I'm a Minimalist Fashion Editor—6 Classic Outfit Formulas I Come Back to Time and Time Again

As much as I love researching and forecasting emerging trends, my own wardrobe is rooted in classic, timeless pieces. While this may seem contradictory, I believe the two can coexist. Just because I admire a new trend doesn’t mean it works within my existing wardrobe—or that I need to invest in every trend that comes along. In fact, there are plenty of trends I appreciate from afar, but they simply aren’t my style. And that's ok.
In general, I gravitate towards neutral tones and versatile pieces that can be styled in multiple ways—if an item doesn’t work with at least three different outfits, I won’t buy it. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve taken a more considered approach to shopping, choosing pieces that will stand the test of time and remain in my wardrobe for years, whether they’re from the high street or a designer label. Now, I am on the lookout for core staples that transcend trends and will firmly earn their place in my capsule wardrobe. These foundational pieces can be worn season after season, year after year, without ever feeling dated.
To prove my point, I’ve compiled six of my favourite classic outfit formulas to offer inspiration and fresh ways to style these core pieces. Perfect timing if you need a little inspo to carry you through until the end of the year...
6 Classic Outfit Formulas I Wear on Repeat:
1. Blazer + Jeans
Style Notes: One of my ultimate outfit go-to outfits! A blazer and jeans are such a classic option, no matter what the occasion. In the colder months or for a night out, I pair it with a heeled ankle boot, whereas for something more casual, I opt for a ballet flat or suede trainers instead. A fitted blazer creates a more accentuated silhouette, while a boxy, oversized blazer gives a more relaxed feel.
Shop the Look:
& Other Stories
Double-Breasted Wool Blazer
A fitted blazer creates a more structured silhouette.
ANINE BING
Gavin High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
A high-waisted jean gives the illusion of longer legs.
AEYDE
Sofie Leather Ankle Boots
Black ankle boots are such a good style to invest in as they're something you'll keep in your wardrobe for years to come.
Toteme
Belted Leather Bucket Bag Black
I can't decide on my favourite Toteme handbag style but this might be it...
2. Midi Dress + Knee-High Boots
Style Notes: A midi dress is my go-to when I want something simple but also want to feel put together. It’s such a timeless option, available in countless colours and silhouettes, so it’s really about finding one that complements your existing wardrobe. I tend to opt for classic shades like black or chocolate brown, as they’re versatile and easy to wear across different occasions. Paired with leather or suede knee-high boots, it’s a truly failsafe combination.
Shop the Look:
H&M
Rib-Knit Turtleneck Dress
A knitted dress is a go-to of mine in winter.
ZARA
Long Belted Coat With Wool Zw Collection Limited Edition
Zara's coats are so good.
STAUD
Wally Suede Knee Boots
These will go with so many different outfits.
Uniqlo
100% Cashmere Knit Beanie
Such a good price for 100% cashmere.
3. White T-Shirt + Tailored Trousers
Style Notes: While it sounds simple, don’t underestimate the power of a white tee paired with black tailored trousers. To balance the boxy shape of the top, copy Lison and opt for a more tapered pair of trousers that cinch in at the ankle. A pointed heel instantly ties the look together and gives it that chic, elegant finish.
Shop the Look:
COS
Clean Cut T-Shirt
A classic buy.
COS
Barrel-Leg Trousers
These will quickly become an every day staple.
M&S
Kitten Heel Court Shoes
M&S have seriously upped their shoe game lately.
SOPHIE BUHAI
Small Full Moon Silver, Cord and Onyx Necklace
An all black necklace ties in the monochromic look.
4. V-Neck Jumper + Jeans
Style Notes: I firmly believe thata v-neck jumper is a year-round staple. Worn alone or layered over a basic t-shirt, it’s such a wearable, classic knit. Opt for a finer knit during the cooler temperatures of spring or autumn, and in the depths of winter, invest in a big chunky style. Paired with a good pair of jeans, it’s one of my favourite outfit formulas. I tend to gravitate to a straight or barrel-leg, depending on what sort of look I want to achieve.
Shop the Look:
Reformation
Jadey Cashmere Oversized V-Neck Sweater
This comes in ten different colourways.
Uniqlo
Airism Cotton T-Shirt
Uniqlo is known for their quality basics at such affordable prices.
ALIGNE
High Rise Straight Leg Jeans
Aligne's size range is extremely impressive, these are available from a W24-W40.
H&M
Leather Ballet Pumps
Treat leopard print like a neutral when it comes to styling and it won't be so intimidating.
5. Tailored Trousers + Trainers
Style Notes: Tailored trousers are one thing I reach for time and time again. I will even admit I have them in quite a few different colours and shapes... When it comes to wider-leg trousers, trainers are my favourite shoe of choice to help me achieve a more casual, everyday look. I simply add a tucked-in t-shirt or cosy knit and I'm set!