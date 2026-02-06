Fashion People Are Wearing This Anti-Jeans Trend Nonstop—5 Chic Shoes to Wear Them With

Rising from the ashes of forgotten '90s fashion trends, cigarette trousers are back with a vengeance. If you plan on wearing them in 2026, however, acquaint yourself with the chicest shoe trend to pair them with.

An image of the chicest shoes to wear with cigarette trousers.
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
If the increased visibility of Carolyn Bassette-Kennedy’s iconic off-duty wardrobe has you feeling nostalgic, then the cigarette trouser trend should certainly satiate your desires for a piece underscored with the strain of minimalism so prolific in the ‘90s. Clean cut and as streamlined as a Vogue Slim, this silhouette is embedded with the sensual effortlessness of leading designers from the decade, including Calvin Klein, Helmut Lang and Tom Ford for Gucci, making it a worthy investment for those suffering from wide-leg trouser fatigue.

Already adopted by the most influential members of the contemporary celebrity style set, like Hailey Bieber, Elsa Hosk and Alex Consani in Demna’s debut campaign for the Italian maison, this style is unparalleled in the way it elevates any basic it’s paired with. Whilst the same could be said for straighter cuts of denim (stovepipe jeans) and Savile Row-inspired staples (tailored trousers), this body-conscious shape feels both considered and contemporary despite originating decades ago. You only need to look at the countless cigarette trouser outfits circulating at the moment for evidence of this quality.

Kate Moss wears cigarette trousers on Gucci&#039;s spring/summer 1995 runway during Milan Fashion Week.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Paired with sleek long-sleeved tops, crisp white t-shirts and lightweight jackets embellished with ornate details, cigarette trousers inject any ensemble with a slicker touch. This extends down to the shoes to wear with cigarette trousers, with many a sophisticated dresser proving that everything from polished trainers to premium ankle boots can complement this style.

As a fashion writer, it’s often the case that I’ll build my own outfits from the ground up, meaning that I’ll consider the footwear option I’ll be trotting around in all day as the starting point for the look. So, when it comes to deciding the chic flats or elegant heels I’ll be pairing them with, I really am spoiled for choice, making styling an exceptionally seamless undertaking. (Despite the style itself appearing far more elaborate.) Refined, flattering and oh-so sculptural, uncover the best shoes to wear with cigarette trousers below.

The 5 Chicest Shoes to Wear With Cigarette Trousers

1. Kitten-Heel Boots

An image of @anoukyve wearing cigarette trousers with a trench coat and kitten heel boots.

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Style Notes: Search any well-edited wardrobe and you're bound to find a pair of kitten-heel boots lurking at the bottom. A staple by every definition of the word, this style accentuates the longline shape and slightly-cropped hemline by creating a razor-sharp silhouette that's hard to disregard.

2. Heeled Mules

An image of @sylviemus_ wearing cigarette trousers with heeled mules.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_ )

Style Notes: A perennial essential for prolific tastemakers from the late 20th Century—Gwyneth Paltrow, Winona Ryder, and Jennifer Aniston amongst them—heeled mules are a coquettish-esque shoe choice that offsets the architectural essence innate to cigarette trousers.

3. Court Shoes

An image of @annelauremais wearing cigarette trousers with court heels and a lace shirt.

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Style Notes: When in doubt, call upon the classics. Without any superfluous design elements like sheer overlays or lace trims, cigarette trousers are the epitome of an anything-but-boring-basic. Lean into this timeless quality with a shoe that matches, like a decisively pared-back court shoe.

