As we begin descending into that in-between weather, shoes are at the top of my mind. Some days only my big chunky boots are appropriate; however, as the weather slightly (I said slightly!) starts to warm, I have begun reintroducing my loafers into my outfit rotation.
I must admit, I do feel my shoes have never been my strong suit when it comes to my wardrobe. I’ve sometimes felt I’ve put together a chic outfit, but then don’t have the right shoe options to give it that final, finishing touch, so my agenda this year is to assess my current shoe-drobe and find what it is I’m missing.
As much as clothing trends are rather fleeting and seem to come and go quickly, the same can’t be said for accessories. Shoes and bag trends stick around longer, which gives you a chance to decide whether it will actually work in your existing wardrobe, or if you just like it because you’ve seen it on other people (don’t worry, we’ve all been guilty of this). I’ve been doing my research this week, specifically looking at what European women are wearing shoe-wise for the season ahead, and I must admit, I am quite happy with my findings.
The line-up of European shoe trends for spring 2026, I’ve found, reads like a pretty chic wish list of styles. From the timeless ballet flat, a shoe we could all anticipate would be sticking around this year, to pointed wedge heels, the option that is guaranteed to instantly elevate any outfit and surprise you with its versatility, there really is an option to suit any occasion and up the ante of any shoe collection.
To find out more, scroll on to see my five favourite European shoe trends for 2026, which are already being backed by the chicest women in London, Paris, Stockholm and more.
5 Spring Shoe Trends Everyone Is Wearing in Europe Right Now:
1. Pointed Wedges
Style Notes: A pointed shoe is one of those styles that can instantly elevate even the most casual of outfits. I’m seeing more and more of the style with a wedge heel as opposed to a stiletto style and it’s undeniably chic and just gives that finishing touch of something new and refreshing.
2. Ballet Flats
Style Notes: It should come as no surprise that the classic ballet flat is in this round up. After their resurgence a couple of years ago, they continue to maintain the same momentum and have solidified themselves into capsule wardrobe territory. I have an array of styles in my collection and it’s something I’ll always own.
3. Kitten Heel Ankle Boots
Style Notes: As much as I love a heel, I just want something a bit more practical. Enter: the kitten heel ankle boot. It maintains the elegance of a boot, but its kitten heel ensures comfort all day and removes that feeling of wishing you’d brought a change of shoes. I love them styled with straight-leg jeans or tailored trousers.
4. Soft Leather Loafers
Style Notes: As much as I adore suede loafers, they are not an all-weather type of shoe – there’s no chance I’d wear mine in the rain. Instead, replace them with a soft leather iteration for an all rounder option. Worn alone or with a ribbed sock, the styling options are endless.
5. Slingback Flats
Style Notes: Slingbacks are such a sleek option and have such a timeless appeal to them. A flat slingback shoe is so versatile and is a style that can be worn for a chic everyday look, and can take you into an evening outfit. For my 30th, my mum treated me to my prized possession of a pair of Chanel quilted slingback flats and I can't express how much I wear them and so worth the investment.