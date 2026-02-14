I Don't Live in Paris, But These 5 French-Girl Spring Outfits Will Make Me Look Like I Do

This year, it really felt as though winter would never end. I’m much more of a summer person, so for me it’s truly dragged. I know it’s still grey and rainy out there, but I’ve set my sights on spring and have been daydreaming about warmer weather that is sure to come with it.
I’ve already packed away my heavy coats in favour of trench coats and chic jackets, and swapped boots for ballet flats and loafers—determined to dress for the weather I want rather than the weather we actually have (although I’ll admit, they're not always the most practical choice in a downpour). With that mindset, I’m already thinking ahead to a fresh roster of spring looks.
Lately, I’ve taken a more considered approach to my style, gravitating towards a timeless capsule wardrobe over anything overly trend-led. Naturally, I’ve looked to French women for inspiration on this. So what does my spring 2026 outfit rotation look like with a French twist? Well, as a true denim obsessive, jeans are a non-negotiable for me, and I love Adenorah’s monochromatic take—it offers such a polished approach to styling denim. That said, tailored trousers also have a firm place in my wardrobe, and I wear mine constantly, so Franny’s look is definitely another I'll be recreating. I love the structured silhouette her outfit creates: the cinched-waist jacket paired with wide-leg trousers feels perfectly balanced and effortlessly chic.
Want to know more? Scroll on to see my five favourite French women’s spring outfits for 2026.
French-Girl Spring Outfits to Copy in 2026:
1. Cream Knitted Top + Satin Skirt
Style Notes: This look is at the top of my list to recreate. Opting for a knitted sleeveless top keeps that warmth on the colder days, but isn’t too much and works for when the temperature gets a bit warmer. Paired with a classic slip skirt, it's just such a chic outfit.
Shop the Look:
DJERF AVENUE
Turtleneck Sleeveless Cotton-Knit Top
After seeing Sylvie's look, I'm absolutely going to be getting this.
Reformation
Layla Silk Skirt
Such a classic piece.
AMINA MUADDI
Lupita Suede Mules
Brown gives a softer finish than black.
My Accessories
Rope Belt With Metal Loop in Brown
I think rope belts can look so chic.
2. Cropped Trench Coat + Poplin Skirt
Style Notes: Cropped trench coats were a huge trend last spring, but I really feel they’re treading more into capsule wardrobe territory now. I got so much wear out of my poplin skirt last year, so I can't wait to bring it back out again, and styling with a loafer gives you so much versatility to your looks. A big yes from me!
Max Mara are known for their impeccable outerwear.
John Lewis
Plain Pleated Cotton Poplin Maxi Skirt
A piece that you'll get so much wear out of.
Whistles
Black Manny Slim Loafer
Loafers are my go-to shoe right now.
Jimmy Fairly
The Elma Jf Colors
Jimmy Fairly is my go-to brand for chic, affordable sunglasses.
3. Double-Denim Shirt + Jeans
Style Notes: Double denim has come a long way since the Britney and Justin days, take Julie’s look as the prime example. I’ve found myself gravitating towards indigo denim more and more recently, as it has such a timeless feel to it and makes such an impact when worn as a combo. Brown accessories work so well and really complement the deep blue hue.
Shop the Look:
AGOLDE
Devon Denim Shirt
Take inspiration from Julie and match your denim tones exactly.
AGOLDE
Arc Long High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
Agolde is my one of my ultimate favourite brands for denim.
Sézane
Livie Belt
A belt can make such a big difference to an outfit.
Mint Velvet
Nora Tan Woven Suede Knot Detail Bag
Mint Velvet have such good bags at the moment.
4. Cinched-Waist Jacket + Wide-Leg Trousers
Style Notes: I’ve got a pair of trousers just like this! I love how Franny has styled hers, which gives such a chic, structured silhouette and brings such depth to the overall look.
Shop the Look:
ALIGNE
Bonnie Ponte Waisted Blazer
This will do a great job of recreating Franny's look.