If there’s one thing fashion people in the UK and in France can agree on, it’s the importance of owning a good pair of jeans. Easy to style, versatile and, most importantly, comfortable, you’ll find denim trousers of some sort in the capsule wardrobes of stylish British and Gallic dressers alike. And this shared love also brings about a common dilemma: choosing which shoes truly look best with jeans. . Now, of course, I already know that there are a number of very basic footwear styles that pair universally well with all jeans. But as a born and raised London girl, I’m not ashamed to say that the French fashion set is always my first port of call for jeans-and-shoe pairings that look fresh, elevated and just that little bit more on trend. And on my recent trip to Paris, I discovered seven key shoe trends that the Gallic girls will be wearing with their denim this year. And luckily for you, I rounded them up below.
From elegant suede loafers to effortlessly cool mesh flats, keep scrolling to discover the seven chic shoe trends French women are wearing with jeans in 2026.
7 Chic Shoe Trends French Women Are Wearing With Jeans in 2026
1. Backless Kitten Heels
Style Notes: The French girls love themselves a ‘90s trend, and with the recent resurgence of backless loafers, flats and trainers, it was only natural that kitten heels were the next step. They look chic, help to keep denim hemlines off the floor, and the lower heel height ensures all-day comfort.
Style Notes: We already know that the French girls love ballet flats, but to make them feel fresh for 2026, they’re opting for slingback iterations. Adding a touch of elegance to your jeans outfits, this combo is perfect for when you want to wear your dark-wash jeans to the office.