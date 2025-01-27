7 Simple, Anti-Trend Outfits With Jeans French Women Always Rely On

Classic, effortless and irresistibly chic—these are just a few of the words that come to mind when I think of French style. Rooted in key staples, the French wardrobe manages to always exude a kind of timelessness that supersedes ever-changing fashion tides, while still being very much on-trend by incorporating colours and pieces that cross over with their taste for the classics. So it's no surprise that when looking for fresh inspiration for how to style my most-worn item—jeans—the French are the first source I turn to.

Denim is a staple of the French wardrobe, with straight- or wide-leg blue denim the typical go-to (bonus points if they have a worn-in, vintage look). And as these stylish French women prove, denim really can be styled for any occasion—and always look incredibly sleek. The key, it seems, is to keep it simple while also making sure every piece looks carefully considered. That doesn't have to mean splurging on designer finds, but taking your time to find the exact right top, shirt, blazer or jacket that is just right, rather than stuffing your wardrobe with lots of not-quite-it pieces.

Below, I've found 7 looks that demonstrate the key ways French women style their jeans for every occasion, no matter the year. Keep scrolling for the looks that will take you through the rest of this season and beyond.

SHOP ELEGANT FRENCH JEAN OUTFITS:

1. Short Sleeved Jumper + Straight Leg Jeans + Mary Janes

Style Notes: A casual, every day look with a sophisticated French twist, this outfit is such an easy way to style jeans in a way that still appears very considered. And is there any shoe more French than a flat Mary Jane?

SHOP THE LOOK:

& Other Stories Alpaca-Blend Knitted Top £67 SHOP NOW This looks so cosy.

COS Column Straight-Leg Jeans £85 SHOP NOW I'm such a fan of COS's jeans.

Arket Mary Jane Flats £159 SHOP NOW These look exactly like the pair Tamara is wearing.

DRAGON DIFFUSION Santa Croce Big Woven Leather Tote £370 SHOP NOW Woven leather bags are such a great way to add a touch of texture to this understated look.

2. Strapless Top + Blue Jeans + Heeled Mules

Style Notes: Yes, denim can be styled for evening wear, it's just about choosing the right pieces. I'm obsessed with the strapless peplum top—it's just so elegant—and the heeled suede mules really exude effortless sophistication.

SHOP THE LOOK:

FAITHFULL Fleuri Strapless Linen Top £150 SHOP NOW This has such a cool tie detail at the back (which also ensure you'll have the perfect tight fit).

AGOLDE Valen Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans £300 SHOP NOW These have just the right crop to show off the heels.

Reformation Wilda Kitten Mule £298 SHOP NOW A kitten heel is my preferred heel height.

Missoma Molten Doughnut Double Drop Earrings £165 SHOP NOW Follow Sylvie's example and opt for pulled back hair and drop earrings to really lean into the drama of the strapless top.

3. Cardigan + T-Shirt + Long Coat + Wide Leg Jeans + Pointed Heels

Style Notes: It's clear from my Instagram scrolling that French women are continuing to back red as a top colour in 2025. And one of the best ways to wear it is by opting for a piece that French women swear by—a cardigan, ideally worn slightly open over a crisp white t-shirt.

SHOP THE LOOK:

H&M Cotton T-Shirt £7 SHOP NOW A great t-shirt at an amazing price.

Reformation Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan £198 SHOP NOW A cashmere cardigan? Yes, please.

AGOLDE Clara Baggy Wide-Leg Organic Jeans £310 SHOP NOW Wide-leg jeans continue to be a top denim silhouette in 2025.

aeyde Patent Leather Saba Slingback Heels 55 £330 SHOP NOW I love the glossy finish of these slingbacks.

& Other Stories Tailored Single-Breasted Coat £245 SHOP NOW An easy coat for the in-between weather days.

4. T-Shirt + Trench Coat + Black Jeans + Heeled Boots

Style Notes: The trench coat is the outerwear that crosses over between French and British style, proving that it really is a piece worth investing in. Keep it clean and simple by pairing yours with black jeans and sleek ankle boots.

SHOP THE LOOK:

COS Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt £30 SHOP NOW My go-to white t-shirt.

Arket Lupine High Flared Stretch Jeans £87 SHOP NOW This whole look is very French, to be honest.

Reformation Matteo Trench £368 SHOP NOW If you don't already own a trench, this is a brilliant option.

Toteme Leather Mid-Heel Boots Black £590 SHOP NOW I've been lusting after these boots for so many months...

COS Cavatelli Clutch - Leather £135 SHOP NOW I love our Franny styles her looks with a slouchy, oversized leather clutch.

5. Faux Fur Jacket + Vintage Wash Jeans + Patent Heels

Style Notes: Over the past few months, I've spotted so many Londoners sporting a faux fur jacket—but the French have been backing this staple item for years. Wearing yours with jeans and patent heels creates an outfit that is the perfect balance between high and low.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Weekday Galaxy Loose Straight Leg Jeans £56 SHOP NOW I love the vintage wash of these jeans.

bershka Faux Fur Jacket With Lapel Collar £80 SHOP NOW The kind of jacket that will upgrade any look.

& Other Stories Embellished Slingback Pumps £145 SHOP NOW So sleek.

Russell & Bromley Bowtie Bow Top Handle Bag £295 SHOP NOW Personally, I love the idea of matching your bag to your heels.

6. Leather Jacket + Shirt + Straight Leg Jeans + Heeled Pumps

Style Notes: I love absolutely everything about this look—including the fact it's made up of pieces I can see myself mixing and matching in so many other looks.

SHOP THE LOOK:

With Nothing Underneath The Classic: Weave, White £110 SHOP NOW Investing in a crisp white shirt is a purchase you'll never regret.

MANGO Matilda Medium-Rise Straight-Fit Jeans £36 SHOP NOW Our editors are big fans of Mango's jeans—and for good reason.

ST. AGNI Cocoon Paneled Leather Jacket £600 SHOP NOW I'm obsessed with this ultra cool leather jacket, which has such a cool, minimalist silhouette.

& Other Stories Patent Leather Slingback Pumps £125 SHOP NOW These could honestly pass for designer.

7. Shirt + White Jeans + Converse

Style Notes: I've got my eye on Spring (it can't come soon enough) and as soon as the sun breaks through the grey clouds I'll be recreating this look. White jeans always manage to look so chic, but I love how this outfit balances sophisticated with casual thanks to the shirt and Converse combination.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Arket Relaxed-Fit Poplin Shirt £77 SHOP NOW Such a classic shirt style.

Reformation Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Jeans £168 SHOP NOW As an owner of these exact jeans, I can personally attest to their excellent quality.

CONVERSE Chuck Taylor All Star 70 Canvas Sneakers £80 £56 SHOP NOW The trainer that will never go out of style.