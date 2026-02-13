If Not Looking Dated Is Your 2026 Goal, Try This Anti-Denim and Flat-Shoe Outfit Combo

Wide-leg trousers aren't just for the office. They can also be a great, hard-working addition to your spring wardrobe. The key is knowing which wide-legs to choose, and the shoe pairing that will elevate them time after time.
Wide-leg trousers and ballet flats are a winning combination, mainly because both have come such a long way from their stiff, prim origins. The variety of wide-leg styles on offer covers everything from the casual and cropped to the oversized and tailored, giving you options for day, work, and evening. The journey of the ballet flat isn't too different. The once round-toed and bow-adorned flat now has many iterations, with a variety of textures and silhouettes entering the conversation. Together, they strike a harmonious balance: the trousers create volume and fluidity, while the shoes ground and streamline.
So whether you're a jean enthusiast considering a swap to trousers, are looking to incorporate your workwear wide-legs into your day-to-day wardrobe, or want to change up your trouser collection with something cooler, I've done all the work so you don't have to. Read on below where I break down the five best wide-leg trouser and ballet flat outfits to add to your spring wardrobe.
5 Wide-Leg Trouser and Ballet Flat Outfits to Copy This Spring:
1. Trench Coat + Wide-Leg Trousers + Ballet Flats
Style Notes: Consider linen wide-leg trousers for your spring wardrobe. By pairing with a tailored bandeau top, trench coat, and woven ballet flats, the trousers go from a casual beach holiday item to an effortlessly polished addition to your capsule wardrobe. Keep the outfit tonal in shades of cream, using the black ballet flats and accessories to ground the look.
Style Notes: Pinstripes instantly elevate grey wide-leg trousers into cool girl territory. To take the look a step further, opt for trousers with contemporary details such as a wrap belt, and pair with ballet flats that play on form like the Maison Margiela Tabis.
3. White Shirt + Wide-Leg Trousers + Ballet Flats
Style Notes: To prevent grey, tailored wide-leg trousers from looking corporate, pair with relaxed silhouettes such as an oversized, untucked white shirt and high-apex leather ballet flats. Use a cardigan or thin jumper tied around the waist to create shape, while a blazer will add gentle structure.
Style Notes: Wide-leg trousers don't have to be tailored. They can be elasticated and made of a lightweight cotton that gives them a cooler, off-duty feel. These viral trousers from COS have just been restocked in new colourways. The burgundy pair are a great way to play with a muted colour palette of burgundy and khaki, coordinating with mesh ballet flats for added texture.