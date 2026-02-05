Millennials and Gen Z Agree—This Is the Coolest Way to Style Bootcut Jeans

Low-rise bootcut jeans might not be the easiest to style—but Margot Robbie just showed us how it's done.

Margot Robbie wears low-rise black jeans with a corse top and black pointed-toe heels.
I’ll be the first to admit it: low-rise bootcut jeans have never been the easiest sell. Between the flared hem, which can feel oddly proportioned with flat shoes, and the hip-hugging rise that rarely sits quite right, I’d long dismissed the silhouette as more trouble than it’s worth. That is, until recently.

Spotted out in London, Margot Robbie made the case for reconsideration, stepping out in the very denim style I’d long written off. Styled into a distinctly ‘00s silhouette, Margot's look began with Dilara Findikoglu's hip-grazing, bootcut Rushing Hour Jeans (£1250). Rendered in inky black and detailed with strap accents running down the leg, the pair felt far grungier than her usual denim rotation. But not out of place amongst the darker, moodier aesthetic she's been reaching for throughout her Wuthering Heights press tour.

Margot Robbie wears low-rise black jeans with a corset top and black pointed-toe heels.

To soften the toughness of the trousers, Robbie leaned into romance, pairing them with a floral-embellished corset top in shimmering gold and pink tones. The contrast brought a feminine balance to the look while offsetting the exaggerated flare of the jeans.

Following with the perfect shoe pairing, Margot amplified the leg-lengthening effects of the jeans by pairing them with a tall, pointed-toe heel in a tonal shade of black.

Margot Robbie wears low-rise black jeans with a corse top and black pointed-toe heels.

Whilst Margot is a millennial herself, this look undoubtedly plays up to Gen Z's penchant for a '00s silhouette, I can already tell that Margot's top, jeans and shoe pairing will be everywhere once the weather starts to warm. Read on to discover and shop the chicest corset tops, bootcut jeans and pointed-toe heels to get her look below.

