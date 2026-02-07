Want to look cooler and more effortlessly chic in 2026? The first step is ditching your trainers. Not forever, of course, since there's undoubtedly a time and a place for trendingstyles, much like the covetable Miu Miu x New Balance silhouette or new Wales Bonnes x Adidas satin trainers. But for the most part, a sleeker alternative instantly elevates the most casual pieces—including jeans.
The chicest L.A. It girls get it, reaching for streamlined designs whenever they don their favourite denim, highlighting styles with peep-toe fronts, cinched uppers, and snipped toes. Slipper-like shoes and ballet flats are just as well-loved, offering an even easier (and comfier) alternative.
You also don't have to wear a specific denim trend to pull off the below footwear. Whether you opt for cigarette, stovepipe, or bootcut bottoms, these polished silhouettes effortlessly slip into your look—no overthinking required. Better yet, there's a style for every occasion, proving you don't have to compromise practicality for looks.
Take a page out of the cool-girl style book and trade your favourites for the biggest Los Angeles shoe trends to wear with jeans for 2026. These simple swaps give your ensembles an instant upgrade—trust me.
1. Cinched Loafers
Style Notes: A classic leather loafer gets a modern upgrade with the help of cinched details and an apron toe, offering a U-shaped stitched seam that commands attention. One look around the palm tree-lined block, and you'll see this popular silhouette left and right.
Ship Cinched Loafers
Reformation
Ani Ruched Loafer
I'd always advise you size up in Reformation shoes as they have a narrower fit.