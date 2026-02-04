Stove Pipe Jeans Are Trending—Two Spring-Friendly Shoes That Always Look Chic With Them

It’s true: stove pipe jeans are shaping up to be the denim trend of spring, and naturally, the style set has already stolen a march on warm-weather styling. Stepping out in L.A.—where temperatures are already hovering around a balmy 25°C—Hailey Bieber wore the streamlined silhouette with the two spring shoe trends every other fashion person will be pairing with their stove-pipe jeans in just a few weeks time.
First up, I spotted Hailey in a relaxed daytime look, elevated by a sleek pair of black high-heel shoes. While the jeans themselves have an easy, unfussy feel, the addition of heels sharpened the outfit, lending it a refined edge. The extra height elongates the leg, while the jeans’ clean, structured finish creates a polished silhouette.
Next, Bieber swapped heels for a springtime staple we’re certain to see everywhere in the coming weeks. With her winter boots packed away, Hailey styled her straight-leg jeans with lightweight black flip-flops. Balancing the laid-back footwear, she layered a simple white T-shirt under a fur-trimmed jacket, finishing the look with black oval sunglasses and a compact black bag for an evening out in the city.
Two of the chicest shoe pairings stove-pipe jeans could ask for—read on to discover and shop the best stove-pipe jeans, heels and flip-flops to recreate the look this spring.
Shop Stove Pipe Jeans:
H&M
Slim Straight Jeans
Be quick! I can't see these staying in stock for long.
Reformation
Cynthia High Rise Straight Jeans
Reformation's Cynthia jeans are a fashion person's favourites.
Khaite
Danielle Stretch High-Waist Straight-Leg Jeans
Style with a slim-fitting jacket for a sleek, cohesive look.
Agolde
90s Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
Style these with boots until spring rolls around.
COS
Reprise Straight-Leg Jeans
These also come in two other shades.
Shop Heels:
H&M
Kitten-Heeled Pointed Slingbacks
The glossy croc detailing gives these such an elevated edge.
Mango
High-Heeled Shoes
Every great wardrobe starts with a pair of black heels.
Prada
Patent Leather Slingback Pumps
Prada's glossy slingbacks will never go out of style.
Zara
Heeled Shoes
Style with denim or pair with a long-line dress.
Shop Flip Flops:
Reformation
Jessie Thong Sandal
I'm banking these ahead of the summer months.
Vagabond
Izzy Sandals
The leather composition gives these such an elevated edge.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.