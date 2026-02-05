Millennials and Gen Z Agree—This Is the Coolest Way to Style Bootcut Jeans

I’ll be the first to admit it: low-rise bootcut jeans have never been the easiest sell. Between the flared hem, which can feel oddly proportioned with flat shoes, and the hip-hugging rise that rarely sits quite right, I’d long dismissed the silhouette as more trouble than it’s worth. That is, until recently.
Spotted out in London, Margot Robbie made the case for reconsideration, stepping out in the very denim style I’d long written off. Styled into a distinctly ‘00s silhouette, Margot's look began with Dilara Findikoglu's hip-grazing, bootcut Rushing Hour Jeans (£1250). Rendered in inky black and detailed with strap accents running down the leg, the pair felt far grungier than her usual denim rotation. But not out of place amongst the darker, moodier aesthetic she's been reaching for throughout her Wuthering Heights press tour.
To soften the toughness of the trousers, Robbie leaned into romance, pairing them with a floral-embellished corset top in shimmering gold and pink tones. The contrast brought a feminine balance to the look while offsetting the exaggerated flare of the jeans.
Following with the perfect shoe pairing, Margot amplified the leg-lengthening effects of the jeans by pairing them with a tall, pointed-toe heel in a tonal shade of black.
Whilst Margot is a millennial herself, this look undoubtedly plays up to Gen Z's penchant for a '00s silhouette, I can already tell that Margot's top, jeans and shoe pairing will be everywhere once the weather starts to warm. Read on to discover and shop the chicest corset tops, bootcut jeans and pointed-toe heels to get her look below.
Shop Corset Tops, Bootcut Jeans and Pointed-Toe Heels:
Reformation
Seren Top
This also comes in blue, burgundy and black.
H&M
Flared Low Jeans
These come in UK sizes 2—22.
Mango
Studded Heel Shoe
Be quick! I can't see these staying in stock for long.
House of CB
Ivory Satin Corset Top
House of CB's corset tops are a fashion person's favourites.
Mother Denim
Snacks! the Pin Up Takeout Heel
Like Margot's these jeans features extra-wide waistband for a '00s effect.
Zara
Metal Buckle Heels
These glossy heels will elevate any look.
Magda Butrym
Ruffled Wool and Silk-Blend Corset Top
Style this with the matching skirt for an ultra-elegant silhouette.
Reformation
Jade Low Rise Slim Leg Jeans
Wear these with a corset top or style with a slouchy knit.
hm
Pointed Satin Court Shoes - Black
The thin strap detailing adds a point of interest whilst ensuring a comfortable stride.
Edikted
Wide Strap Mesh Corset Top
The polka-dot trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Citizens of Humanity
Genova Low-Rise Bootcut Jeans
These dark wash jeans are so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.