return to the stripped-back minimalism of the 90s, the chintzy glitz of the 1920s, the glam rock of the 70s, the doll-like dress sense of the 1960s and the indie sleaze sensibilities of the 2000s. But for 2026, a particular period is coming back with a serious bang, ushering in a new wave of clashing brights, unabashed prints and patterns, decadent silhouettes, and high-camp accessorising. It is, of course, the 1980s, and the most headline-grabbing designers went all-out on this retro mood across the runways for the spring/ summer season.
From the blingy debutantes premiering at Richard Quinn to the Molly Ringwald doppelgängers at Caro Editions, the leather-clad club rats of Dario Vitale's Versace and the boho jet-set babes of Chemena Kamali's Chloé, designers hailing from Paris, Milan, London and Copenhagen leaned in to the multifaceted era of the 80s, giving it a fresh and wearable POV for today. Like, totally.
I've scoured the runway for the best 80s trends that 2026 has to offer, rounding them all up for you here. Whether you are in the mood to raid the fantasy closets of Madonna, Whitney, Blondie, Iman, Cyndi, or Sade, there's something for everyone. Scroll on for my 80s trend style file, complete with shopping ideas and styling tips to get you in the mood.
The 5 Biggest 80s Trends Making a Comeback in 2026, According to the Runways:
1. Show-Stopping Polka Dots
Style Notes: Thought you had seen the last of this distinct and repetitive trend? Think again! Polka dots are about to undergo yet another renaissance, courtesy of Jacquemus, Nina Ricci, Dries Van Noten and Patou. I'm seeing them, in multiples, across sheer gowns, full-length coats, fitted blazers and evening mini dresses, not only in black and white, but in dazzling primary tones, too. Clash yours with watercolour florals, pop-colour sneakers and exaggerated accessories for the full effect, time after time. Side ponytail, optional.
Reformation
Carolina Silk Skirt
This skirt comes in a vast array of colours, but go for polka this season.
H&M
Gathered Strappy Dress
This is 80s through and through! The ruching and monochromatic polka dots make this the perfect spring dress.
H&M
Tie-Neck Chiffon Blouse
Team with a leather jacket and denim jeans for the perfect nod to the 80s.
Free People
Butterfly Babe Maxi Dress
The lace details set this polka dress apart from the rest.
SELF-PORTRAIT
Tie-Side Asymmetric Polka-Dot Satin-Crepe Mini Dress
Wow! Such a show-stopper. Team with a mini bag and kitten heels for a spot on party look.
2. Mix & Match Brights
Style Notes: I recently reported on the biggest colours that the runways had to offer for the spring/summer 2026 season, but the boldest of designers chose to mix and match these eye-popping shades for a thoroughly 80s take. We're talking mint green against cobalt, lemon yellow paired with frosty blue, royal purple partnering with powder pink, and lastly, chartreuse harmonising with lapis blue. Nothing is off limits, as long as the tones in the look are picked from various sides of the colour wheel. Versace, Nina Ricci, Valentino and Chloé were the purveyors of this statement-making trend and showed just how expertly it can be donned for evening ensembles. See you at the discothèque!
Massimo Dutti
Flowing Shirt With Snap Buttons
I just know this jacket will sell out soon. It's giving Jacob Elordi vibes!
ZARA
Fine Knit Wool Blend Jumper
This zesty top will add a thoroughly 80s zing to your spring 'fits.
COS
Merino Wool V-Neck Jumper
This bright blue hue feels so fresh for the new season. Pair with tailored or cigarette trousers for an 80s mood.
HIGH SPORT
Louis Cropped Wool-Blend Slim-Leg Pants
I've seen so many fashion girlies wear these trousers, and they come in such fun colours.
M&S
Pure Merino Wool Crew Neck Jumper
Chartreuse is on my mind this spring, in a big way.
3. Big Skirt Energy
Style Notes: Skirts are coming in all shapes, sizes and colours for 2026, holding a lighthearted and playful essence that only the 80s could muster. I've been tracking the rise and fall of certain hemlines for months, but it turns out, anything goes for the spring season. In Copenhagen, flippy, layered knee-length skirts took centre stage at Caro Editions, and lacy pencil peplums were all over the runway at Nicklas Skovgaard. In Paris, Balenciaga debuted drop-waist evening skirts in flowing, operatic lengths and killawatt colours (no doubt drawing inspo from their illustrious archives), and back in London, cutesy puffball minis in pastel hues had us all drooling on the FROW at Mithridate. I'm calling it now: skirt SZN is about to be full swing, and it's gone all-out 80s.
ZARA
Ruffled Midi Skirt
This ruffled skirt is giving Pretty in Pink vibes.
Hush
Ivy Pleated Air Flow Midi Skirt
The volume! The powder blue hue! This Hush skirt is everything.