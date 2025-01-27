7 Simple, Anti-Trend Outfits With Jeans French Women Always Rely On

Classic, effortless and irresistibly chic—these are just a few of the words that come to mind when I think of French style. Rooted in key staples, the French wardrobe manages to always exude a kind of timelessness that supersedes ever-changing fashion tides, while still being very much on-trend by incorporating colours and pieces that cross over with their taste for the classics. So it's no surprise that when looking for fresh inspiration for how to style my most-worn item—jeans—the French are the first source I turn to.

Denim is a staple of the French wardrobe, with straight- or wide-leg blue denim the typical go-to (bonus points if they have a worn-in, vintage look). And as these stylish French women prove, denim really can be styled for any occasion—and always look incredibly sleek. The key, it seems, is to keep it simple while also making sure every piece looks carefully considered. That doesn't have to mean splurging on designer finds, but taking your time to find the exact right top, shirt, blazer or jacket that is just right, rather than stuffing your wardrobe with lots of not-quite-it pieces.

Below, I've found 7 looks that demonstrate the key ways French women style their jeans for every occasion, no matter the year. Keep scrolling for the looks that will take you through the rest of this season and beyond.

SHOP ELEGANT FRENCH JEAN OUTFITS:

1. Short Sleeved Jumper + Straight Leg Jeans + Mary Janes

Style Notes: A casual, every day look with a sophisticated French twist, this outfit is such an easy way to style jeans in a way that still appears very considered. And is there any shoe more French than a flat Mary Jane?

SHOP THE LOOK:

Alpaca-Blend Knitted Top
& Other Stories
Alpaca-Blend Knitted Top

This looks so cosy.

Column Straight-Leg Jeans
COS
Column Straight-Leg Jeans

I'm such a fan of COS's jeans.

Mary Jane Flats
Arket
Mary Jane Flats

These look exactly like the pair Tamara is wearing.

Santa Croce Big Woven Leather Tote
DRAGON DIFFUSION
Santa Croce Big Woven Leather Tote

Woven leather bags are such a great way to add a touch of texture to this understated look.

2. Strapless Top + Blue Jeans + Heeled Mules

Style Notes: Yes, denim can be styled for evening wear, it's just about choosing the right pieces. I'm obsessed with the strapless peplum top—it's just so elegant—and the heeled suede mules really exude effortless sophistication.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Fleuri Strapless Linen Top
FAITHFULL
Fleuri Strapless Linen Top

This has such a cool tie detail at the back (which also ensure you'll have the perfect tight fit).

Valen Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
AGOLDE
Valen Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans

These have just the right crop to show off the heels.

Wilda Kitten Mule
Reformation
Wilda Kitten Mule

A kitten heel is my preferred heel height.

Molten Doughnut Double Drop Earrings
Missoma
Molten Doughnut Double Drop Earrings

Follow Sylvie's example and opt for pulled back hair and drop earrings to really lean into the drama of the strapless top.

3. Cardigan + T-Shirt + Long Coat + Wide Leg Jeans + Pointed Heels

Style Notes: It's clear from my Instagram scrolling that French women are continuing to back red as a top colour in 2025. And one of the best ways to wear it is by opting for a piece that French women swear by—a cardigan, ideally worn slightly open over a crisp white t-shirt.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Cotton T-Shirt
H&M
Cotton T-Shirt

A great t-shirt at an amazing price.

Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan

A cashmere cardigan? Yes, please.

Clara Baggy Wide-Leg Organic Jeans
AGOLDE
Clara Baggy Wide-Leg Organic Jeans

Wide-leg jeans continue to be a top denim silhouette in 2025.

Patent Leather Saba Slingback Heels 55
aeyde
Patent Leather Saba Slingback Heels 55

I love the glossy finish of these slingbacks.

Tailored Single-Breasted Coat
& Other Stories
Tailored Single-Breasted Coat

An easy coat for the in-between weather days.

4. T-Shirt + Trench Coat + Black Jeans + Heeled Boots

Style Notes: The trench coat is the outerwear that crosses over between French and British style, proving that it really is a piece worth investing in. Keep it clean and simple by pairing yours with black jeans and sleek ankle boots.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt
COS
Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt

My go-to white t-shirt.

Lupine High Flared Stretch Jeans
Arket
Lupine High Flared Stretch Jeans

This whole look is very French, to be honest.

Matteo Trench
Reformation
Matteo Trench

If you don't already own a trench, this is a brilliant option.

Leather Mid-Heel Boots Black
Toteme
Leather Mid-Heel Boots Black

I've been lusting after these boots for so many months...

Cavatelli Clutch - Leather
COS
Cavatelli Clutch - Leather

I love our Franny styles her looks with a slouchy, oversized leather clutch.

5. Faux Fur Jacket + Vintage Wash Jeans + Patent Heels

Style Notes: Over the past few months, I've spotted so many Londoners sporting a faux fur jacket—but the French have been backing this staple item for years. Wearing yours with jeans and patent heels creates an outfit that is the perfect balance between high and low.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Galaxy Loose Straight Leg Jeans
Weekday
Galaxy Loose Straight Leg Jeans

I love the vintage wash of these jeans.

Faux Fur Jacket With Lapel Collar
bershka
Faux Fur Jacket With Lapel Collar

The kind of jacket that will upgrade any look.

Embellished Slingback Pumps
& Other Stories
Embellished Slingback Pumps

So sleek.

Bowtie
Russell & Bromley
Bowtie Bow Top Handle Bag

Personally, I love the idea of matching your bag to your heels.

6. Leather Jacket + Shirt + Straight Leg Jeans + Heeled Pumps

Style Notes: I love absolutely everything about this look—including the fact it's made up of pieces I can see myself mixing and matching in so many other looks.

SHOP THE LOOK:

The Classic: Weave, White
With Nothing Underneath
The Classic: Weave, White

Investing in a crisp white shirt is a purchase you'll never regret.

Matilda Medium-Rise Straight-Fit Jeans - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Matilda Medium-Rise Straight-Fit Jeans

Our editors are big fans of Mango's jeans—and for good reason.

Cocoon Paneled Leather Jacket
ST. AGNI
Cocoon Paneled Leather Jacket

I'm obsessed with this ultra cool leather jacket, which has such a cool, minimalist silhouette.

Patent Leather Slingback Pumps
& Other Stories
Patent Leather Slingback Pumps

These could honestly pass for designer.

7. Shirt + White Jeans + Converse

Style Notes: I've got my eye on Spring (it can't come soon enough) and as soon as the sun breaks through the grey clouds I'll be recreating this look. White jeans always manage to look so chic, but I love how this outfit balances sophisticated with casual thanks to the shirt and Converse combination.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Relaxed-Fit Poplin Shirt
Arket
Relaxed-Fit Poplin Shirt

Such a classic shirt style.

Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Jeans
Reformation
Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Jeans

As an owner of these exact jeans, I can personally attest to their excellent quality.

Chuck Taylor All Star 70 Canvas Sneakers
CONVERSE
Chuck Taylor All Star 70 Canvas Sneakers

The trainer that will never go out of style.

Tortoiseshell Cat-Eye Cecily Sunglasses
Nobody's Child
Tortoiseshell Cat-Eye Cecily Sunglasses

Bring on the sunshine.

