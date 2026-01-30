It feels like winter has been going on forever, but the good news is that we’re only about a month away from spring. And this, of course, means that I’m planning ahead and looking to the ways in which I’ll be styling my jeans for the new season.
And when it comes to elegant denim dressing, the French fashion girls will forever be my first port of call for inspiration. They manage to make even the most basic of clothing look chic, and for spring 2026 specifically, I’m on the hunt for the stylish staples that they’re wearing with their jeans. Naturally, I turned to the most elegant French fashion influencers I follow on Instagram for a fresh set of styling tips. And it should come as no surprise that they did not disappoint me. My main takeaway? Less is definitely more when it comes to styling jeans in 2026.
So, from classic ballet flats to elegant striped cardigans, keep scrolling to discover the six simple yet elevated basics French girls are pairing with their jeans in 2026.
6 French-Girl Basics to Wear With Jeans in 2026
1. Trench Coat
Style Notes: Outerwear doesn’t get more classic than a trench coat. A trusty capsule wardrobe staple that you know will make any outfit look elegant, trench coats are just as loved by French girls across the pond as they are here in the UK. Whether you opt for a classic long silhouette or prefer a shorter iteration, it’s sure to make your jeans outfit look put together.
If you already own a classic beige trench, why not opt for a sleek black hue?
2. Breton Cardigan
Style Notes: French girls and Breton stripes are inseparable, so these nautical-inspired patterns had to be in this edit. The key piece for spring? Lightweight cardigans that work well with jeans on their own as tops or layered over a tee when the weather cools.
Shop the Combo:
h&m
Wide High Waist Jeans
These are a bestseller for very good reason.
POSSE
Henry embellished striped knitted cardigan
A striped cardigan + blue wide-leg jeans = a match made in heaven.
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
This navy and green colourway will pair well with darker denim.
Boden
Lucy Chunky Cotton Cardigan
How sweet is this knit?
3. Ballet Pumps
Style Notes: I, for one, cannot wait to get back into my ballet pumps when the temeprature rises, but I don’t think anyone loves these elegant flat-shoe style as the French fashion girls do. The best way to wear them? Pair them with ankle jeans to keep hemlines from grazing the floor.