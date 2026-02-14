Sorry, Minimalists—Fashion People In New York Are Making Colour Cool Again

New York Fashion Week is well underway, and the city feels even glossier than usual. While the runways are delivering a preview of next season’s inevitable It buys, it’s outside on the streets where the most immediate trends are taking shape. And after closely observing the style set between shows, one thing has become abundantly clear: New York’s chicest dressers are rethinking colour for spring 2026.
Rather than leaning into the soft, sorbet shades that typically dominate spring, fashion week attendees are embracing something far punchier. This season, it’s all about bold, high-impact colour blocking.
As showgoers gathered outside the autumn/winter 2026 runway at Tory Burch, the trend was out in full force. Tessa Thompson styled a sunshine-yellow jacket with a cool slate-grey skirt and finished with emerald-green heels. Elsewhere, guests doubled down on even brighter hues, offsetting electric tones with grounding neutrals for contrast.
What makes this iteration of colour blocking feel modern is its commitment to saturation. Think royal purple, chartreuse green and cobalt blue, woven together into directional, high-impact looks.
Exuberant and mood-lifting, this feels like a timely antidote to the minimalist aesthetic that has held fashion in its quiet luxury grip for seasons now. If New York is anything to go by, maximal colour is officially back on the agenda.
Scroll on to discover and shop the colour-blocking trend below.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.