French Girls Have Me Convinced—This “Dated” Jeans Trend is The Chicest Style to Wear This Spring

The cuffed jeans trend is about to become their new '90s straight? Scroll to discover why below.

Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki's avatar
By
published
in Features
Fashion people saraloura, annelauremais and salome.mory show the french girl cuffed jeans trend.
(Image credit: @saraloura @annelauremais @salome.mory)
Jump to category:

French women are often regarded as the creme de la creme when it comes to elegant dressing, and for good reason. Pared-back and undeniably chic, any piece they have in their capsule rotation, I immediately take note of, and when it comes to denim they are always faithful to flattering, anti-trend styles that stand the test of time. Often spotted sporting ‘90s straights or subtle flares, it was their recent reintroduction of the '90s cuffed jean trend that really piqued my interest and gave me inspiration for my own wardrobe too.

Fashion person Salome Mory shows the cuffed jeans trend 2026.

(Image credit: @salmone.mory)

Hoisting up their high-waisted jeans and rolling hems to ankle-grazing length, this quick styling hack is the easiest way to elevate a look in just one step. Both practical and fashionable, the addition of a simple roll stops puddle pants from dragging, but also adds styling polish that works with every look, allowing their footwear of choice to shine.

Fashion person annelauremais wears the french girl cuffed jeans trend.

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

With so many denim trends on the market right now, cuffed jeans have an innately “styled up” feel, and thankfully French women have provided us with plenty of enviable outfits for inspiration if you’re unsure how to channel the look. From wide-leg, relaxed fit jeans with laissez-faire energy, to smart double denim and square-toe heels, it’s the subtle cuffed hem that is the point of interest in an otherwise casual outfit.

Fashion person Sara Loura wears the french girl cuffed jeans trend.

(Image credit: @saraloura)

If you need any further proof that these jeans are well worth considering. Celebrities are hopping on the trend too (Margot Robbie and Kendall Jenner, we’re looking at you). Could cuffed jeans be the next big thing in denim? Well, whether you're in the market for a light wash, straight-leg style or a low-slung baggier iteration, there's plenty to play with. Scroll down to shop my edit of the best French girl-approved cuffed jeans to shop now.

Shop the French Girl Cuffed Jean Trend Below:

Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Junior Fashion Editor

Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.

At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.