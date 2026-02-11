Leggings Can Look Elegant, *If* You Pick Them Up In This Cut and Wear Them With This Trending Shoe

Yes, leggingscan look chic—but it all comes down to the styling, particularly the shoes. A simple, slim-line trainer can sometimes leave them feeling underwhelming, whereas a taller heel or a more polished silhouette immediately sharpens the active-wear staple. Opt for a pair of leggings in a cropped cut, and the silhouette is even more striking.
Just look to Nicola Peltz-Beckham for proof. Stepping out in Beverly Hills, the actor made one of the strongest cases for leggings I've seen so far. Her pair, cropped to a capri pants-length, lent the look a subtle ‘50s inflection. Then, rather than defaulting to flats or chunky trainers, she doubled down on that vintage mood with rounded, contrast-toe slingback heels.
Keeping the rest of the look pared-back but polished, Peltz styled her leggings with a simple white tee and oversized sunglasses. A delicate pendant necklace swung from her neck, while a puppy in either hand (arguably the ultimate accessory) completed her look.
So yes, with the right cut and a thoughtful approach to styling, leggings can look impressively chic. Inspired by Nicola’s effortless take, scroll on to discover the capri legging styles to shop now.
Shop Capri Leggings:
H&M
Capri Sports Leggings With Softmove
Style with the matching sports bra or pair this with a simple tee.
Marks & Spencer
Slim Fit Cropped Trousers
These come in short, regular and long lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
Leny
Rosa Capri Leggings
The subtle oval cutout adds such a polished element.
Calzedonia
Cotton Capri Leggings
These also come in white, grey and navy.
Leset
Rio Capri Pants
Dress these down with sneakerinas or up with a rounded-toe shoe.
Zara
Lace Capri Leggings
Be quick! I can't see these staying in stock for long.
Skims
The Essential Collection High-Waisted Capri
These come in sizes XXS—4X.
Reformation
Gusta Knit Cropped Pant
Capri trousers are set to take off all over again this spring.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.