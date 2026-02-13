Trust Me, This Elegant Colour Combo Will Be Huge In Spring 2026

If last spring belonged to butter yellow, I have a feeling spring 2026 will be defined by the pairing of pale blue and chocolate brown. Marrying optimistic, energetic pale blue with one of winter’s most relied-upon shades, this compelling combination feels rich in dimension, whilst remaining so easy to wear.
Demonstrating exactly why this pairing works so well, Catherine, Princess of Wales, stepped out this week in an elegant take on the trend. Building her look from the base up, she opted for dark espresso brown trousers cut in a streamlined cigarette silhouette. Cropped just above the ankle, the hemline lent a lightness and ease, subtly shifting the traditionally wintry shade into spring territory and as such, complementing the lighter spring shade she paired it with.
Speaking of said shade, up top, Kate introduced the softer counterpoint: a pale blue button-down. Wearing With Nothing Underneath's Boyfriend Shirt (£95), the crisp, light blue hue tapped into one of the season’s most poised colour trends, whilst offering the sleek and polished silhouette that Kate always favours.
To tie it all together, she layered on a neatly tailored blazer in a deep chocolate tone, reinforcing the brown foundation while adding structure and cohesion.
Elegant without being austere, this colour combination has all the makings of spring 2026’s defining colour story. If you’re as inspired as I am, keep scrolling to discover and shop the trend now.
Shop the Blue and Brown Colour Combination:
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend Shirt
Shop the exact shirt the Princess of Wales loves.
Marks & Spencer
Side Stripe Wide Leg Trousers
These come in UK sizes 6—24 as well as three different leg lengths.
H&M
Pintucked Blouse
Add a pop of colour to your spring rotation.
Nobodys Child
Chocolate Brown Crepe Double Breasted Blazer
Wear these with the matching trousers or style with your favourite jeans.
Free People
Lowen Midi Skirt
I'm banking this ahead of the summer months.
Marks & Spencer
Jacquard Round Neck Midaxi Dress
Be quick! I can't see this staying in stock for long.
Anthropologie
Bardot Stasia Satin Maxi Slip Dress
The icy blue colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
COS
Chenille Mini Skirt
Wear these with knee-high boots for a chic, transeasonal look.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.