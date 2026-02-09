As we finally approach the end of winter, my attention is now firmly fixed on spring. More specifically, on the hard-working basics, I’ll be adding to my spring capsule wardrobe to make everyday dressing that little bit easier. And what better place to look for inspiration than my favourite French fashion influencers?
Whether they’re strolling around Parisian streets and finding a chic cafe for a long lunch, or heading out for a late dinner in southern France with a pastis in hand, the Gallic girls manage to make even the most basic of staples look effortlessly chic for every occasion. And whilst their elegant approach to cold-weather dressing will never go unappreciated by me, I personally think that it's spring and summer where they really shine.
After hours of scrolling on Instagram, I narrowed it down to six key basics that the French fashion set will rely on this spring. And if you, too, are looking for versatile staples to add to your spring capsule, then you’re in the right place, as I’ve rounded them up for you below.
Keep scrolling to discover the six chic basics forming the foundation of my spring 2026 capsule wardrobe, all of which, of course, come French-girl approved.
6 Elegant Basics French Women Rely On in Spring
1. Trench Coat
Style Notes: If there’s one thing fashion people in the UK and in France can agree on, it’s the importance of owning a good trench coat. Easy to style, versatile and, most importantly, warm enough on those chillier spring days, a sleek trench is an easy throw-on staple that will see you through the upcoming season.
Truly iconic.
Crisp Summer Trench
This black the makes a nice point of difference from beige or cream.
Style Notes: A button-down shirt will serve you well no matter the season. However for spring 2026, French fashion people are taking a pause on more fitted styles, and instead are turning to more relaxed iterations that give their outfits a cool, off-duty vibe.
So easy to dress up or down.
A year-round staple.
A layering piece you'll reach for in every season.
Classic, versatile and easy to style.
3. Stovepipe Jeans
Style Notes: The French girls love themselves a ‘90s trend, and with slimmer, straight-cut jeans replacing the baggy, loose styles that dominated last year, they have their eyes firmly set on stovepipe jeans for spring 2026. Not only do these slightly more tailored silhouettes lend themselves to a smarter style of spring dressing, but they’re also incredibly versatile.
'90s Pinch Waist Long high-rise straight-leg jeans
Style Notes: French girls and ballet flats are inseparable, but when they want a flat-shoe style that has a slightly preppier edge, they turn to Mary-Jane iterations. Despite feeling like quite an elegant spring shoe, it lends itself as much to casual daily wear as it does to more formal evenings out.
These will work just as well with jeans in the day as they do with an LBD at night.