If you insist on wearing jeans to the airport, there’s only one cut I can recommend in good faith—and Margot Robbie just illustrated exactly why.
Stepping off an international flight, Margot skirted the season's favourite high-rise, slim-fitting styles that, though they may look polished, inevitably feel restrictive after a few hours in a plane seat. Instead, Robbie opted for a far more forgiving alternative, selecting a looser, low-rise pair for an infinitely more comfortable fit.
Of course, the comfort of a jean lies almost entirely in the cut, and Robbie’s jeans skimmed the legs rather than clinging to them, creating a relaxed line that allowed for movement and, crucially, comfort. No stiffness, no restriction, the draped finish felt far better suited to international travel. Then there’s the rise. While high-rise denim continues its steady comeback, it’s not always the most practical option when you’re sitting for extended periods. Robbie’s low-rise pair sat comfortably on the hips, avoiding the digging and pinching that higher waistbands can cause mid-flight.
Of course, this is Margot Robbie, so practicality didn’t come at the expense of polish. In a footwear choice I rarely spot in arrivals, she completed the look with tall, pointed-toe heels finished with contrast detailing. A classic white T-shirt and brown leather belt kept things understated, while a slouchy burgundy shoulder bag and tortoiseshell sunglasses added the off-duty gloss she does so well.
Personally, I’d still default to track pants or leggings when navigating a terminal. But I can’t help but admire Robbie’s commitment to chicness at cruising altitude.
Feeling inspired? Scroll on to shop the best low-rise jeans available now.
Shop Low-Rise Baggy Jeans:
H&M
Baggy Jeans
Be quick! These are on their way to selling it.
Zara
Low-Rise Jeans
Style these with white jeans to get Margot's look.
Reformation
Cary Low Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Long Jeans
These come in short, regular and long lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
Agolde
Low Curve Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
These also come in five other shades.
Frame
The Loose Low-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
Frame's denim is a fashion person's favourites.
COS
Facade Jeans
Style these with a simple tee or pair with a crisp cotton shirt.
Free People
Tennessee Low-Rise Boyfriend Jeans
These also come in seven other shades.
Weekday
Imoo Low Rise Loose Wide Leg Jeans
Dress these up with heel or pair with simple mary janes.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.