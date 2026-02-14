It’s True: Every Fashion Person Is Swapping Their Black Knits for These Superior (And Trendier) Spring Colours

As we welcome in a new season, these are the trending spring knitwear colours the fashion set are adopting, from cobalt blue to pearl white to vibrant green.

Five knitwear colour trends for spring 2026
(Image credit: @poppyalmond, @emmaleger, @claire_most, @juliesfi, @monikh)
There is a weight to winter dressing, not just in the multitude of layers, but in the dark colours we often turn to. When it's dim and cold, I often crave cosy, deep shades that reflect my mood and the dormant world around me. The second spring begins to emerge, though, I'm open and ready to slowly start transitioning my black and grey knits into those that feel lighter. Therefore, I've been scoping out the spring knitwear colour trends to help guide me this season. It's a comfort to flick through my favourite fashion creators' accounts as they're always on top of the hues set to be big for the next season—long before it even starts warming up. Through my searching, I've gathered a list of five colours that I think will infuse the happiness of spring into your capsule, too.

Ingrid in cream-coloured knit

(Image credit: @ingridedvinsen)

This spring's knitwear colours have reached an equilibrium of sorts. There is a perfect balance of bright, effervescent shades and more grounded tones that are earthy but still uplifting and brighter than winter's knits. It's hard to choose a favourite, but the spectrum of colour will certainly appeal to everyone. Whether vibrant cobalt blue, scarlet, the softened sister of cherry red or warm and bright pearl white, there are myriad hues to consider as you move your spring clothes out of winter hibernation.

As we slowly defrost, here are the spring knitwear colour trends that will help you look forward to what this next season has in store.

1. Grassy Greens

Julie in a bright green jumper

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

Style Notes: To me, verdant green is one colour that's most reminiscent of spring. After months of dark neutrals, there is no season more fitting to break out vibrant green knits, as proven by Julie. Pair a voluminous jumper with white denim like she did for a look that feels joyful but still functional when it's cold.

2. Pearl-Coloured Knits

Emma in white cardigan and slip skirt

(Image credit: @emmaleger)

Style Notes: Knitwear in lighter neutrals reflect the levity that comes with spring. I've noticed an uptick in cream-coloured, pearly knits that are slightly warmer than the crisp, bright whites found in winter wardrobes. Emma's tonal white look is one I'll be bookmarking for this season. A slip skirt and matching Mary-Janes give the outfit texture and dimension.

3. Bold Blue

Claire in blue knit and jeans

(Image credit: @claire_most)

Style Notes: As an avid fan of cobalt blue, I have felt very validated this spring by some of my favourite fashion creators. Cobalt, Capri, ultramarine and cornflower are all shades of blue I've spotted on my social feeds. Although it's bright, blue has a depth that pastels and other usual spring hues don't always have. I love Claire's idea of tying a blue knit around your shoulders to add a splash of colour to a neutral outfit.

4. Soft Scarlet

Monikh in scarlet red jumper

(Image credit: @monikh)

Style Notes: The pop of red theory brought with it a surge of red accessories and knits, which I simply loved. With the arrival of spring has come a different take—one I adore just as much. Scarlet red is cherry red's sister. It's slightly paler, has a tinge of orange, and feels softer, which is so fitting for the upcoming months. Take note from Monikh's look, where she paired not black, but a slightly softer charcoal pair of trousers with her knit. It's perfect!

5. Brown

Poppy in a brown cardigan

(Image credit: @poppyalmond)

Style Notes: I have been quietly rooting for brown to stay relevant and tip over from trend status to staple, and I think this is finally the moment. What was introduced as an alternative autumn neutral and a very trendy colour over the last year or so, has also proven itself to be a superb shade for spring. It's not as stark as black or navy and it feels grounded and earthy, an aesthetic that's just so right for the reason. It's so cute in cardigan format, as seen on Poppy.

