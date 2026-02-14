The French phrase je ne sais quoi describes an elusive quality—something hard to define, but knowingly chic. It’s long been associated with French It-girls, who have achieved the elusive balance between polished and undone. Stateside, the term is used more sparingly—but in my opinion, Dakota Johnson is one of the few who truly earns the distinction.
Further cementing her status as one of the industry’s most compelling dressers, Johnson recently stepped out in a low-key ensemble that felt distinctly French.
Sleek and pared-back (as the chicest French-girl outfits always are), Johnson began with a classic foundation: straight-leg jeans in a deep black wash. Clean, timeless, and reliable, they set the tone for the understated elegance that followed. On her feet, she opted for a pair of French-woman-approved black loafers—comfortable, polished and fuss-free. Très chic.
Then came the accessories. Draped around her shoulders was a sweeping scarf in a rich red hue, nodding to the long-documented pop-of-red trend while subtly tapping into this season’s love of fringe detailing.
In her clutches rested a leopard print bag, its classic animal motif injecting a playful energy into the pared-back outfit. French women have long relied on enduring prints like leopard to enliven their basics.
Inspired by Dakota’s insouciant approach? Read on to shop her look below.
Shop Dakota's Look:
Sézane
Sama Jumper
Sézane's knitwear is a fashion person's favourite.
Asos
Real Leather Buffalo Harrington Bomber
Be quick! I can't see this staying in stock for long.
Glassworks
Red Pure Wool Classic Scarf
Add a pop of colour to your wardrobe rotation.
Rouje
90's Bag
This also comes in red and brown.
COS
Reprise Straight-Leg Jeans
Every great wardrobe starts with a pair of black jeans.
& Other Stories
Penny Loafers
Style these with socks for a preppy finish.
Jimmy Fairly
The Alvie
I wear my Jimmy Fairly sunglasses nearly every day.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.