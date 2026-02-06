Fashion People Are Wearing This Anti-Jeans Trend Nonstop—5 Chic Shoes to Wear Them With
Rising from the ashes of forgotten '90s fashion trends, cigarette trousers are back with a vengeance. If you plan on wearing them in 2026, however, acquaint yourself with the chicest shoe trend to pair them with.
If the increased visibility of Carolyn Bassette-Kennedy’s iconic off-duty wardrobe has you feeling nostalgic, then the cigarette trouser trend should certainly satiate your desires for a piece underscored with the strain of minimalism so prolific in the ‘90s. Clean cut and as streamlined as a Vogue Slim, this silhouette is embedded with the sensual effortlessness of leading designers from the decade, including Calvin Klein, Helmut Lang and Tom Ford for Gucci, making it a worthy investment for those suffering from wide-leg trouser fatigue.
Already adopted by the most influential members of the contemporary celebrity style set, like Hailey Bieber, Elsa Hosk and Alex Consani in Demna’s debut campaign for the Italian maison, this style is unparalleled in the way it elevates any basic it’s paired with. Whilst the same could be said for straighter cuts of denim (stovepipe jeans) and Savile Row-inspired staples (tailored trousers), this body-conscious shape feels both considered and contemporary despite originating decades ago. You only need to look at the countless cigarette trouser outfits circulating at the moment for evidence of this quality.
Paired with sleek long-sleeved tops, crisp white t-shirts and lightweight jackets embellished with ornate details, cigarette trousers inject any ensemble with a slicker touch. This extends down to the shoes to wear with cigarette trousers, with many a sophisticated dresser proving that everything from polished trainers to premium ankle boots can complement this style.
As a fashion writer, it’s often the case that I’ll build my own outfits from the ground up, meaning that I’ll consider the footwear option I’ll be trotting around in all day as the starting point for the look. So, when it comes to deciding the chic flats or elegant heels I’ll be pairing them with, I really am spoiled for choice, making styling an exceptionally seamless undertaking. (Despite the style itself appearing far more elaborate.) Refined, flattering and oh-so sculptural, uncover the best shoes to wear with cigarette trousers below.
The 5 Chicest Shoes to Wear With Cigarette Trousers
1. Kitten-Heel Boots
Style Notes: Search any well-edited wardrobe and you're bound to find a pair of kitten-heel boots lurking at the bottom. A staple by every definition of the word, this style accentuates the longline shape and slightly-cropped hemline by creating a razor-sharp silhouette that's hard to disregard.
Shop the Shoes:
Toteme
Day Nappa Ankle Boots Black
First debuted on the Scandinavian brand's autumn/winter 2025 runway, this style features a pinched heel and elegant square-toe shape.
Reformation
Remy Stretch Ankle Boot
With elastic woven through the fabric, these are heels that will move with you whilst on the go.
ZARA
Stiletto Heel Ankle Boots With Buckle
Belt accents are taking over accessories, from Prada's beloved Bonnie bag to these Zara stiletto heel ankle boots.
2. Heeled Mules
Style Notes: A perennial essential for prolific tastemakers from the late 20th Century—Gwyneth Paltrow, Winona Ryder, and Jennifer Aniston amongst them—heeled mules are a coquettish-esque shoe choice that offsets the architectural essence innate to cigarette trousers.
Shop the Shoes:
Bottega Veneta
Women's Stretch Mule in Black
Bottega Veneta's mules have quickly become a signature of Daniel Lee's time at the helm, but with a unique sole imprint, they'll certainly always leave a mark.
JENNIFER CHAMANDI
Guido 85 Croc-Effect Leather Mules
Whilst there are so many animal print trends to contend with in 2026, mock croc is definitely one ot have on your radar.
ZARA
Patent Finish Heeled Sandals
Glossy red is a surefire way to get the pulse racing.
3. Court Shoes
Style Notes: When in doubt, call upon the classics. Without any superfluous design elements like sheer overlays or lace trims, cigarette trousers are the epitome of an anything-but-boring-basic. Lean into this timeless quality with a shoe that matches, like a decisively pared-back court shoe.