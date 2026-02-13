French women are often regarded as the creme de la creme when it comes to elegant dressing, and for good reason. Pared-back and undeniably chic, any piece they have in their capsule rotation, I immediately take note of, and when it comes to denim they are always faithful to flattering, anti-trend styles that stand the test of time. Often spotted sporting ‘90s straights or subtle flares, it was their recent reintroduction of the '90s cuffed jean trend that really piqued my interest and gave me inspiration for my own wardrobe too.
Hoisting up their high-waisted jeans and rolling hems to ankle-grazing length, this quick styling hack is the easiest way to elevate a look in just one step. Both practical and fashionable, the addition of a simple roll stops puddle pants from dragging, but also adds styling polish that works with every look, allowing their footwear of choice to shine.
With so many denim trends on the market right now, cuffed jeans have an innately “styled up” feel, and thankfully French women have provided us with plenty of enviable outfits for inspiration if you’re unsure how to channel the look. From wide-leg, relaxed fit jeans with laissez-faire energy, to smart double denim and square-toe heels, it’s the subtle cuffed hem that is the point of interest in an otherwise casual outfit.
If you need any further proof that these jeans are well worth considering. Celebrities are hopping on the trend too (Margot Robbie and Kendall Jenner, we’re looking at you). Could cuffed jeans be the next big thing in denim? Well, whether you're in the market for a light wash, straight-leg style or a low-slung baggier iteration, there's plenty to play with. Scroll down to shop my edit of the best French girl-approved cuffed jeans to shop now.
Shop the French Girl Cuffed Jean Trend Below:
H&M
Wide High Ankle Jeans
These look far more expensive than their £20 price tag.
Whistles
Selvedge Turn Up Detail Jean
The delicate frayed helm is a nice touch.
MANGO
Balloon Jeans With Rolled-Up Hem
If you're less of a straight leg person why not try this elevated balloon pair instead!
Damson Madder
Italian Selvedge Sylvie Jeans With Turn Up
The embroidered back pocket is a nice touch.
TOMMY HILFIGER
Claire Turn-Up High Rise Wide Leg Jeans
Distressed-wash jeans have been all over my social media feed as of late.
Free People
Isabelle Slim Cuffed Jeans
These have gone straight into my basket!
Anthropologie
The Kayden Carpenter Barrel Jeans by Pilcro
This is exactly how I'll be wearing my own this spring.
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.