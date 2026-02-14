The Jeans! The Loafers! The Leopard Print! Dakota Just Assembled the Chicest French-Girl Look

Dakota Johnson elevated her jeans with every French woman’s favourite accessories.

Dakota Johnson walks outside wearing black straight-leg jeans with loafers, a grey knit, a black leather jacket, a red scarf and a leopard print bag.
The French phrase je ne sais quoi describes an elusive quality—something hard to define, but knowingly chic. It’s long been associated with French It-girls, who have achieved the elusive balance between polished and undone. Stateside, the term is used more sparingly—but in my opinion, Dakota Johnson is one of the few who truly earns the distinction.

Further cementing her status as one of the industry’s most compelling dressers, Johnson recently stepped out in a low-key ensemble that felt distinctly French.

Sleek and pared-back (as the chicest French-girl outfits always are), Johnson began with a classic foundation: straight-leg jeans in a deep black wash. Clean, timeless, and reliable, they set the tone for the understated elegance that followed. On her feet, she opted for a pair of French-woman-approved black loafers—comfortable, polished and fuss-free. Très chic.

Then came the accessories. Draped around her shoulders was a sweeping scarf in a rich red hue, nodding to the long-documented pop-of-red trend while subtly tapping into this season’s love of fringe detailing.

In her clutches rested a leopard print bag, its classic animal motif injecting a playful energy into the pared-back outfit. French women have long relied on enduring prints like leopard to enliven their basics.

Inspired by Dakota’s insouciant approach? Read on to shop her look below.

News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.