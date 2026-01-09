There are trends, and then there are it girl trends—the kind that are a little more interesting and often possess a longevity that doesn't happen for all trends that crop up. It girls don't copy; they're the heart of these trends, which is what makes them stand out. With the start of the year, I often create a vision board and refresh my outfit inspiration collections, and the first place I always turn is to the French it girls who never fail to sit on the cutting edge of fashion. However, they always approach it in a way that's, yes, cool, but also accessible.
We've noted the French girl colour trends taking over (some of which feature here) as well as the staples they'll be wearing, but now it's time to dissect the very sleek trends we picked up on our radar that will no doubt last from these early months to the end of the year. These range from statement rings and trousers that will no doubt grab attention to chic leather bomber jackets and unexpected colour combinations that work exceedingly well together.
Scroll on for the French girl it trends you can take and put your own twist on from now until December (and beyond).
5 French It Girl Fashion Trends for 2026:
1. Statement Rings
Style Notes: If you're more of a minimalist at heart, you can always rely on French women to offer the best examples of how to wear statement pieces whilst keeping it classic and sophisticated. As is the case with statement rings. They're by no means gaudy or loud, but rather chic and eye-catching, as Anne-Laure is wearing.
2. Ethereal Blouses
Style Notes: Set aside the clean, crisp button-downs for a second and instead embrace more ethereal tops. They infuse outfits with a kind of whimsy that you don't see every day. Amy's gorgeous pink blouse also embodies a colour trend that's no doubt going to make a comeback this spring too.
3. Leather Bomber Jackets
Style Notes: I've noticed an uptick in the number of leather bomber jackets around, and I love that this shape adds more volume and texture to a standard leather jacket. Ellie's burgundy number adds just the right amount of colour to an outfit. I'll also be copying the wide-leg jeans and bag in a slightly different tone for my own looks this winter. I've personally been so besotted with the trend that I invested in my own leather bomber (à la Anine Bing) too as a birthday treat.
4. Updated Pleated Trousers
Style Notes: I'm of the opinion that the more interesting the trouser the better, and that's certainly been the case with the pleated trousers I've spotted across the Parisian fashion set. Whether it's voluminous pleats, an asymmetric belt (like Aude-Julie's), ankle ties or balloon silhouettes, pleats have received an upgrade this year and the French fashion set have happily adopted them.
