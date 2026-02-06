Hold the Basic Jeans—This Stylish Denim Detail Makes Your Low-Key Outfits So Much More Elevated

This low-key denim trend makes off-duty outfits exponentially more interesting.

Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in News
Amanda Seyfried walks outside in London wearing two-tone jeans with a black collarless blazer and black pointed-toe shoes.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
The jeans! The jacket! The shoes! In Amanda Seyfried’s recent London, I think I just stumbled across spring styling perfection. Let’s break it down.

Forgoing a classic straight-leg pair, Amanda still nodded to the season’s most-wanted denim silhouette, but with a clever twist that exponentially elevated her outfit. Opting for jeans finished with a contrasting two-tone design, a subtle, thoughtful detail added dimension and interest while creating a long, uninterrupted line down the leg, lengthening her silhouette in the process.

Building on that foundation, Amanda kept the rest of her look pared back yet polished. A sleek, collarless blazer formalised the ensemble without feeling stuffy, reinforcing that low-key, considered elegance that Londoners do so well.

Amanda Seyfried walks outside in London wearing two-tone jeans with a black collarless blazer and black pointed-toe shoes.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Then came the finishing touch. Instead of defaulting to casual trainers or classic ballet flats, Amanda chose a chic pointed-toe heel, injecting a sense of poise that no other shoe could quite compete with.

While her thoughtful styling certainly elevated her look, it’s the jeans that set the tone. Just as wearable as your go-to single-wash pair, two-tone denim introduces contrast and dimension, making it one of the easiest ways to energise your everyday wardrobe.

Inspired by Amanda’s look? Scroll on to discover and shop the two-tone jeans trend below.

