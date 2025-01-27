7 Simple, Anti-Trend Outfits With Jeans French Women Always Rely On
Classic, effortless and irresistibly chic—these are just a few of the words that come to mind when I think of French style. Rooted in key staples, the French wardrobe manages to always exude a kind of timelessness that supersedes ever-changing fashion tides, while still being very much on-trend by incorporating colours and pieces that cross over with their taste for the classics. So it's no surprise that when looking for fresh inspiration for how to style my most-worn item—jeans—the French are the first source I turn to.
Denim is a staple of the French wardrobe, with straight- or wide-leg blue denim the typical go-to (bonus points if they have a worn-in, vintage look). And as these stylish French women prove, denim really can be styled for any occasion—and always look incredibly sleek. The key, it seems, is to keep it simple while also making sure every piece looks carefully considered. That doesn't have to mean splurging on designer finds, but taking your time to find the exact right top, shirt, blazer or jacket that is just right, rather than stuffing your wardrobe with lots of not-quite-it pieces.
Below, I've found 7 looks that demonstrate the key ways French women style their jeans for every occasion, no matter the year. Keep scrolling for the looks that will take you through the rest of this season and beyond.
1. Short Sleeved Jumper + Straight Leg Jeans + Mary Janes
Style Notes: A casual, every day look with a sophisticated French twist, this outfit is such an easy way to style jeans in a way that still appears very considered. And is there any shoe more French than a flat Mary Jane?
Woven leather bags are such a great way to add a touch of texture to this understated look.
2. Strapless Top + Blue Jeans + Heeled Mules
Style Notes: Yes, denim can be styled for evening wear, it's just about choosing the right pieces. I'm obsessed with the strapless peplum top—it's just so elegant—and the heeled suede mules really exude effortless sophistication.
This has such a cool tie detail at the back (which also ensure you'll have the perfect tight fit).
Follow Sylvie's example and opt for pulled back hair and drop earrings to really lean into the drama of the strapless top.
3. Cardigan + T-Shirt + Long Coat + Wide Leg Jeans + Pointed Heels
Style Notes: It's clear from my Instagram scrolling that French women are continuing to back red as a top colour in 2025. And one of the best ways to wear it is by opting for a piece that French women swear by—a cardigan, ideally worn slightly open over a crisp white t-shirt.
Wide-leg jeans continue to be a top denim silhouette in 2025.
4. T-Shirt + Trench Coat + Black Jeans + Heeled Boots
Style Notes: The trench coat is the outerwear that crosses over between French and British style, proving that it really is a piece worth investing in. Keep it clean and simple by pairing yours with black jeans and sleek ankle boots.
I love our Franny styles her looks with a slouchy, oversized leather clutch.
5. Faux Fur Jacket + Vintage Wash Jeans + Patent Heels
Style Notes: Over the past few months, I've spotted so many Londoners sporting a faux fur jacket—but the French have been backing this staple item for years. Wearing yours with jeans and patent heels creates an outfit that is the perfect balance between high and low.
Personally, I love the idea of matching your bag to your heels.
6. Leather Jacket + Shirt + Straight Leg Jeans + Heeled Pumps
Style Notes: I love absolutely everything about this look—including the fact it's made up of pieces I can see myself mixing and matching in so many other looks.
Investing in a crisp white shirt is a purchase you'll never regret.
Our editors are big fans of Mango's jeans—and for good reason.
I'm obsessed with this ultra cool leather jacket, which has such a cool, minimalist silhouette.
7. Shirt + White Jeans + Converse
Style Notes: I've got my eye on Spring (it can't come soon enough) and as soon as the sun breaks through the grey clouds I'll be recreating this look. White jeans always manage to look so chic, but I love how this outfit balances sophisticated with casual thanks to the shirt and Converse combination.
As an owner of these exact jeans, I can personally attest to their excellent quality.
Jess Kelham-Hohler is a freelance writer, editor and content strategist. She has been a contributor for Who What Wear UK since 2023. Currently based in London following six years in Washington D.C. and New York, she was previously the Digital Editor for Soho House & Co, an international group of private members’ clubs for creatives. She has interviewed a range of artists, creators and more, including Alighieri founder Rosh Mahtani, photographer Misan Harriman and fashion editor Lindsay Peoples Wagner. Today, she writes primarily about fashion, travel and culture for various publications, and has worked as a copywriter and content strategist for brands such as Belstaff, Olivela and Equinox.