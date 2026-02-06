Hold the Basic Jeans—This Stylish Denim Detail Makes Your Low-Key Outfits So Much More Elevated

Forgoing a classic straight-leg pair, Amanda still nodded to the season’s most-wanted denim silhouette, but with a clever twist that exponentially elevated her outfit. Opting for jeans finished with a contrasting two-tone design, a subtle, thoughtful detail added dimension and interest while creating a long, uninterrupted line down the leg, lengthening her silhouette in the process.
Building on that foundation, Amanda kept the rest of her look pared back yet polished. A sleek, collarless blazer formalised the ensemble without feeling stuffy, reinforcing that low-key, considered elegance that Londoners do so well.
Then came the finishing touch. Instead of defaulting to casual trainers or classic ballet flats, Amanda chose a chic pointed-toe heel, injecting a sense of poise that no other shoe could quite compete with.
While her thoughtful styling certainly elevated her look, it’s the jeans that set the tone. Just as wearable as your go-to single-wash pair, two-tone denim introduces contrast and dimension, making it one of the easiest ways to energise your everyday wardrobe.
Inspired by Amanda’s look? Scroll on to discover and shop the two-tone jeans trend below.
Shop Two-Tone Jeans:
H&M
Wide Side-Striped Jeans
This comes in UK sizes 4—22.
Marks & Spencer
Two Toned Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
The subtle two-tone detailing adds an easy point of interest.
Ba&Sh
Jeans Vadou
I also come back to Ba&Sh for their boho-inspired staples.
Lioness
Horseshoe Barrel Leg Jeans
The barrel leg jeans trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Asos Design
Contrast Panel Wide Leg Jeans
Wide-leg jeans are some of my wardrobe's most comfortable items.
Mother
Half Pipe Flood Jeans
These crop at the ankles for a neater finish.
Selfridges
Contrast-Panel Wide-Leg Denim Jeans
The slouchy silhouette makes these perfect for daily styling.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.